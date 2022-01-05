Best of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: City Confidential

× Expand BOM 2021

City Confidential

Local Activist

Frank Nitty

Frank Nitty has become a Black activist phenomenon. In post-George Floyd 2020, dressed in his trademark dreadlocks under a flat-billed cap, he has attracted nearly 100,00 followers across Wisconsin and the U.S. That same year, Nitty walked from Milwaukee to Washington D.C. to speak at a protest rally. Although Nitty has not been as active in 2021, his style of activism is always free-wheeling and improvisational. (Tom Jenz)

Finalists: Steven Binko Elle Halo Monique Liston

Local Character

Milverine

The stuff of legend or just a guy who prefers to walk? Milwaukee has a rich history of local characters including John Hamann (aka Milverine), whose resemblance to a certain Marvel Comics character has made him a recognizable face in his hometown for little more than walking, sometimes with his small dog and shirtless—weather permitting—from Downtown to Bay View. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists: Steven Binko Ryan Laessig John McGivern

Local Entrepreneur

Lilo Allen Bronzeville Collective bronzevillecollective.com

The Bronzeville Collective MKE is a collaborative store in its namesake neighborhood that bolsters the works of local artisans, in particular black, brown and LGBTQ creatives. More than 25 artisans have their products—jewelry, wellness products, clothing, artwork, etc.—available in a space that honors Bronzeville’s rich history of black-owned businesses. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Finalists: Geoff Hoen Ryan Laessig Chauntel McKenzie

Local Podcast

Tell Them You Mean Business by Hupy and Abraham hupy.com

Before 1977, lawyers could not advertise on television. Today things are different. “Tell Them You Mean Business” is a podcast created by the personal injury law firm Hupy and Abraham. The savvy firm’s podcast features stories and events from the community, insights and rider resources for motorcyclists. It also serves as a way for listeners to ask questions about personal injury lawsuits. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists: Experience MKE Geekset Podcast Local First Podcast

Milwaukee Alderperson

Marina Dimitrijevic

In 2004, Marina Dimitrijevic became the youngest woman ever elected to the county board and became chairwoman of the board in 2012. The longtime Bay View resident was elected alderperson for the district in 2020. Throughout her public life, she has been a champion for families and children, concentrating on energy and environmental standards and job creation-economic development. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists: Milele A. Coggs Cavalier Johnson Nik Kovac

Milwaukee County Supervisor

Ryan Clancy

Before becoming a county supervisor in 2020, Ryan Clancy was known as an activist. He was arrested while attending a protest honoring George Floyd. He is also an MPS teacher and owner of Bounce Milwaukee, an activity center that has become a hub for Milwaukee’s progressive community. His agenda includes increased investments in health and human services. (Frank Grey)

Finalists: Priscilla Coggs-Jones Jason Haas Marcelia Nicholson

Milwaukeean Of The Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

With a laundry list of accomplishments, including leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years, it’s no surprise that the Greek Freak was voted Milwaukeean of the Year. His dominant performance on the court, as well as his endearing personality off when, has won the hearts of the city. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Steven Binko Samer Ghani Derek Mosley

Minority-Owned Business

Funky Fresh Spring Rolls 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. funkyfreshspringrolls.com

At Funky Fresh, spring rolls become a blank slate of unique culinary expression. That is to say, Funky Fresh doesn’t serve the kind of deep-fried fingerlings one is apt to find at buffets. The fillings are imaginative and nutritional beyond the standard ground pork, cabbage and carrot combination. (Jamie Lee Rake)

Finalists: Bronzeville Collective MKE Cream City Print Lounge Maranta Plant Shop Ruby’s Bagels

Most Beloved Politician

Tammy Baldwin

Tammy Baldwin has been a fighter for her Wisconsin constituents and all Americans. As our U.S. Senator, she has pushed to lower prescription drug prices and extend high-quality health care for all; she has advocated for veterans and dairy farmers and for holding Wall Street accountable. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists: Mandela Barnes Tom Barrett Gwen Moore

Most Despised Politician

Ron Johnson

As the other U.S. Senator for Wisconsin, Ron Johnson remains a tireless campaigner for Donald Trump, eagerly spreading the Big Lie that Trump somehow won the November 2020 election. His resume also includes voting for tax cuts that benefitted millionaires like himself, denying the science of climate change and opposing raising the minimum wage. What’s not to despise? (David Luhrssen)

Finalists: Tony Evers Robin Vos Scott Walker

Most Trusted Public Official

Derek Mosely

Derek Mosley has been the Municipal Court Branch 2 Judge for almost 20 years. He handles municipal ordinance violations, juvenile cases, traffic offenses, and code violations. Judge Mosley sits on the Board of Directors for many non-profit organizations. He is also a “food influencer” with nearly 16,000 followers on Facebook and Instagram. How can you not trust a public official who loves food? (Tom Jenz)

Finalists: Tom Barrett Ryan Clancy Hannah Dugan Marina Dimitrijevic

Non-Profit / Human Services Organization

Planned Parenthood plannedparenthood.org

Planned Parenthood provides many services including the morning after pill (emergency contraception), pregnancy testing, STD treatment, birth control, and sexual and reproductive health care. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Ignite The Spirit Love on Black Women Mattie's Memory Street Angels

Organizaion Supporting Veterans

Dryhootch Coffeehouse 1030 E Brady St. dryhootch.org

Dryhootch—“hootch” being military slang for a safe place to sleep during combat, and “dry” meaning alcohol-free— offers veterans a place where they can gather informally and talk in a safe, comfortable, drug-and-alcohol-free environment. Their many programs, which include art therapy, have been helping veterans and their families heal for more than a decade. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Center for Veterans Issues Disabled American Veterans Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce

Philanthropist

Herb Kohl

Herb Kohl is a local hero. The Milwaukee native was part of the family business, Kohl’s Department Stores, he served four six-year terms in the U.S. Senate. As a philanthropist and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks he has made his mark on his community. Like his childhood friend Bud Selig, Kohl continues to honor his roots. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists: Chris Abele Daniel Bader Shavonda Sisson

Place to Pick Up the Shepherd Express

Colectivo Coffee 1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive colectivocoffee.com

Colectivo Coffee, which began with humble beginnings in 1993 as Alterra, has grown to 12 locations throughout the Milwaukee Area, along with cafés in Madison and Chicago. Their picturesque lakefront location is housed in an 1888 historic Milwaukee River Flushing Station. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Metro Market Milwaukee Public Market Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View Pick 'n Save Piggly Wiggly

Place to Work for Social Justice

BLOC (Black Leaders Organizing Communities) blocbybloc.org

Social justice ensures that everyone deserves equal economic, political, and social rights. The people of BLOC (Black Leaders Organizing Committee) call themselves uniters, and they work to lift up Black citizens, leaders, and businesses in the Milwaukee community, and that includes community-based organizing and face-to-face conversations. BLOC practically defines hands-on work for social justice. (Tom Jenz)

Finalists: Citizen Action of Wisconsin UBUNTU Research & Evaluation Voces de la Frontera

Place to Work for Environmental Change

Urban Ecology Center Multiple locations urbanecologycenter.org

The Urban Ecology Center, a nonprofit organization that began with informal park cleanups in 1991, educates the Milwaukee community about the environment, conservation, sustainability and other issues related to urban ecology while highlighting the natural assets of the city. Their multifaceted programs for adults and children promote environmental stewardship in the city. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Alice's Garden Milwaukee Riverkeeper

Rising Star in Politics

Mandela Barnes

Democrat Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes was the state assemblyman for Milwaukee’s District 11 and served four years. He is Wisconsin’s first Black lieutenant governor and maybe the youngest at 33. He is now running for the Wisconsin U.S. Senate seat currently held by Ron Johnson. His style is low key, and he knows how to listen. Even his opponents would call him a nice guy. (Tom Jenz)

Finalists: Ryan Clancy David Crowley Cavalier Johnson

State Legislator

Chris Larson

Respect for Chris Larson has grown throughout his years in public service from the Milwaukee county board through the Wisconsin state senate. Throughout, he has been a champion for public schools, equality, job creation and health care for all Wisconsinites. (Frank Grey)

Finalists: David Bowen Jonathan Brostoff

Woman-Owned Business

Maranta Plant Shop 112 S. 2nd St. MarantaPlantShop.com

When the pandemic first began to hit, people everywhere looked to spruce up their home offices. That led to the success of Maranta Plant Shop’s pop-up events, and eventually the opening of their Walker’s Point storefront. Looking to create a community beyond their customers, future developments are planned to increase Maranta’s presence within the city. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Bandit MKE Bronzeville Collective MKE Jen's Sweet Treats MKE Style Concierge UBUNTU Research & Evaluation