Best of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Services Rendered

× Expand Best of Milwaukee 2021

Services Rendered

Accountant / Tax Adviser

Jaquilla Ross Finalists: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) Daroda Accounting KLM Accounting and Tax Associates Nelson

Aesthitician

High Brow Boutique Finalists: Dear Dahlia District 108 Salon & Spa Epic MedSpa

Animal Welfare Organization

Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus Finalists: Elmbrook Humane Society Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Auto Body Shop

Manyo Motors Finalists: Leonard Auto Body Inc Schlossmann Honda City VCA Auto Body, Repair & Sales

Auto Detailer

Metro Car Wash Finalists: Detail Doctors Full Service Car Wash Schlossmann Honda City

Auto Service & Repair

Riverside Automotive Service Schlossmann Honda City Finalists: Manyo Motors REIS Automotive

Bank

Associated Bank Finalists: Bank Five Nine North Shore Bank U.S. Bank

Bed And Breakfast

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub Finalists: Brumder Mansion Bed & Breakfast Dubbel Dutch Hotel Manderley Bed & Breakfast Inn Sanger House Gardens Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast The Muse Gallery Guesthouse

Body Piercing Studio

Avant-Garde Finalists: Atomic Tattoos Bay Street Tattoo Co. Body Ritual Golden Crystal Body Piercing

Boutique Hotel

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel Finalists: Dubbel Dutch Hotel Kimpton Journeyman Hotel The Iron Horse Hotel

Caterer

Bunzel's Meat Market Finalists: Emerald City Catering/The Enchanted Forest Event Venue Over the Moon Bartending Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

College / University

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Finalists: Alverno College Marquette University Milwaukee Area Technical College Downtown Milwaukee Campus Mount Mary University

Credit Union

Educators Credit Union Finalists: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Doggy Day Care / Boarding

Bay View Bark Finalists: Central Bark Doggy Day Care: Downtown Dog City Hotel & Spa Playtime Doggy Daycare

Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan

Educators Credit Union Finalists: Summit Credit Union Total Mortgage U.S. Bank

Financial Institution for Getting a Home Mortgage

Educators Credit Union Finalists: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation

Financial Institution for Opening a Checking Account

Educators Credit Union Finalists: Associated Bank North Shore Bank Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union

Financial Institution Providing Best Customer Service:

Educators Credit Union Finalists: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union

Financial Planner / Stock Broker

Educators Credit Union Finalists: Annex Wealth Management Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Advisor Matthew R. Wolf Summit Credit Union

Green Business

Vance Global Finalists: Tippecanoe Herbs Bounce Milwaukee Everything Grows

Hair Removal

High Brow Boutique Finalists: District 108 Salon & Spa Epic MedSpa European Wax Center

Hair Salon - Men's

Stag Barbershop Finalists: Beard MKE District 108 Salon & Spa VitaBella Salon

Hair Salon - Women's

District 108 Salon & Spa Finalists: Marie & Ebe Salon Monarch Loft, LLC VitaBella Salon

Hotel Rooms

The Pfister Hotel Finalists: Dubbel Dutch Hotel Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel The Iron Horse Hotel

Insurance Agency

Shorewest Insurance Associates LLC Finalists: Cream City Insurance Reilly Insurance Services

Insurance Agent / Broker

Claudia Reilly Finalists: Bob Vitt - State Farm Insurance Agent Jerad Steinfeld Joe Woelfle - State Farm Insurance Agent

Law Firm - Bankruptcy

Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee Finalists: Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check S. C. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Peter Francis Geraci Law L.L.C.

Law Firm - Business

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Finalists: Fox, O'Neill & Shannon Hansen and Reynolds OVB Law & Consulting, S.C.

Law Firm - Criminal Defense

Jones Law Firm LLC Finalists: Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Jacob Manian Kim & LaVoy, S.C.

Law Firm - Divorce

Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach, LLC Schmidlkofer, Toth, Loeb & Drosen, LLC Finalists: Gagne McChrystal De Lorenzo & Burghardt Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Law Firm - Estate Planning

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Finalists: Fox, O'Neill & Shannon Bruce A. Tammi von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

Law Firm - Family Law

Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach, LLC Finalists: Gagne McChrystal De Lorenzo & Burghardt Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Hansen & Hildebrand S.C.

Law Firm - Full Service

Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Inc. Finalists: Fox, O'Neill & Shannon Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Law Firm - Personal Injury

Hupy and Abraham, S.C. Finalists: Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Groth Law Firm, S.C. Gruber Law Offices, LLC

Pet Grooming / Services

Community Bark Dog Wash & Groom - Bay View Finalists: Embark Pet Spa Petlicious Pet Spa SideKick Dog Training

Photographer

Jamie Robarge Photography Finalists: Ashley Beller: Peachy Paradigm Portraits Azure Mahara Photography Eric Ellis

Picture Framing Gallery

South Shore Gallery & Framing Finalists: Bresler Eitel Framing Gallery Noble Arts SB Framing Gallery

Nail Salon

Nail Bar Milwaukee - Walker's Point Finalists: Gloss Nail Spa Studio Nails Well Spa + Salon

Ride Service

Milwaukee County Transit System Finalists: Bublr Bikes The Hop MKE Yellow Cab Co-Op Milwaukee

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Tattoo Parlor

Str8 Klownin Ink Finalists: Atomic Tattoos Ghost Light Tattoo Parlor Good Land Tattoo Honey Wraith Tattoo Walker's Point Tattoo Co.

Veterinarian

Bayshore Veterinary Clinic Finalists: Brentwood Animal Campus Community Veterinary Clinic Integrative Veterinary Service Milwaukee Vet Clinic

Wedding Venue

The Ivy House Finalists: Story Hill FireHouse The Gage The Pfister Hotel