Milwaukee's Best Jewish/Kosher Restaurant

Benji’s specializes inJewish dishes that can be hard to find anywhere else in Milwaukee. Their cornedbeef, long hailed as the city’s finest, is their biggest claim to fame, but themenu also includes an impressive assortment of herring, borscht, brisket andmatzo, as well as an assortment of plate-dwarfing clubs and sandwiches. Don’tforget about breakfast. For that meal, Benji’s offers unique items like cornedbeef or lox omelets and their signature dish, Hoppel Poppel, a blend of friedsalami, potatoes and eggs. For an extra buck, you can upgrade to the SuperHoppel Poppel, which adds green peppers, mushrooms, onions and cheese to themix.

Benji’s Deli

4156 N. Oakland Ave.

414-332-7777





http://www.foodspot.com/Clients/WI/Shorewood/BenjisDeli/default.aspx?accid=20381

Runners-up: Jake’s, Café Osher