Milwaukee's Best County Supervisor

Marina Dimitrijevic’senergy matches the neighborhoods she representsBay View and the near SouthSideand so do the causes close to her heart: the environment, social justice,the elderly, LGBT residents and immigrants. She’s helped the county to “gogreen” in a serious way to benefit the environment and government’s bottomline. She’s currently helping to lead a coalition to save the Hoan Bridge,the South Shore’s lifeline to Downtown. Not yet30, Dimitrijevic already is a seasoned pol and has a bright future ahead ofher.
Runners-up:Christopher Larson, Joe Rice