×

There are manymechanics in Bay View, and most have excellent reputationsthe neighborhood istoo close-knit for an auto shop to survive otherwise. Bay View Service has aparticularly strong reputation for honest mechanics and reasonable prices, andthe Better Business Bureau affirms the neighborhood’s word of mouth, rating BayView Service a solid “A.”

Bay View Service

2642 S. Howell Ave.

414-483-3333

Runners-up:Riverside Automotive, Jeff’s Automotive (Cudahy)