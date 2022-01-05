Best of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Services Rendered

Services Rendered

Accountant / Tax Adviser


Jaquilla Ross

Finalists:
CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen)
Daroda Accounting
KLM Accounting and Tax Associates
Nelson

Aesthitician


High Brow Boutique

Finalists:
Dear Dahlia
District 108 Salon & Spa
Epic MedSpa

Animal Welfare Organization


Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus

Finalists:
Elmbrook Humane Society
Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County
Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Auto Body Shop


Manyo Motors

Finalists:
Leonard Auto Body Inc
Schlossmann Honda City
VCA Auto Body, Repair & Sales

Auto Detailer


Metro Car Wash

Finalists:
Detail Doctors
Full Service Car Wash
Schlossmann Honda City

Auto Service & Repair


Riverside Automotive Service
Schlossmann Honda City

Finalists:
Manyo Motors
REIS Automotive

Bank


Associated Bank

Finalists:
Bank Five Nine
North Shore Bank
U.S. Bank

Bed And Breakfast


County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

Finalists:
Brumder Mansion Bed & Breakfast
Dubbel Dutch Hotel
Manderley Bed & Breakfast Inn
Sanger House Gardens
Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast
The Muse Gallery Guesthouse

Body Piercing Studio


Avant-Garde

Finalists:
Atomic Tattoos
Bay Street Tattoo Co.
Body Ritual
Golden Crystal Body Piercing

Boutique Hotel


Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

Finalists:
Dubbel Dutch Hotel
Kimpton Journeyman Hotel
The Iron Horse Hotel

Caterer


Bunzel's Meat Market

Finalists:
Emerald City Catering/The Enchanted Forest Event Venue
Over the Moon Bartending
Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

College / University


University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Finalists:
Alverno College
Marquette University
Milwaukee Area Technical College Downtown Milwaukee Campus
Mount Mary University

Credit Union


Educators Credit Union

Finalists:
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union

Doggy Day Care / Boarding


Bay View Bark

Finalists:
Central Bark Doggy Day Care: Downtown
Dog City Hotel & Spa
Playtime Doggy Daycare

Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan


Educators Credit Union

Finalists:
Summit Credit Union
Total Mortgage
U.S. Bank

Financial Institution for Getting a Home Mortgage


Educators Credit Union

Finalists:
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation

Financial Institution for Opening a Checking Account


Educators Credit Union

Finalists:
Associated Bank
North Shore Bank
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union

Financial Institution Providing Best Customer Service:


Educators Credit Union

Finalists:
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union

Financial Planner / Stock Broker


Educators Credit Union

Finalists:
Annex Wealth Management
Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Advisor Matthew R. Wolf
Summit Credit Union

Green Business


Vance Global

Finalists:
Tippecanoe Herbs
Bounce Milwaukee
Everything Grows

Hair Removal


High Brow Boutique

Finalists:
District 108 Salon & Spa
Epic MedSpa
European Wax Center

Hair Salon - Men's


Stag Barbershop

Finalists:
Beard MKE
District 108 Salon & Spa
VitaBella Salon

Hair Salon - Women's


District 108 Salon & Spa

Finalists:
Marie & Ebe Salon
Monarch Loft, LLC
VitaBella Salon

Hotel Rooms


The Pfister Hotel

Finalists:
Dubbel Dutch Hotel
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
The Iron Horse Hotel

Insurance Agency


Shorewest Insurance Associates LLC

Finalists:
Cream City Insurance
Reilly Insurance Services

Insurance Agent / Broker


Claudia Reilly

Finalists:
Bob Vitt - State Farm Insurance Agent
Jerad Steinfeld
Joe Woelfle - State Farm Insurance Agent

Law Firm - Bankruptcy


Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee

Finalists:
Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check S. C.
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Peter Francis Geraci Law L.L.C.

Law Firm - Business


Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Finalists:
Fox, O'Neill & Shannon
Hansen and Reynolds
OVB Law & Consulting, S.C.

Law Firm - Criminal Defense


Jones Law Firm LLC

Finalists:
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Jacob Manian
Kim & LaVoy, S.C.

Law Firm - Divorce


Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach, LLC
Schmidlkofer, Toth, Loeb & Drosen, LLC

Finalists:
Gagne McChrystal De Lorenzo & Burghardt
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Law Firm - Estate Planning


Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Finalists:
Fox, O'Neill & Shannon
Bruce A. Tammi
von Briesen & Roper, s.c.

Law Firm - Family Law


Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach, LLC

Finalists:
Gagne McChrystal De Lorenzo & Burghardt
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Hansen & Hildebrand S.C.

Law Firm - Full Service


Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Inc.

Finalists:
Fox, O'Neill & Shannon
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Law Firm - Personal Injury


Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Finalists:
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Groth Law Firm, S.C.
Gruber Law Offices, LLC

Pet Grooming / Services


Community Bark Dog Wash & Groom - Bay View

Finalists:
Embark Pet Spa
Petlicious Pet Spa
SideKick Dog Training

Photographer


Jamie Robarge Photography

Finalists:
Ashley Beller: Peachy Paradigm Portraits
Azure Mahara Photography
Eric Ellis

Picture Framing Gallery


South Shore Gallery & Framing

Finalists:
Bresler Eitel Framing Gallery
Noble Arts
SB Framing Gallery

Nail Salon


Nail Bar Milwaukee - Walker's Point

Finalists:
Gloss Nail Spa
Studio Nails
Well Spa + Salon

Ride Service


Milwaukee County Transit System

Finalists:
Bublr Bikes
The Hop MKE
Yellow Cab Co-Op Milwaukee

Tattoo Parlor


Str8 Klownin Ink

Finalists:
Atomic Tattoos
Ghost Light Tattoo Parlor
Good Land Tattoo
Honey Wraith Tattoo
Walker's Point Tattoo Co.

Veterinarian 


Bayshore Veterinary Clinic

Finalists:
Brentwood Animal Campus
Community Veterinary Clinic
Integrative Veterinary Service
Milwaukee Vet Clinic

Wedding Venue


The Ivy House

Finalists:
Story Hill FireHouse
The Gage
The Pfister Hotel