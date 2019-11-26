Visual Arts Preview: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2019

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tory Folliard Gallery HOMAGE TO PIERO DI COSIMO, 1986, Oil on Canvas, 16 1/2 x 20 1/4”

“John Wilde—100” Nov. 29-Dec. 28 Tory Folliard Gallery 233 N. Milwaukee St.

Tory Folliard Gallery celebrates the career of well-known Wisconsin artist John Wilde (1919-2006) with this exhibition, marking the 100th anniversary of his birth and including his drawings and paintings from 1940-2005. For the past 75 years, Wilde’s art has been considered the most beautiful and powerful work to come out of Wisconsin. He was a renowned draftsman and painter who, in spite of a very successful national career, never left his home state. He’s remembered as one of the leaders of the “Magic Realist” movement—America’s version of Surrealism. He has had an impact on art history and a generation of artists with his small and beautifully detailed renderings of his “favorite things:” giant fruits and vegetables, naked ladies, elegant gentlemen, fantastic birds and beasts. In Wilde’s world, even the most outrageous things seem natural. For more information, call 414-273-7313 or visit toryfolliard.com.