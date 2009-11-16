Milwaukee's Best Yoga Studio

×

Exercise,flexibility, resilience and peace are just some of the benefits YamaYogastudents are experiencing in a beautifully refurbished warehouse space in theThird Ward. An extensive assortment of yoga and Pilates classes offered atconveniently scheduled class times is appealing to all sorts of yogis and yoginis,from newcomers who can’t touch their toes to pros as flexible as RubberbandMan. Well-established series like Vinyasa and Hatha are supplemented withclasses likes “Urban Zen,” “Stiff Guys” and “Yoga for Healing and CreativeRenewal.”

YamaYoga

231 E. Buffalo St.

414-224-1519

Runners-up:Riverwest Yogashala, Bikram Yoga Milwaukee