Milwaukee's Best Thai Restaurant

An East Side alternativeto the more haute Thai restaurants Downtown, EE Sane offers cuisine that’severy bit as tasty and usually quite a bit cheaper. With more than a hundreditems, most of which can be made with your choice of meat or tofu, the menu isso large it’s daunting, but the generous noodle dishes and the savory curriesare always safe bets (the sweet but delicate curry squash is a particularfavorite). Fresh spring rolls, served with a creamy peanut sauce, are a greatway to begin a meal here, and an order of vanilla ice cream served with a hotbanana, fried crisp, is the perfect way to end it.

EE Sane

1806 N. Farwell Ave.

414-224-8284

http://www.thaicuisine.com/r/174.html

Runners-up: The King and I, Singha Thai