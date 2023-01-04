Best of Milwaukee 2022: Bought & Sold

Adult Retail Store

The Tool Shed

Temptations

Antique Store

Antiques On Pierce

BC Modern

Clocktower Antiques

Auto Dealership - Domestic

Soerens Ford, Inc.

Griffin Chevrolet

Holz Motors, INC.

Mike Juneau's Brookfield Buick GMC

Auto Dealership - Import

Subaru City Of Milwaukee

David Hobbs Honda

Reina International Auto

Wilde Toyota

Auto Dealership - Preowned

Manyo Motors

Galaxy Auto Sales LLC.

David Hobbs Honda

Gordie Boucher Lincoln

Bike Shop

Wheel & Sprocket

Emery's Cycling, Triathlon & Fitness

The Bikesmiths

Truly Spoken Cycles

Bookstore

Boswell Book Company

La Revo Books

Lion's Tooth

Rooted MKE

Boutique Clothing

Sparrow Boutique + Gift

Bandit MKE

Close to the Heart

Faye's

Camping Equipment

Sherper's

Riverwest Outdoors

Yellow Wood

Carpet/Fine Rugs

Shabahang And Sons Persian Carpets

Kerns Carpets

Malkin's Flooring Warehouse

Shabahang Rug Gallery, Persian and Oriental Carpets

CBD Retail Shop

Knuckleheads Cbd & Vapes

Canni Hemp Co.

Kind Oasis

Terrasol Dispensary

Clothing - Children's

Once Upon A Child

Blackbear

Creatively Yours

Little Monsters

Raising Good

Sparrow Collective

Clothing - Men's

All Goods

Bandit MKE

Milworks

Say Werd

Clothing - Women's

Sparrow Boutique + Gift

Bandit MKE

Faye's

Fifth-Main

Comic Book Store

Collector's Edge Comics

Downtown Books Bought & Sold

Kowabunga Comics

Lion's Tooth

Lost World of Wonders

Eyewear

Eyes On The Lake

Bronze Optical

Metro Eye

Milwaukee Eye Care

Optix On Downer

Fashion Accessories

Sparrow Collective

Bandit MKE

Beard MKE

Sparrow Boutique + Gift

The Bronzeville Collective

Fine Jewelry Store

A Trio Jewelry Design Studio

Craig Husar Fine Diamonds & Jewelry Designs

MKB Jewelry

Tobin Jewelers Mequon

Florist

414loral

Bel Aire Flower Shop

Flowers By Jan

Flowers For Dreams

Foltz Family Market

Milwaukee Flower Co

Unordinary Omen Floristry

Furniture - New

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses

Colder’s Furniture, Appliances, and Mattresses

Steinhafels

Warren Barnett Interiors

Furniture - Restored

BC Modern

Farm Girl Art and Antiques

Optimist's Bazaar

Ormson Supply

Spectre Vintage

Garden Center

Kellner Greenhouse

Bayside Garden Center

Plant Land

Stein's Garden & Home

Gift Shop

Sparrow Collective

Angelic Roots

Beard MKE

Honey Down Farm

Hardware Store

Bliffert Hardware

Ace Hardware-Lisbon Ave

Downer True Value Hardware

Elliott Ace Hardware

Village Ace Hardware Prospect

Head Shop

Knuckleheads Cbd & Vapes

Blue on Greenfield

Pipe Dreams LLC

Lighting Showroom

Bbc Lighting

Luce Lighting

Neu's Hardware Gallery

Mattress Store

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses

Brady Street Futons

HassleLess Mattress

Verlo Mattress

Motorcycle Dealership

House Of Harley-Davidson

Action Power Sports

Create Milwaukee Moto Collective

Moto Union Milwaukee

Royal Enfield North America Headquarters

Suburban Motors

Musical Instrument Store

White House Of Music

Brass Bell Music Store

Cream City Music

Music Go Round Greenfield

Uncle Bob's Music Center Ltd

Wade's Guitar Shop

New Retail Store (Opened In (2022)

Lilliput Records

Buff City Soap

Ports Cozy Corner

Novelty / Variety Store

American Science & Surplus

Art Smart’s Dart Mart & Juggling Emporium

Beard MKE

Fischberger's Variety

Pet Retail Store

Bark N Scratch Outpost

Bentley's Pet Stuff

Mac's Pet Depot Barkery

The Fish Factory

Record Store

Rush-Mor Ltd Music & Video

Acme Records

Lilliput Records

Record Head

Shoe Store

Rogan's Shoes

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

MODA3

Stan's Fit for Your Feet

Tobacco Shop

Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes

Metro Cigars LLC

Uhle Tobacco Company

Vape Shop

Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes

Blue Dream Vape & Smoke

Pipe Dreams LLC

TerraSol Dispensary

Vintage/Thrift Store

All Goods

Alive and Fine

Bandit MKE

Plume