Milwaukee's Best Local Entrepreneur

On a good day, you can smell Alterra before you seeit. A gentle breeze will waft hints of roasting coffee throughout Riverwest,leading your nose to Humboldt Avenue, where Alterra's headquarters, mainroasting facility, bakery and one of its cafés are located. From there, itsconsiderable tea and coffee selection, many of which are fair trade, organicand single origin, are delivered to its other cafés and kiosks, as well as theclients who serve Alterra products. At all of their locations, owners Lincolnand Ward Fowler and Paul Miller are commit to recycled building materials,eco-friendly business practices and clean, renewable energy sources. Theselocals prove that a hill of beans can be the foundation of a small empire.
EntrepreneurRunners-Up:Aaron Kopec (Alchemist Theatre), Guy Rehorst (Great Lakes Distillery)