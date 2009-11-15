Milwaukee's Best Irish Pub

×

It’s not a fix the Irishare looking for when they ask, “Where’s the crack?” It’s the place with thebest music, the most engaging conversation and the greatest fun to be hadinMilwaukee, that’s at County Clare Irish Inn & Pub. The bartenders are notonly happy to share their opinion on the superiority of Irish whiskey versusscotch, they also know how to pour a Guinness. If you're too pickled to standat the end of the evening, or if a sexy stranger catches your fancy, get aroom. You're already there.

County Clare Irish Inn& Pub

1234 N. Astor St.

414-272-5273

http://www.countyclare-inn.com/

Runners-up: Mo’s Irish Pub, Brocach Irish Pub