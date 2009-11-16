Milwaukee's Best Cocktail Lounge and Romantic Bar

×

Don’t be fooled by AtRandom’s nondescript exterior. Inside you’ll find flaming drinks, “Mad Men”-eradécor and absolutely no beer or wine. Try a Pink Squirrel, top-notch martini orManhattan, theTiki Love Bowl or an ice cream drink inspired by your favorite candy bar. It’sa true Milwaukeelandmark and the scene of thousands of romances and heartbreaks over the years.Bring cash (no plastic!) and a designated driver.





AtRandom

2501 S. Delaware Ave.

414-481-8030





Runners-up (CocktailLounge): Bryant’s Cocktail Lounge, Hi Hat