Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: Medical

ACUPUNCTURIST


Winner:
Milwaukee Community Acupuncture

Runners-up:
Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates
Acupuncture by Alana
Milwaukee Urban Acupuncture

AESTHETICIAN


Winner:
Originails Nail Salon and Spa

Runners-up:
Juniper Spa and Body
L’image Skin Spa
Flawless Face Aesthetics

ALCOHOL AND DRUG REHABILITATION CENTER


Winner:
Rogers Memorial Hospital

Runners-up:
Ravenswood Clinic
Sullivan Medical Clinic
Access Recovery Mental Health

ALTERNATIVE MEDICAL CLINIC


Winner:
Lakeside Natural Medicine

Runners-up:
Zuza’s Way Integrative Care
Integrative Family Wellness
INVIVO

CHIROPRACTOR


Winner:
Chiropractic Company

Runners-up:
AlignLife Chiropractic
East Side Family Chiropractic
Shorewood Family Chiropractic

COSMETIC DENTIST


Winner:
Stephanie Murphy

Runners-up:
Modern Touch Dental
Mark Hackbarth (Elmbrook General Dentistry)
Mark Berger

COSMETIC SURGEON


Winner:
Clinic of Cosmetic Surgery

Runners-up:
Lorelle L. Kramer (Aesthetic-Cosmetic Plastic Surgery)
Jolene Andryk (Aurora Health Center Mequon)
N. John Yousif

DENTIST


Winner:
Stephanie Murphy

Runners-up:
Modern Touch Dental
Satula and Mueller Family Dental
Dental Associates

DERMATOLOGIST


Winner:
Affiliated Dermatologists

Runners-up:
Forefront Dermatology
Jolene E. Andryk (Aurora Advanced Health Care)
Dr. Jack Maloney (Columbia St. Mary’s)

ELDER CARE


Winner:
Howard Village

Runners-up:
Ovation Communities
SYNERGY HomeCare

EYE DOCTOR


Winner:
Dr. Amy Jankowski (Metro Eye)

Runners-up:
Milwaukee Eye Care Associates
Eye Care Specialists, S.C.
Dr. Wagner’s Southridge Optical

GYNECOLOGIST


Winner:
Julie Webb (Columbia St. Mary’s)

Runners-up:
Patricia Dolhun (Columbia St. Mary’s)
Katharine Van Fossen (MCW/Froedtert Hospital)
Meghan Ritchie (MCW/Froedtert)

HOSPITAL


Winner:
Froedtert Hospital

Runners-up:
Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital
Aurora
ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

LASIK SURGEON


Winner:
Hale Vision Laser & Implant

Runners-up:
Milwaukee Eye Care Associates
Eye Institute at the Medical College of Wisconsin
Lakeshore Eye Care

NATUROPATHIC DOCTOR


Winner:
Sarah Axtell (Lakeside Natural Medicine)

Runners-up:
Michele Nickels (Integrative Family Wellness)
Joanne Aponte (Lakeside Natural Medicine)
Gary Lewis (Thiensville Family Health Care)

NUTRITIONIST


Winner:
Maria Viall

Runners-up:
INVIVO
Complete Health, Inc.
Natural Health Services

ORTHODONTIST


Winner:
Bell Orthodontic Solutions

Runners-up:
Bubon Orthodontics
Dental Associates of Milwaukee—Downtown
Jeffrey R. Olson

PHYSICAL THERAPIST


Winner:
Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Runners-up:
Maurice Dumit
INVIVO
Integra Physical Therapy

PLACE TO GIVE BIRTH


Winner:
Froedtert Hospital

Runners-up:
Authentic Birth Center
Well-Rounded Maternity Center and Boutique
ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

PSYCHIATRIST


Winner:
Rogers Memorial Hospital

Runners-up:
Envision ADHD
Trinergy Center for Integrative Psychiatry
Healing Word Psychotherapy Services

WALK-IN CLINIC


Winner:
Aurora

Runners-up:
Columbia St. Mary’s
Froedtert Hospital
ProHealth Medical Group—New Berlin

