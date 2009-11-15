Milwaukee's Best Polish Restaurant

×

Recentlynamed Business of the Year by the St. Francis Association of Commerce and thecity of St. Francis, Polonez proves that Old World cooking still holds itsappeal. Favorites include the Friday fish fry, Sunday brunch, Polish mainstayslike pierogies and dill pickle soup, and an unmatched selection of Polish beerand vodka. Owners Aleksandra and George Burzynski make guests feel right athome.

Polonez

4016S. Packard Ave., St. Francis

414-482-0080

http://www.foodspot.com/Clients/WI/StFrancis/PolonezRestaurant/default.aspx?accid=15371