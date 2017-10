×

Money can’t buy happiness,’tis true, but $10 will alleviate your sorrows nicely at Duke’s on Water, whichasks a mere $1 for most beers during their popular happy hour. A Water Streetanchor, Duke’s is a popular destination for sports fans and after-workcocktailers alike. It’s also heavily favored by the college-aged crowd onFriday and Saturday evenings.





Duke’s on Water

158 E. Juneau Ave.

414-221-0625





Runners-up: Bootleggers, Brocach Irish Pub