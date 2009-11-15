Milwaukee's Best French Restaurant

×

In a town that boastsseveral fine establishments specializing in delectables for the Francophilecrowd, it’s no small achievement to be recognized as the best Frenchrestaurant. Don’t be misled by the casual atmosphere and reasonable prices:Co-owned by the award-winning team of Angie and Sanford D’Amato, CoquetteCafé’s cuisine compares favorably to their higher-end establishment, Sanford.Located in the swank Third Ward, Coquette makes a great choice for dining outbefore taking in an art show or a performance at the Broadway Theatre Center.

Coquette Café

316 N. Milwaukee St.

414-291-2655

http://www.coquettecafe.com/



