Milwaukee's Best Adult Video Store

Adult videos havelong been a role model to which our politicians should aspire: tight budgets,loads of transparency, hands-ondiplomacy and an unfailing ability to give the people what they want. Oh, sure,former veep Cheney continues to provide a few laughs by acting like a hugeboob, but not even a double-talking Dick can match the entertainment value atSuper Video. Political elections can take a back seat, because the real vote isin: When it comes to finding the top selection of adult novelties and videos,Super Video is Milwaukee’sbest.

Super Video

9800 W. Greenfield Ave.

414-258-3950

Runners-up:Tool Shed, A Woman’s Touch