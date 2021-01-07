Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: City Confidential

Best Organization Supporting Veterans

Stars And Stripes Honor Flight starsandstripeshonorflight.org

Local organizers were fortunate to fly some of the last surviving veterans of World War II to Washington, and they continue their work by honoring veterans of more recent wars with a trip to the nation’s war memorials. (Frank Gary)

Runners-up: Dryhootch Coffeehouse Float Milwaukee Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Local Activist

Photo credit: Tom Jenz

Frank Nitty

Frank Nitty emerged from Black Lives Matter and quickly became a phenomenon. In a few months, dressed in his trademark dreadlocks under a flat-billed cap, he attracted some 100,00 followers across Wisconsin and led a cross-country march to Washington D.C. in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. (Frank Gary)

Runners-up: Dr. Monique Liston Markasa Tucker Vaun Mayes

Local Character

Milverine

The stuff of legend or just a guy who prefers to walk? Milwaukee has a rich history of local characters including John Hamann (aka Milverine), whose resemblance to a certain Marvel Comics character has made him a recognizable face in his hometown for little more than walking, often shirtless, from Downtown to Bay View. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-up: Flannery Pendergast JMatt John McGivern

Local Entrepreneur

Lilo Allen Bronzeville Collective bronzevillecollective.com

The Bronzeville Collective MKE is a collaborative store in its namesake neighborhood that bolsters the works of local artisans, in particular black, brown and LGBTQ creatives. More than 25 artisans have their products—jewelry, wellness products, clothing, artwork, etc.—available in a space that honors Bronzeville’s rich history of black-owned businesses. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up: Geoff Hoen (Beard MKE) Jamie Andrzejewski (Nourish Natural Products) Ryan Laessig (Milwaukee Makers Market)

Milwaukee Alderperson

Photo credit: Virginia Small Milwaukee Alderwoman Milele Coggs

Milele Coggs District 6 Alderwoman

Alderwoman Milele Coggs has been leading community-oriented efforts, such as Milwaukee’s Bronzeville Week celebration of African American culture and history. She takes any occasion to lift up young women and communities of color, as a black woman in a position of power and the youngest woman ever elected to Milwaukee’s Common Council. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up: Marina Dimitrijevic Michael Murphy Nik Kovac

Milwaukee County Supervisor

Bounce Milwaukee owners Ryan Clancy and Becky Cooper-Clancy holding an axe from their latest expansion project, axe-throwing lanes.

Ryan Clancy District 4 Supervisor

Milwaukee County’s newly elected supervisor Ryan Clancy has made a name for himself as an activist rather than a politician—leading up to him being arrested for attending a protest honoring George Floyd. He is also an MPS teacher and owner of Bounce Milwaukee, an activity center that has become a hub for Milwaukee’s progressive community. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up: Jason Haas Marcelia Nicholson Sequanna Taylor

Milwaukeean of the Year

Derek Mosley Judge of Milwaukee Municipal Court 414-286-3800

Judge Derek Mosley is the current presiding judge of the Milwaukee Municipal Court, where he has been serving since 2002. Mosley is a Milwaukeean through and through, serving on the board of several nonprofit organizations and cheerfully partaking in Milwaukee’s cultural and culinary scenes. After a recent bout with coronavirus, Judge Mosley pulled through to keep serving our local communities. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up: Frank Nitty Jamaal Napoleon Shavonda Sisson

Most Beloved Politician

Gwen Moore

Gwen Moore U.S. Representative, Wisconsin District 4

Rep. Gwen Moore, who represents portions of Milwaukee and Waukesha, has made a name for herself by representing the underrepresented in Washington D.C. In November 2020, she once again won by a landslide against Republican Tim Rogers. Moore is the first African American congressperson from Wisconsin, bringing a much-needed dab of diversity. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up: Mandela Barnes Tammy Baldwin Tom Barrett

Most Despised Politician

Scott Walker

He’s out of office now but left a trail of destruction behind his terms as Wisconsin governor, damaging the environment, labor unions, the UW system and signing doubtful deals with corporate interests who promote greed over public interest. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Robin Vos Ron Johnson Tony Evers

Most Trusted Public Official

Tony Evers

Tony Evers Governor of Wisconsin evers.wi.gov

In the face of mindless opposition from the GOP-controlled Legislature and special interest groups, and despite the uncaring disdain of the White House, Tony Evers proceeded calmly in the face of the pandemic, implementing measures designed to protect the public and shore up local businesses. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: David Bowen David Crowley Gwen Moore

Non-profit Organization

Love On Black Women loveonblackwomen.com

“Black women are the backbone of our community, let’s love on them” says fundraising enterprise Love On Black Women. People can donate to a fund that is then entirely distributed to black women according to their needs, be it for rent, food or emergency supplies. “We don’t ask for follow-up, and we don’t want dollars that come with a burden of proof,” they assure. “100% of the money raised goes directly into black women’s pockets.” (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up: Courage MKE Ignite the Spirit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society - Wisconsin Chapter

Philantropist

Herb Kohl herbkohlphilanthropies.org

The businessman, former U.S. Senator and onetime owner of the Milwaukee Bucks continues his legacy of caring for his hometown through Herb Kohl Philanthropies, disbursing millions of dollars to Wisconsin nonprofits doing positive work in their communities. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Les Weil Sean Lowe Shavonda Sisson

Place to Pick up the Shepherd Express

Beans & Barley 1901 E. North Ave. 414-278-7878 beansandbarley.com

Beans & Barley was serving healthy food in its café and selling organic products from back in the days when most Milwaukeeans rolled their eyes at the mention of “health food.” Despite competition from national chains, B&B remains a bustling place, a crossroads of the city’s East Side. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Metro Market Outpost Natural Foods Pick 'n Save

Place to Work for Environmental Change

Urban Ecology Center Multiple Locations urbanecologycenter.org

If you walk along Milwaukee River’s east bank, north of Humboldt Avenue, you can experience the results of this organization’s labors. The Urban Ecology Center has been dedicated to restoring, protecting and anticipating the needs of our green spaces. They have worked to educate Milwaukee on the natural history and changing animal habitats of our area. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-up: Milwaukee Riverkeeper Walnut Way Conservation Corp. Wisconsin Conservation Voters

Place to Work for Social Justice

Black Leaders Organizing For Communities (BLOC) blocbybloc.org

Social justice goes hand in hand with grassroots efforts to support local black communities, which is the mission of Black Leaders Organizing For Communities (BLOC). With campaigns, petitions, dialogue and hands-on communications with local populations of color, BLOC aims to energize black voters and bring the communities together. Their stated goal is to educate black Wisconsinites and give them the political tools to stand up for themselves. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up: Leaders Igniting Transformation UBUNTU Research & Evaluation Voces de la Frontera

Rising Star in Politics

Mandela Barnes Lieutenant Governor of Wisconsin mandelabarnes.com

Mandela Barnes is Wisconsin’s first Black Lieutenant Governor. He previously served in the State Assembly, representing Milwaukee’s North Side. He authored several pieces of legislation, including juvenile justice reforms, extending out-of-home care for youths in the foster system, early release reforms, expanding victim and witness advocacy services, as well as a grant program for community schools. (Tom Jenz)

Runners-up: David Bowen Marcelia Nicholson Ryan Clancy

State Legislator

Chris Larson State Senator

Chris Larson has lived and worked in the community he represents for his entire life, and he has consistently reached out to his constituents for their thoughts and guidance on the effect of statewide public policy on their neighborhoods. (Frank Gary)

Runners-up: David Bowen JoCasta Zamarripa Jonathan Brostoff