Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: Medical

Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin
ACUPUNCTURIST
Winner: Milwaukee Community Acupuncture Runners-up: Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates Acupuncture by Alana Milwaukee Urban Acupuncture
AESTHETICIAN
Winner: Originails Nail Salon and Spa Runners-up: Juniper Spa and Body L’image Skin Spa Flawless Face Aesthetics
ALCOHOL AND DRUG REHABILITATION CENTER
Winner: Rogers Memorial Hospital Runners-up: Ravenswood Clinic Sullivan Medical Clinic Access Recovery Mental Health
ALTERNATIVE MEDICAL CLINIC
Winner: Lakeside Natural Medicine Runners-up: Zuza’s Way Integrative Care Integrative Family Wellness INVIVO
CHIROPRACTOR
Winner: Chiropractic Company Runners-up: AlignLife Chiropractic East Side Family Chiropractic Shorewood Family Chiropractic
COSMETIC DENTIST
Winner: Stephanie Murphy Runners-up: Modern Touch Dental Mark Hackbarth (Elmbrook General Dentistry) Mark Berger
COSMETIC SURGEON
Winner: Clinic of Cosmetic Surgery Runners-up: Lorelle L. Kramer (Aesthetic-Cosmetic Plastic Surgery) Jolene Andryk (Aurora Health Center Mequon) N. John Yousif
DENTIST
Winner: Stephanie Murphy Runners-up: Modern Touch Dental Satula and Mueller Family Dental Dental Associates
DERMATOLOGIST
Winner: Affiliated Dermatologists Runners-up: Forefront Dermatology Jolene E. Andryk (Aurora Advanced Health Care) Dr. Jack Maloney (Columbia St. Mary’s)
ELDER CARE
Winner: Howard Village Runners-up: Ovation Communities SYNERGY HomeCare
EYE DOCTOR
Winner: Dr. Amy Jankowski (Metro Eye) Runners-up: Milwaukee Eye Care Associates Eye Care Specialists, S.C. Dr. Wagner’s Southridge Optical
GYNECOLOGIST
Winner: Julie Webb (Columbia St. Mary’s) Runners-up: Patricia Dolhun (Columbia St. Mary’s) Katharine Van Fossen (MCW/Froedtert Hospital) Meghan Ritchie (MCW/Froedtert)
HOSPITAL
Winner: Froedtert Hospital Runners-up: Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Aurora ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
LASIK SURGEON
Winner: Hale Vision Laser & Implant Runners-up: Milwaukee Eye Care Associates Eye Institute at the Medical College of Wisconsin Lakeshore Eye Care
NATUROPATHIC DOCTOR
Winner: Sarah Axtell (Lakeside Natural Medicine) Runners-up: Michele Nickels (Integrative Family Wellness) Joanne Aponte (Lakeside Natural Medicine) Gary Lewis (Thiensville Family Health Care)
NUTRITIONIST
Winner: Maria Viall Runners-up: INVIVO Complete Health, Inc. Natural Health Services
ORTHODONTIST
Winner: Bell Orthodontic Solutions Runners-up: Bubon Orthodontics Dental Associates of Milwaukee—Downtown Jeffrey R. Olson
PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Winner: Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy Runners-up: Maurice Dumit INVIVO Integra Physical Therapy
PLACE TO GIVE BIRTH
Winner: Froedtert Hospital Runners-up: Authentic Birth Center Well-Rounded Maternity Center and Boutique ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
PSYCHIATRIST
Winner: Rogers Memorial Hospital Runners-up: Envision ADHD Trinergy Center for Integrative Psychiatry Healing Word Psychotherapy Services
WALK-IN CLINIC
Winner: Aurora Runners-up: Columbia St. Mary’s Froedtert Hospital ProHealth Medical Group—New Berlin