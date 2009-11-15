Milwaukee's Best Alderperson

×
As thevisibility and fortunes of Bay View have risen, so has the career of hands-onalderman Tony Zielinski. The man is everywhere, tackling just about everyneighborhood problem, from graffiti and loud bars to less-than-stellar retailestablishments. But he’s also championing Milwaukeeas a clean, green, forward-thinking city that uses more solar power and lessdirty fossil fuels and foreign-made vehicles. His outspoken style is athrowback to an era when politics was a spectator sport and people got fired upover serious issues.
Runners-up: Nik Kovac, Michael Murphy