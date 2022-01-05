Best of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Services Rendered

Best of Milwaukee 2021
Services Rendered
Accountant / Tax Adviser
Jaquilla Ross Finalists: CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen) Daroda Accounting KLM Accounting and Tax Associates Nelson
Aesthitician
High Brow Boutique Finalists: Dear Dahlia District 108 Salon & Spa Epic MedSpa
Animal Welfare Organization
Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus Finalists: Elmbrook Humane Society Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
Auto Body Shop
Manyo Motors Finalists: Leonard Auto Body Inc Schlossmann Honda City VCA Auto Body, Repair & Sales
Auto Detailer
Metro Car Wash Finalists: Detail Doctors Full Service Car Wash Schlossmann Honda City
Auto Service & Repair
Riverside Automotive Service Schlossmann Honda City Finalists: Manyo Motors REIS Automotive
Bank
Associated Bank Finalists: Bank Five Nine North Shore Bank U.S. Bank
Bed And Breakfast
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub Finalists: Brumder Mansion Bed & Breakfast Dubbel Dutch Hotel Manderley Bed & Breakfast Inn Sanger House Gardens Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast The Muse Gallery Guesthouse
Body Piercing Studio
Avant-Garde Finalists: Atomic Tattoos Bay Street Tattoo Co. Body Ritual Golden Crystal Body Piercing
Boutique Hotel
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel Finalists: Dubbel Dutch Hotel Kimpton Journeyman Hotel The Iron Horse Hotel
Caterer
Bunzel's Meat Market Finalists: Emerald City Catering/The Enchanted Forest Event Venue Over the Moon Bartending Tall Guy and a Grill Catering
College / University
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Finalists: Alverno College Marquette University Milwaukee Area Technical College Downtown Milwaukee Campus Mount Mary University
Credit Union
Educators Credit Union Finalists: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union
Doggy Day Care / Boarding
Bay View Bark Finalists: Central Bark Doggy Day Care: Downtown Dog City Hotel & Spa Playtime Doggy Daycare
Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan
Educators Credit Union Finalists: Summit Credit Union Total Mortgage U.S. Bank
Financial Institution for Getting a Home Mortgage
Educators Credit Union Finalists: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation
Financial Institution for Opening a Checking Account
Educators Credit Union Finalists: Associated Bank North Shore Bank Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union
Financial Institution Providing Best Customer Service:
Educators Credit Union Finalists: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union
Financial Planner / Stock Broker
Educators Credit Union Finalists: Annex Wealth Management Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Advisor Matthew R. Wolf Summit Credit Union
Green Business
Vance Global Finalists: Tippecanoe Herbs Bounce Milwaukee Everything Grows
Hair Removal
High Brow Boutique Finalists: District 108 Salon & Spa Epic MedSpa European Wax Center
Hair Salon - Men's
Stag Barbershop Finalists: Beard MKE District 108 Salon & Spa VitaBella Salon
Hair Salon - Women's
District 108 Salon & Spa Finalists: Marie & Ebe Salon Monarch Loft, LLC VitaBella Salon
Hotel Rooms
The Pfister Hotel Finalists: Dubbel Dutch Hotel Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel The Iron Horse Hotel
Insurance Agency
Shorewest Insurance Associates LLC Finalists: Cream City Insurance Reilly Insurance Services
Insurance Agent / Broker
Claudia Reilly Finalists: Bob Vitt - State Farm Insurance Agent Jerad Steinfeld Joe Woelfle - State Farm Insurance Agent
Law Firm - Bankruptcy
Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee Finalists: Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check S. C. Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Peter Francis Geraci Law L.L.C.
Law Firm - Business
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Finalists: Fox, O'Neill & Shannon Hansen and Reynolds OVB Law & Consulting, S.C.
Law Firm - Criminal Defense
Jones Law Firm LLC Finalists: Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Jacob Manian Kim & LaVoy, S.C.
Law Firm - Divorce
Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach, LLC Schmidlkofer, Toth, Loeb & Drosen, LLC Finalists: Gagne McChrystal De Lorenzo & Burghardt Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Law Firm - Estate Planning
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Finalists: Fox, O'Neill & Shannon Bruce A. Tammi von Briesen & Roper, s.c.
Law Firm - Family Law
Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach, LLC Finalists: Gagne McChrystal De Lorenzo & Burghardt Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Hansen & Hildebrand S.C.
Law Firm - Full Service
Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Inc. Finalists: Fox, O'Neill & Shannon Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Law Firm - Personal Injury
Hupy and Abraham, S.C. Finalists: Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP Groth Law Firm, S.C. Gruber Law Offices, LLC
Pet Grooming / Services
Community Bark Dog Wash & Groom - Bay View Finalists: Embark Pet Spa Petlicious Pet Spa SideKick Dog Training
Photographer
Jamie Robarge Photography Finalists: Ashley Beller: Peachy Paradigm Portraits Azure Mahara Photography Eric Ellis
Picture Framing Gallery
South Shore Gallery & Framing Finalists: Bresler Eitel Framing Gallery Noble Arts SB Framing Gallery
Nail Salon
Nail Bar Milwaukee - Walker's Point Finalists: Gloss Nail Spa Studio Nails Well Spa + Salon
Ride Service
Milwaukee County Transit System Finalists: Bublr Bikes The Hop MKE Yellow Cab Co-Op Milwaukee
Tattoo Parlor
Str8 Klownin Ink Finalists: Atomic Tattoos Ghost Light Tattoo Parlor Good Land Tattoo Honey Wraith Tattoo Walker's Point Tattoo Co.
Veterinarian
Bayshore Veterinary Clinic Finalists: Brentwood Animal Campus Community Veterinary Clinic Integrative Veterinary Service Milwaukee Vet Clinic
Wedding Venue
The Ivy House Finalists: Story Hill FireHouse The Gage The Pfister Hotel