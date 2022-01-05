Best of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Out And About

× Expand Best of Milwaukee 2021

Out And About

All-Ages Venue

Cactus Club 2496 S. Wentworth Ave. CactusClubMilwaukee.com

Bay View’s indie music institution, Cactus Club, has been advocating for all-ages music venues city-wide, and chooses to lead by example. With regular matinees as well as giving performance opportunities to bands below the legal drinking age, the venue is using music and community programming to unite the city’s artists. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Bud Pavilion Hangout MKE Café & Lounge X-Ray Arcade

Arcade / Gaming / Video Arcade

Up-Down Milwaukee is an arcade and nostalgia-based bar featuring more than 60 arcade games from the ‘80s and ‘90s, pinball machines, three classic skee-ball alleys, Nintendo 64 console gaming, and an array of patio activities on our 2 floors of outdoor patio. All games cost just 25 cents. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists: Arcade Gaming Binary: Games, Foods & Spirits Faklandia Gaming X-Ray Arcade Finalists: Video Arcade Binary: Games, Foods & Spirits Dead Bird Brewing Company Landmark Lanes X-Ray Arcade

Art Studio / Classes (Non-Bar)

Splash Studio 175 S. Water St. splashmilwaukee.com

Splash Milwaukee is a combination art school, painting bar and studio offering an innovative experience for artists of all skill levels. During a time when the nation seems to be losing sight of its soul, Splash Studio’s Take & Make kits, project videos and virtual classes have helped people heal through creativity. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Cream City Print Lounge Cream City Clay, Inc. Pottery School & Art Studio Neighbor Art Studio

Attraction For Out-Of-Town Guests

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Drive mam.org

The soaring spikes of the museum’s Santiago Calatrava addition have become Milwaukee’s symbol—and you can’t beat that heated underground parking garage on cold days. This year’s programming opens with a timely exhibit by Vietnamese American photographer An-My Lê. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists: Lakefront Brewery Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory NorthSouth Club

Axe Throwing Bar

AXE MKE 1924 E. Kenilworth Place, Milwaukee axemke.com

Who would have thought that axe-throwing bars would be a category? If you've never experienced the exultation of heaving a metal-bladed weapon across the room, you've been missing out. AXE MKE on the East Side sets you up, shows you how, and lets you have at it, and with your favorite drink in one hand. You'll get the hang of it sooner than you think. (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists: Bounce Milwaukee NorthSouth Club

Bar For Quiet Conversation

Bryant's Cocktail Lounge 1579 S. 9th St. bryantscocktaillounge.com

Cuddle up to your sweetie, or catch up with your besties, and enjoy a masterpiece cocktail while taking in the cool vintage vibe of Bryant’s. Cozy, high-backed booths and sound-dampening ceiling tiles help to mute the conversions of the tables around you, making it easier to chat with your own party. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: Charles E. Fromage Creed's Foggy Dew Draft and Vessel Sugar Maple The Tin Widow Tied House Milwaukee

Bar On A Budget

Landmark Lanes 2220 N. Farwell Ave. landmarklanes.com

Since 1972, Landmark Lanes has been an East Side entertainment destination with bowling, live music and a full bar with daily specials. Their deals like Tuesday Pint Night, (tap beers for $3), and two-for-one rail mixers each Wednesday, makes it easy to enjoy libations without emptying the wallet. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Ray & Dot's Tap Redbar The Newport

Bar To Be Seen In

The Bar at Saint Kate Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel saintkatearts.com

Since 2019, Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel, has offered music, visual art, theater and food from steak to pizza. The bar has a commanding view of a Downtown intersection and has become an intersection for visitors and locals. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Finalists: Elsa's on the Park Moran's Pub Nettie's Irish Pub - NIP’S The Stillery

Bar To Watch Soccer

The Highbury Pub 2322 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. TheHighbury.com

No matter if you’re a red, a blue, Gooner, Cityzen or in between, The Highbury Pub is a welcome destination for footy fans. With multiple televisions, each tuned to a different match or league from around the world, the Bay View pub creates a lively atmosphere on every match day. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Moran's Pub Nomad World Pub Three Lions Pub

Bar With A Patio

Boone & Crockett 818 S. Water St. BooneMilwaukee.com

With a wonderful view of the Hoan Bridge, the patio at Boone & Crockett is a summertime must. With the addition of Taco Moto food truck on the premises, as well as The Cooperage music venue and the Paddle Tavern launching station, there’s no shortage of things to check out at the bar. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Charles E. Fromage Nettie's Irish Pub - NIP’S Nomad World Pub Tied House Milwaukee

Beer Garden

South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden 2900 S. Shore Drive southshoreterrace.com

Milwaukee’s beer gardens of yesteryear were picturesque hubs nestled along Milwaukee’s waterways. With the 21st century revival of these Brew City traditions, the South Shore Terrace delivers with a serene view of Lake Michigan, along with a good beer selection, decent wine (no cheap, single-serving bottles of “this is for you wine drinkers” vino) and a menu of snacks, entrées and sides. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Estabrook Beer Garden Franksville Craft Beer Garden Hubbard Park Beer Garden

Bloody Mary

Sobelmans Multiple locations sobelmanspubandgrill.com

Sobelmans Bloody Marys are a drink and “meal” with those over-the-top toppings: Colby jack cheese, a pickled Polish sausage, a pickled mushroom, a pickled Brussels sprout, an asparagus, a celery stalk, a green onion, and on another toothpick a shrimp, a lemon wedge and a grape tomato. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Café Benelux Centraal Grand Café & Tappery Steny's Tavern & Grill The Wicked Hop

Brewery Tour

Lakefront Brewery 1872 N. Commerce St. lakefrontbrewery.com

Lakefront’s famous tour isn’t your typical brewery tour; you never know what you’re going to get, but it's generally a bit wacky, definitely funny, and there’s plenty of, well, attitude. Not only will you learn about the brewing process and brewing history, you’ll see all the cool stuff they have back there, and enjoy a couple pints afterward. (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists: Black Husky Brewing Milwaukee Brewing Company Sprecher Brewing Co.

Cocktail Lounge / Romantic Bar

At Random 2501 S. Delaware Ave. atrandommke.com

Although located on a corner in Bay View, it’s no ordinary corner bar. At Random is more like the side room in Vegas circa 1955—there’s Frank and Dino and Sammy, chuckling quietly as they trade quips over luscious tropical and ice cream drinks topped with colored umbrellas. You want beer or wine—you can find it down the street. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists: Cocktail Lounge Bryant's Cocktail Lounge Giggly at Saint Kate Tied House Milwaukee Finalists: Romantic Bar Blu Charles E. Fromage Tied House Milwaukee

Cocktail Kit

Lost Whale 2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. lostwhalemke.com

Founded by cocktail industry veterans Tripper Duval and Daniel Beres, Lost Whale quickly generated a buzz as a fun, whimsical place to enjoy a craft cocktail. Like many businesses that had to retool during the pandemic, they created cocktail kits available via a curbside window, with everything to build a Manhattan, a Sconnie Old Fashioned or a Harvey Wallbanger. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Bittercube Bazaar Style Up Group The Stillery

Craft Beer Selection At A Bar

Sugar Maple 441 E. Lincoln Ave. mysugarmaple.com

Making up your mind which beer to order, as you go through the formidable beer list, is half the fun at Bay View's Sugar Maple. The other half is, of course, trying some of the 60—yes, we said 60—rotating tap beers they have at any given time. You’ll need to come back. And if you're really not sure, order a flight of samples and do some tasting. (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists: Binary: Games, Foods & Spirits Draft and Vessel New Barons Brewing Cooperative

Dance Club

Mad Planet 533 E. Center St. mad-planet.net

Mad Planet has been a staple of the Milwaukee nightlife scene since it was established in 1990. The dance club has also been host to national acts, including Jason and the Scorchers, Tortoise, Arcade Fire, the Black Lips and Lucero, as well as providing a stage for some of the best hometown acts Milwaukee has to offer. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists: District on Water Freight 38 LaCage NiteClub Points View Boîte Room Seven RWB Milwaukee

Escape Room

Escape the Room Milwaukee 222 E Erie St Suite 110 escapetheroom.com/milwaukee

Escape the Room Milwaukee offers four different escape scenarios. An Indian Jones inspired room called “The Dig” is a fan-favorite. Find the clues, solve the mystery, and escape the room! Special note - the rooms here are private, limited to your group members. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: 60 to Escape Seven Keys to Escape | Escape Room TeamEscape 262

Happy Hour

Duke's on Water 158 E. Juneau Ave. facebook.com/Dukesonwater

There’s plenty of Happy Hour specials every day of the week at Duke’s. And while the choices vary, you can always be assured of the games that make it so, well, happy: beer pong, bar dice, pull tab machines, dartboards and slots as well. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Mason Street Grill Maxie's Moran's Pub

Hookah Lounge

Casablanca Multiple locations casablancaonbrady.com

Smoking the hookah is a pleasant experience with the rough edges of tobacco and the flavored favors smoothed through the ornate waterpipe. Casablanca has moved its hookah lounge outdoors. (Frank Grey)

Finalists: Dream Lab Hookah Live Revel Bar

Hotel Lounge

The Iron Horse Hotel 500 W. Florida St. theironhorsehotel.com

This warehouse-style boutique hotel features an eclectic mix of style and design amid its cream city brick interiors and wooden pillars. Harleys, American flags, cushy leather sofas. A perfect place to see and be seen. Or just simply ... unwind. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Blu The Bar at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel The Pfister Hotel

Import Beer Selection At A Bar

Von Trier 2235 N. Farwell Ave. www.vontriers.com

While the incredible German décor is reason enough to visit East Side landmark Von Trier, the import beer selection is nothing short of impressive – and we’re just talking about what’s on tap. You'll find a dazzling array of German weiss, bocks and lagers, and Belgian, Flemish, Czech, Dutch, French and Irish beers either on tap or bottled. And that's not to mention their American craft beers! (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists: Benno's The Brass Tap The Drunk Uncle

Irish Pub

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub 1234 N. Astor St., Milwaukee countyclare-inn.com

A true Irish pub requires more than just an authentic Irish look. It's the craic – a word meaning good conversation and company – that makes it. County Clare has both, and it's the kind of pub where you'll find yourself making friends with complete strangers in a matter of minutes, while enjoying a pint from the fine beer selection. Throw in some Irish culture, like the Friday night Irish music session, and you're all set. (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists: Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill Nettie's Irish Pub - NIP’S

Jazz Club

The Jazz Estate 2423 N. Murray Ave. jazzestate.com

Milwaukee’s jazz scene remains vibrant, if slightly off the radar. Once again, The Jazz Estate takes the BOM honors. The club’s four-decade pedigree means you can count on the nightspot for some serious jazz. If you are looking for an intimate lounge with a timeless vibe, this is it. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists: Caroline's Sam's Place Jazz Cafe

Karaoke Bar

The High Note Karaoke Lounge 645 N. James Lovell St. HighNoteMKE.com

Rather than just a regular weeknight novelty, The High Note Karaoke Lounge takes karaoke seriously. Belt out some of your favorite tunes along with impressive talent from all over the city. Located in the heart of Downtown, a visit to The High Note will have you singing its praises afterward. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Bremen Cafe Faklandia Brewing Grainger's Pub & Grill Landmark Lanes Lincoln Pub

Live Music Venue

Summerfest 200 N. Harbor Drive summerfest.com

Milwaukee’s premier music festival and outdoor venue puts the “summer” in the festival setting. The internationally known—and renowned—music fest literally features every type of music and entertainment possible under the sun, the moon and the stars. In fact, that’s the best way to enjoy it. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Bud Pavilion Cactus Club Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon

Margarita

Café Corazón Multiple Locations corazonmilwaukee.com

Clearly there is a lot to like about Café Corazon. When you have Milwaukee’s best burrito, taco, and margarita, you’ve got to be the best Mexican restaurant! The fun and colorful decor, pleasant waitstaff, locally sourced ingredients, and excellent vegan and gluten free options only add to Corazon’s popularity. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: Charles E. Fromage Moran's Pub Tied House Milwaukee

Martini

Elsa's on the Park 833 N. Jefferson St. elsas.com

Shaken. Stirred. Neat. On the Rocks. Elsa’s does all that with the martini and infinitely more. Lemon Drop. Grapefruit. Espresso. Sourtini. Flirtini. The choices are endless. So stop in. Sit down. And sip the night away. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Blu JoJo's Martini Lounge Tied House Milwaukee

Microbrewery / Taproom

Black Husky Brewing 909 E. Locust St. blackhuskybrewing.com

It takes more than just a good location and good beers to make a great microbrewery: it takes a great vibe. Black Husky, in Riverwest, with its warm and welcoming atmosphere and generous tap selection, fits the bill for a cool neighborhood brewery. Black Husky not only welcomes (well-behaved) dogs in their Riverwest taproom; their whole identity is built around their love for dogs. (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists: Microbrewery Enlightened Brewing Company Faklandia Brewing New Barons Brewing Cooperative Finalists: Pet-Friendly Establishment New Barons Brewing Cooperative Riley's Sandwich Co. Sip & Purr Cat Café The Hounds & Tap

Milwaukee Tour

City Tours MKE citytoursmke.com

If you want to seek out the best of Milwaukee’s dive bars, find haunted sites throughout Milwaukee or see murals or sculptures throughout the city, City Tours MKE has got you covered. This full-service tour company has a range of options for groups of all sizes and preferences. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Gothic Milwaukee Milwaukee Paddle Tavern Milwaukee Pedal Tavern Tippecanoe Herbs (Herb Walks)

New Bar (Opened In 2021)

Bad Moon Saloon 4035 S. Clement Ave. badmoonmilwaukee.com

This almost out-of-the-way roadhouse boasts enough space, indoors and out, to host motorcycle and custom van events, live music and plenty more. Open since April, Bad Moon Saloon is a rustic addition to Bay View. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists: Creed's Foggy Dew Stalley Cats Upper East Bar

Paint & Wine Bar

The Farmhouse Paint & Sip 4511 S. Sixth St. farmhouseart.com

The Farmhouse’s in-person and virtual painting classes and private parties lets people explore their creativity in a unique way. This South Side activity spot offers paint-and-sip parties for adults, kids painting parties, in person and virtual events, open studio, individual classes and hall rentals. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Cream City Print Lounge Painting with a Twist

Place For Family Fun

Safehouse 777 N. Front St. safe-house.com

Part restaurant, part “spy bar,” this is the place for more than just good food and drink. Once you figure out the location (SE has conveniently provided the address), “spy recruits” have to pass a test to enter. And then the fun really begins. That is, if you can get in. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Hangout MKE Cafe & Lounge Co. Little Sprouts Play Cafe Nine Below

Rock Club

Cactus Club 2496 S. Wentworth Ave. CactusClubMilwaukee.com

Cactus Club has a storied history in local rock music. Bands like The White Stripes, Spoon, Queens of the Stone Age and more have cut their teeth at the venue, alongside some of Milwaukee’s most revered local acts. You can find your next favorite band playing any night of the week. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Paulie's Pub & Eatery Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon Shank Hall

Sports Bar

Steny’s Tavern & Grill 800 S. 2nd St. StenysTavern.com

With televisions lining the wall, shuttles to major sporting events and a lively atmosphere, any sports fan can feel at home at Steny’s. Whether you’re getting a quick bite to eat during the pre-game show or celebrating a win, the Walker’s Point bar has you covered. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: Kelly's Bleachers Moran's Pub SportClub

Strip Club

Silk Exotic Gentlemen's Club Multiple locations silkexotic.com

Who’da guessed every night at a gentleman’s club would come to look like the Dance of the Seven Veils minus six? The newest location, Silk Exotic on Water—the former home of Art’s Performing Center, for art’s sake—completes a trifecta of local locations here in the city that always sweeps ain’a’? I’m Benjamin Dover and I told you so. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists: Heart Breakers On The Border Gentlemen's Club Rickey's on State

Trivia Night

Blackbird Bar 3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Blackbirdbayview.com

Where do Milwaukee trivia fans want to be on Thursday nights at 7 p.m.? At Blackbird Bar in Bay View! This popular team trivia event has been going strong for over a decade. Frequent attendees recommend getting there early to grab a tasty brew and secure a spot, or you may be out of luck. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: Black Husky Brewing Lakefront Brewery Moran's Pub Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill Painting With a Twist Pete's Pub

Whiskey Selection At A Bar

The Vanguard 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. VanguardBar.com

One look at the back wall of The Vanguard’s Bay View location will tell you why they’ve won this category. In addition to the barrage of bottles both rare and common, the bar also has previously worked with Maker’s Mark to create their own special blends. Get a shot or a cocktail on tap, and be somebody at The Vanguard. (Allen Halas)

Finalists: The Stillery Tied House Milwaukee Trailer Park Tavern