Best of Milwaukee 2022: Bought & Sold

Adult Retail Store

The Tool Shed

Temptations

Antique Store

Antiques On Pierce

BC Modern

Clocktower Antiques

Auto Dealership - Domestic

Soerens Ford, Inc.

Griffin Chevrolet

Holz Motors, INC.

Mike Juneau's Brookfield Buick GMC

Auto Dealership - Import

Subaru City Of Milwaukee

David Hobbs Honda

Reina International Auto

Wilde Toyota

Auto Dealership - Preowned

Manyo Motors

Galaxy Auto Sales LLC.

David Hobbs Honda

Gordie Boucher Lincoln

Bike Shop

Wheel & Sprocket

Emery's Cycling, Triathlon & Fitness

The Bikesmiths

Truly Spoken Cycles

Bookstore

Boswell Book Company

La Revo Books

Lion's Tooth

Rooted MKE

Boutique Clothing

Sparrow Boutique + Gift

Bandit MKE

Close to the Heart

Faye's

Camping Equipment

Sherper's

Riverwest Outdoors

Yellow Wood

Carpet/Fine Rugs

Shabahang And Sons Persian Carpets

Kerns Carpets

Malkin's Flooring Warehouse

Shabahang Rug Gallery, Persian and Oriental Carpets

CBD Retail Shop

Knuckleheads Cbd & Vapes

Canni Hemp Co.

Kind Oasis

Terrasol Dispensary

Clothing - Children's

Once Upon A Child

Blackbear

Creatively Yours

Little Monsters

Raising Good

Sparrow Collective

Clothing - Men's

All Goods

Bandit MKE

Milworks

Say Werd

Clothing - Women's

Sparrow Boutique + Gift

Bandit MKE

Faye's

Fifth-Main

Comic Book Store

Collector's Edge Comics

Downtown Books Bought & Sold

Kowabunga Comics

Lion's Tooth

Lost World of Wonders

Eyewear

Eyes On The Lake

Bronze Optical

Metro Eye

Milwaukee Eye Care

Optix On Downer

Fashion Accessories

Sparrow Collective

Bandit MKE

Beard MKE

Sparrow Boutique + Gift

The Bronzeville Collective

Fine Jewelry Store

A Trio Jewelry Design Studio

Craig Husar Fine Diamonds & Jewelry Designs

MKB Jewelry

Tobin Jewelers Mequon

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays.