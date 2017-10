×

Hopefullyyou’ll never need to call Gerald P. Boyle, Bridget Boyle-Saxton and Gerald H.Boyle. But they’ve handled some of the most difficult, high-profile criminalcases in townincluding Mark Chmura, Jeffrey Dahmer and Jon Bartlett, who wasconvicted in the Frank Jude beating case. Their discussions around the familydinner table must be fascinating.

The BoyleLaw Group

2051 W. Wisconsin Ave.

414-343-3300

Runners-up: Jonathon Flynn, Kim & LaVoy