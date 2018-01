Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: Real Estate/Home Improvement

× Expand Beth Jaworski - Shorewest Realtors

× Categories: • Architect

• Electrician

• Home Builder

• Home Remodelling • Interior Designer

• Landscaper

• Mortgage Broker

• Plumber • Real Estate Agent

• Real Estate Developer

• Rental Property Management Group

• Roofer

ARCHITECT

Winner: Racinowski Architecture + Design Runners-up: Engberg Anderson Eppstein Uhen Architects HGA Inc.

ELECTRICIAN

Winner: Current Electric Runners-up: Roman Electric Best Electric Service, Inc. Alberti Electric Co.

HOME BUILDER

Winner: Bielinski Runners-up: Lakeside Development Co. Paradise Builders Port Green Homes Regency Builders, Inc. Wimmer Brothers Building Co.

HOME REMODELLING

Winner: LaBonte Construction Runners-up: Art’s Chimney & Stonework Refined Renovations Window World of Southeastern Wisconsin

INTERIOR DESIGNER

Winner: Jerrica Zaric Interior Design Runners-up: LaBonte Construction Blue Hot Design Closet Concepts

LANDSCAPER

Winner: KK Landscape & Horticulture Runners-up: Solano Landscaping Bluemel’s Garden & Landscape Center Createscape Landscaping Services

MORTGAGE BROKER

Winner: A TIE! BMO Harris Bank and Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation Runners-up: Summit Financial Bank Mutual

PLUMBER

Winner: Viking Plumbing Runners-up: Milestone Plumbing Vince Ingrilli & Sons Plumbing

REAL ESTATE AGENT

Winner: Beth Jaworski (Shorewest Realtors) Runners-up: Caitlin Dennis (Shorewest Realtors) Kevin Rigg (Shorewest Realtors) Dominic Kissinger (Powers Realty Group) John Molitor (Coldwell Banker)

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPER

Winner: Anderson Commercial Group Runners-up: Cobalt Partners Colliers International Phoenix Investors

RENTAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP

Winner: My Dwelling Runners-up: Bieck Management Glenco Properties Mandel Group

ROOFER

Winner: Reimer Roofing & Remodeling Runners-up: AD Roofing Alliance Roofing

<< Back to all Best of Milwaukee 2017 Categories