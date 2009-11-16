Milwaukee's Best Bike Shop

×

Cory the Bike Fixerinspires folks to burn fat, not gas, with his impressive inventory of BMX, road, cruiser, mountain, cylcocross, single speed,commuter, children’s and even used bikes. Cory and his team of skillfulmechanics offer the best service contract around: tune-ups, adjustments and wheeltruing are free for the first two years afterthe purchase of your ride. Even more impressive is how he manages to fit allthat great gear into such a small building.

Cory the Bike Fixer

2410 N. Murray Ave.

414-967-9446

Runners-up:Wheel & Sprocket, Crank Daddy’s