Milwaukee's Best Coffeehouse

On a good day, you cansmell Alterra before you see it. A gentle breeze will waft hints of roastingcoffee throughout Riverwest, leading your nose to Humboldt Avenue, whereAlterra's headquarters, main roasting facility, bakery and one of its cafés arelocated. From there, its considerable tea and coffee selection, many of whichare fair trade, organic and single origin, are delivered to its other cafés andkiosks, as well as the large number of clients who serve Alterra products. Eachof Alterra’s cafés has its own unique charm, and the owners are committed tousing recycled building materials, eco-friendly business practices and clean,renewable energy sources through their participation in We Energies’"Energy for Tomorrow" program.





Alterra Coffee

Multiple locations

http://alterracoffeepro.com/

Runners-up:Anodyne, Fuel Cafe