Visual Arts Preview: Jan. 24-30, 3019

Fifth-Annual “Maker Market” Saturday, Jan. 26, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Maryland Avenue Montessori School 2418 N. Maryland Ave.

The Maryland Avenue Montessori School-Parents and Teachers Organization presents its fifth-annual “Maker Market,” featuring more than 40 local makers of beautiful things. The market is open to the public ($5 admission for adults) and offers refreshments and food sales by the school’s student-run café, as well as henna and face painting by Hands of Henna by Anita and The Last Whimsy, respectively. “We are thrilled to have back some of Milwaukee’s premier makers such as James Steeno Gallery, Mamie’s Sweet Treats, MilRAWkee Alt and Carrie’s Crispies,” says the school’s Jenni Hofschulte, “as well as some new to the market: Scott Norris Photography, Yasmin’s Silk Studio and Shovel + Spade.” For more information, visit facebook.com/mammakersmarket.

“Treasure Trove: Establishing Jewelry and Metals Archives at RAM” Jan. 27-Aug. 4 Racine Art Museum (RAM) 441 Main St., Racine

“Treasure Trove” features select archive artists from RAM’s collection who primarily created jewelry and metalwork. In 2013, RAM was identified as having the largest contemporary craft collection in the country. Unique to RAM’s collection are concentrations of multiple works by individual artists. Thus, the museum has archive holdings of large-scale works—such as the clay of Toshiko Takaezu and the mixed-media, two-and three-dimensional work of Margaret Ponce Israel, but for very practical reasons, it is easier to manage and maintain those compromised of smaller-scale pieces, like jewelry and metals. For more information, call 262-638-8300 or visit ramart.org.

“Native Fiber” Through Sunday, April 28 Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts N50 W5050 Portland Road, Cedarburg

“Native Fiber” brings together a breathtaking array of work by contemporary Native American fiber artists from the Great Lakes region. Curated by Karen Ann Hoffman, a renowned Iroquois-raised bead worker, the exhibition comprises the work of 26 artists and one artist guild, representing 17 tribal nations. Many of the works displayed herein were created specifically for “Native Fiber.” Repeating iconography and subjects run throughout the exhibition, including symbols of healing, forgiveness, women’s experiences, subjugation and transformation. For more information, call 262-546-0300 or visit wiquiltmuseum.com.