Our green-thumbedreaders weighed in to select Stein Gardens & Gifts as Milwaukee’s favorite destination forhorticultural concerns. Whether you’re simply planting a window-ledge herbgarden or undertaking a grandiose landscaping project, the staff at Stein canhappily assist you in getting your hands dirty. Locally owned by the Steinfamily since 1946, the 16 area locations are gearing up for the busy holidayseason.

Runners-up:Bluemel’s, Bayside Garden Center