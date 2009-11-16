Milwaukee's Best Summer Festival

×

They don’t call Milwaukee the “City of Festivals” for nothing. Throughout the year,Milwaukeeans and visitors alike come together to celebrate the city’s diverse culturalheritage with music, food and fun. But the jewel in the crown is Summerfest,the Guinness World Records-certified “World’s Largest Music Festival,” whicheffectively takes over the city for 11 days every year. With performances frommore than 700 bands, food and drink from some of the area’s best-lovedrestaurants, rides, fireworks and just about every other kind of seasonal fun,it’s hard to imagine summer in Milwaukeewithout it.





Summerfest

Henry Maier Festival Park

414-273-2680

http://www.summerfest.com/





Runners-up: Irish Fest, State Fair