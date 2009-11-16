Milwaukee's Best Comic Book Store

×
With new releasesarriving every Wednesday, and hundreds of thousands of back issues in stock,Collector’s Edge Comics has something for everyone, from the casual reader tothe most committed connoisseur, and with four locations spread across the Milwaukee metro area,it’s a breeze to find a convenient location to get your comics fix. Newbieswill be relieved to find a friendly, extremely knowledgeable staff at the readyto answer any query (Comic Book Guy from “The Simpsons” does not work here) and hardcore collectors willlove the store’s “package system,” a worry-free way to reserve those titles andspecialty items that have a tendency to fly off the shelves.
Runners-up:Lost World of Wonders, GreenfieldNews and Hobby