Milwaukee's Best Lawyer: Personal Injury

×

Championing the cause of the wronged while donatingbushels of cash to local charitable causes helped Hupy & Abraham again bepicked as the best personal injury law firm in town. Heavily favored by themotorcycle-riding community, H&A has an impressive record of achievingfinancial justice for those injured in workplace or auto accidents, as well asthose who’ve been wronged by pharmaceutical or medical negligence.

Hupy & Abraham

100 E. Wisconsin Ave., Suite 1110

414-223-4800

Runners-up:David Gruber, Ric Domnitz