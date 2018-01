Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: LGBTQ

Drag Show

DRAG SHOW

Winner: Hamburger Mary’s Milwaukee Runners-up: Milwaukee La Cage Whose Drag Is It Anyway at DIX

LGBTQ ADVOCATE

Winner: Cream City Foundation Runners-up: Erin Fay Paul Masterson Jason Rae

LGBTQ-FRIENDLY BUSINESS

Winner: Hamburger Mary’s Milwaukee Runners-up: Law Office of Erin Fay Stephanie Murphy DDS Walker’s Pint

LGBTQ-FRIENDLY WORKPLACE

Winner: Hamburger Mary’s Milwaukee Runners-up: Northwestern Mutual Beerline Café B2B Dynamix

