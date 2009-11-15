Milwaukee's Best Carribean Restaurant

×

It’s been a turbulentyear for Good Life, an East Side Caribbean restaurant that has been hitparticularly hard by the closing of its nearest thoroughfare, the Humboldt Bridge. The year brought managementchanges and a new menu that emphasized sandwiches and appetizers over entrees,but the food remains excellent. The mango mahi mahi bathes in a pool ofpomegranate reduction and mango salsa, while the roasted Red Stripe chicken ismoistened by a beer butter sauce. Jerk tofu and curried tofu make great optionsfor vegetarians and are served with vibrant sides like fried plantains ofgarlicky Cuban corn on the cob (adorned with mayo and Cotija cheese instead ofthe usual butter). Strong, fruity tropical drinks, a hearty Sunday brunch menuand a pleasant patio help this place live up to its name.

1935 N. Water St.

414-271-5375

Runners-up: Cubanitas, Bayou