Milwaukee's Best Local Character

An epic race like no other takes place in the middleof the sixth inning of every home game at Miller Park.Unlike wannabe contests like the Boston Marathon or Olympic Steeplechase, thismeet takes more than heart and sweat and tears. It takes wienersBratwurst,Polish Sausage, Hot Dog, Chorizo and Italian Sausage, to be specific. You knowhow it works: Select your favorite of five Klement’s Racing Sausages and holdon to your seat as they vie for glory each and every game. Individual triumphsare great, but together these sausages have won over the city, and you’verewarded them with this year’s prize for best local characters.





Runners-up:Frank “Pepperoni Cannoli” Pecoraro, Bernie Brewer, Art Kumbalek