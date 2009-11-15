Milwaukee's Best German Restaurant

×

As you would expect froma restaurant dating back more than a century (1902, to be exact), Mader’s has alot of history within its walls. But that mundane expectation is certain to besuperseded by this Milwaukee institution’s $3 million art collection, medievalsuits of armor and antiques dating back to the 14th century. But focusing onthe ambiance neglects the star attraction: the foodhearty, timeless Germanfare that has drawn generations of Milwaukeeans (and more than a few U.S.presidents). As if that weren’t enough, the upper floor gift shop features awide array of genuine German beer steins, as well as the nation’s largestselection of Hummel figurines.

Mader’s

1041 N. Third St.

414-271-3377

http://www.madersrestaurant.com/





Runners-up: Karl Ratzsch’s, Old German Beer Hall