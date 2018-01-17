Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: Medical

× Expand Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

ACUPUNCTURIST

Winner: Milwaukee Community Acupuncture Runners-up: Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates Acupuncture by Alana Milwaukee Urban Acupuncture

AESTHETICIAN

Winner: Originails Nail Salon and Spa Runners-up: Juniper Spa and Body L’image Skin Spa Flawless Face Aesthetics

ALCOHOL AND DRUG REHABILITATION CENTER

Winner: Rogers Memorial Hospital Runners-up: Ravenswood Clinic Sullivan Medical Clinic Access Recovery Mental Health

ALTERNATIVE MEDICAL CLINIC

Winner: Lakeside Natural Medicine Runners-up: Zuza’s Way Integrative Care Integrative Family Wellness INVIVO

CHIROPRACTOR

Winner: Chiropractic Company Runners-up: AlignLife Chiropractic East Side Family Chiropractic Shorewood Family Chiropractic

COSMETIC DENTIST

Winner: Stephanie Murphy Runners-up: Modern Touch Dental Mark Hackbarth (Elmbrook General Dentistry) Mark Berger

COSMETIC SURGEON

Winner: Clinic of Cosmetic Surgery Runners-up: Lorelle L. Kramer (Aesthetic-Cosmetic Plastic Surgery) Jolene Andryk (Aurora Health Center Mequon) N. John Yousif

DENTIST

Winner: Stephanie Murphy Runners-up: Modern Touch Dental Satula and Mueller Family Dental Dental Associates

DERMATOLOGIST

Winner: Affiliated Dermatologists Runners-up: Forefront Dermatology Jolene E. Andryk (Aurora Advanced Health Care) Dr. Jack Maloney (Columbia St. Mary’s)

ELDER CARE

Winner: Howard Village Runners-up: Ovation Communities SYNERGY HomeCare

EYE DOCTOR

Winner: Dr. Amy Jankowski (Metro Eye) Runners-up: Milwaukee Eye Care Associates Eye Care Specialists, S.C. Dr. Wagner’s Southridge Optical

GYNECOLOGIST

Winner: Julie Webb (Columbia St. Mary’s) Runners-up: Patricia Dolhun (Columbia St. Mary’s) Katharine Van Fossen (MCW/Froedtert Hospital) Meghan Ritchie (MCW/Froedtert)

HOSPITAL

Winner: Froedtert Hospital Runners-up: Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Aurora ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

LASIK SURGEON

Winner: Hale Vision Laser & Implant Runners-up: Milwaukee Eye Care Associates Eye Institute at the Medical College of Wisconsin Lakeshore Eye Care

NATUROPATHIC DOCTOR

Winner: Sarah Axtell (Lakeside Natural Medicine) Runners-up: Michele Nickels (Integrative Family Wellness) Joanne Aponte (Lakeside Natural Medicine) Gary Lewis (Thiensville Family Health Care)

NUTRITIONIST

Winner: Maria Viall Runners-up: INVIVO Complete Health, Inc. Natural Health Services

ORTHODONTIST

Winner: Bell Orthodontic Solutions Runners-up: Bubon Orthodontics Dental Associates of Milwaukee—Downtown Jeffrey R. Olson

PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Winner: Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy Runners-up: Maurice Dumit INVIVO Integra Physical Therapy

PLACE TO GIVE BIRTH

Winner: Froedtert Hospital Runners-up: Authentic Birth Center Well-Rounded Maternity Center and Boutique ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

PSYCHIATRIST

Winner: Rogers Memorial Hospital Runners-up: Envision ADHD Trinergy Center for Integrative Psychiatry Healing Word Psychotherapy Services

WALK-IN CLINIC

Winner: Aurora Runners-up: Columbia St. Mary’s Froedtert Hospital ProHealth Medical Group—New Berlin

