Best of Milwaukee 2016 Winners: Services Rendered

Accountant/Tax Adviser
FIRST PLACE:
Nelson Tax Accounting
2581 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-481-6812
NTATax.com
RUNNERS-UP:
JCW Tax and Accounting
Klein Taxes
Lakeshore Tax Corporation
Animal Welfare Organization
FIRST PLACE:
MADACC
3839 W. Burnham St.
414-649-8640
madacc.org
RUNNERS-UP:
Door County Sled Dogs
Happy Endings Cat Shelter
Rescue Gang
Bank
FIRST PLACE:
BMO Harris Bank
multiple locations
BMOHarris.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Associated Bank
Summit Credit Union
Tri City National Bank
Boutique Hotel
FIRST PLACE:
The Iron Horse Hotel
500 W. Florida St.
414-374-4766
TheIronHorseHotel.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Ambassador Hotel
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
Hotel Metro
Cab Company
FIRST PLACE:
Uber
Uber.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Lyft
Taxi MKE
Yellow Cab
Caterer
FIRST PLACE:
Zilli Hospitality Group
613 N. Grandview Blvd., Waukesha
262-533-0045
ZilliHospitalityGroup.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Ball ’n Biscuit Catering
Irene’s Catering
Tall Guy and a Grill
Credit Union
FIRST PLACE:
Educators Credit Union
multiple locations
ECU.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Guardian Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union
Doggy Day Care
FIRST PLACE:
Central Bark
multiple locations
CentralBarkUSA.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Bay View Bark
Doggy Office
North Shore Doggy Day Care
Financial Institution For Getting A Business Loan
FIRST PLACE:
Educators Credit Union
multiple locations
ECU.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
Waterstone Bank
Financial Institution For Getting A Home Mortgage
FIRST PLACE:
Educators Credit Union
multiple locations
ECU.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Guardian Credit Union
Landmark Credit Union
Waterstone Bank
Financial Institution For Opening A Checking Account
FIRST PLACE:
Educators Credit Union
multiple locations
ECU.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Associated Bank
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union
Financial Planner/Stock Broker
FIRST PLACE:
Northwestern Mutual
multiple locations
NorthwesternMutual.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Edward Jones
Fidelity Investments
Robert W. Baird
Floor Covering/Carpet
FIRST PLACE:
Kashou Carpets
2169 N. Farwell Ave.
414-271-9020
KashouCarpets.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Carpetland USA
Carpet Town
Malkin’s Flooring
Hair Stylist-Men's
FIRST PLACE:
Groom for Men
330 E. St. Paul Ave.
414-298-2076
groomformen.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Hive Salon
Neroli Salon & Spa
The Nobleman
Hair Stylist-Women's
FIRST PLACE:
Mirabella Hair Design
multiple locations
RUNNERS-UP:
Hive Salon
Neroli Salon & Spa
The Establishment
Hotel Rooms
FIRST PLACE:
The Iron Horse Hotel
500 W. Florida St.
414-374-4766
TheIronHorseHotel.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Hotel Metro
The Intercontinental
The Pfister Hotel
Lawyer-Bankruptcy
FIRST PLACE:
Miller & Miller
multiple locations
414-326-9231
MillerMillerLaw.com
RUNNERS-UP:
D’Angelo & Jones
ESSERLAW
Michael F. Torphy
Lawyer-Criminal Defense
FIRST PLACE:
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown
330 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1170
414-271-1440
GRGBlaw.com
RUNNERS-UP:
D’Angelo & Jones
Schiro & Zarzynski
Susan Roth
Lawyer-Divorce
FIRST PLACE:
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown
330 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1170
414-271-1440
GRGBlaw.com
RUNNERS-UP:
D’Angelo & Jones
Gagne, McChrystal, De Lorenzo & Burghardt
Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach
Lawyer-Personal Injury
FIRST PLACE:
Hupy & Abraham
multiple locations
800-800-5678
Hupy.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Carlson, Blau & Clemens
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown
Gruber Law Offices
Massage Therapist
FIRST PLACE:
Originails
6122 S. 108th St.
414-425-8489
Originails100.com
RUNNERS-UP:
INVIVO
Milwaukee Reiki
Neroli Salon & Spa
Nail Technician
FIRST PLACE:
Originails
6122 S. 108th St.
414-425-8489
Originails100.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Lovely Salon & Spa
Nail Bar
Neroli Salon & Spa
Personal Trainer
FIRST PLACE:
Wisconsin Athletic Club
multiple locations
TheWAC.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Ambrose Wilson-Brown
Britt Holterman and Kiley Hauck of Legacy Gym
INVIVO
Spa
FIRST PLACE:
Neroli Salon & Spa
multiple locations
NeroliSalonSpa.com
RUNNERS-UP:
INVIVO
Juniper Salon & Spa
Originails
Tattoo Parlor
FIRST PLACE:
Walker’s Point Tattoo
712 S. Second St.
414-273-7827
WalkersPointTattoo.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Brew City Tattoo
Custom Tattoo
Solid State Tattoo
Veterinarian
FIRST PLACE:
Shorewood Animal Hospital
2500 E. Capitol Drive
414-962-6662
ShorewoodAnimalHospital.com
RUNNERS-UP:
The Cat Doctor
VCA Pahle Animal Hospital
Dr. Ramard Wright—Brown Deer Animal Hospital
Wedding Photographer
FIRST PLACE:
Front Room Photography
2637 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-294-0080
FRPhoto.com
RUNNERS-UP:
44 Caliber Media
Cream City Weddings
Danielle Simone Photography
Yoga
FIRST PLACE:
Milwaukee Yoga Center
3514 N. Oakland Ave.
414-332-3551
MYCmke.com
RUNNERS-UP:
INVIVO
Urban Om
Wisconsin Athletic Club