Best of Milwaukee 2022: City Confidential

Local Activist

Vaun Mayes

Vaun Mayes is the top Black street leader and peace activist in Milwaukee. For years, he has dedicated his life to his role as a community organizer. He heads Community Task Force Milwaukee, a group of youth leaders and faith-based organizations seeking peace and unity. If there is trouble in Vaun’s Sherman Park community, he often shows up to help. (Tom Jenz)

Finalists:

Angela Lang

Elle Halo

Jasmine Tyler

Local Character

Milverine

The stuff of legend or just a guy who prefers to walk? Milwaukee has a rich history of local characters including John Hamann (aka Milverine), whose resemblance to a certain Marvel Comics character has made him a recognizable face in his hometown for little more than walking, sometimes with his small dog and shirtless—weather permitting—from Downtown to Bay View. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

Dear Ruthie

John McGivern

Local Entrepreneur

Ali Acevedo

Ali Acevedo gave up a 9-to-5 job with US Bank to strike out as an entrepreneur. With two locations, downtown West Allis and Bayshore Towncenter, his All Goods resale shops specialize in vintage street wear, Milwaukee Bucks gear, college crewnecks, and even Disney tees. “It’s more personable when you learn about the people. You learn about so much stuff going around in the city from having those conversations that you never knew,” he told the Shepherd Express. “Every now and then it’s nice to just know that you’re helping your community and that they’re helping somebody who took the chance.” (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

Becky Cooper

Geoff Hoen

Ryan Laessig

Local Podcast

Real Stories MKE

Presented in collaboration with WUWM and Ex Fabula, Real Stories MKE highlights the people and ideas that make Milwaukee unique. Each story is recorded from a live Ex Fabula event and compiled around a central theme by hosts Kim Shine and Joel Dresang. In an effort to connect the city’s many neighborhoods and backgrounds, the podcast serves as a common ground for all of Milwaukee to come together. (Allen Halas)

Finalists:

Geekset Podcast

Melanated Musicology

Tell Them You Mean Business by Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

The General Session Podcast

Vigil

Milwaukee Alderperson

Marina Dimitrijevic

Marina Dimitrijevic has been an extraordinarily effective public servant. As a county supervisor and now as alderperson representing the near South Side, she continues to work hard to deliver impressive results for her constituents and for all of us in Milwaukee. (Louis Fortis)

Finalists:

Jose Perez

Michael Murphy

Milele Coggs

Milwaukee County Supervisor

Ryan Clancy

Ryan Clancy apparently impressed his constituents during his relatively short stint as a county supervisor—so much so that the voters elevated him as their representative in the state assembly. We look forward to seeing his accomplishments at the state level. (Frank Grey)

Finalists:

Liz Sumner

Sequanna Taylor

Sheldon Wasserman

Milwaukee Influencer

Discover Milwaukee

Showing off our city to the world is no small task. Discover Milwaukee has harnessed the pulse of the city, though, acting as a social media guide, with eye catching videos and photos showing you around. Whether you’re looking for something fun to do on the weekend or discovering some of the many hidden gems that make Milwaukee unique, Discover Milwaukee has likely played the role of tour guide for many, both inside of the city and out. (Allen Halas)

Finalists:

Ali Acevedo

Chris Novak

Riva Treasure

Milwaukeean Of The Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

While our fair city can be divided on any number of issues, there is common ground every time that Giannis Antetokounmpo takes the floor for the Milwaukee Bucks. With a powerful performance on the floor, as well as an infectious smile and sense of humor off the court, there’s simply not much to dislike about the Greek Freak. Few people have brought put Milwaukee’s image on the international radar in the way that Antetokounmpo does, and when you really think about it, his presence in the city is a catalyst for the community’s growth as a whole. Few people truly embody the spirit of all that is good about Milwaukee, but Giannis Antetokounmpo is definitely one of them. (Allen Halas)

Finalists:

Bobby Portis

Cavalier Johnson

Hazel Jones

Mandela Barnes

Ranell Washington

Vaun Mayes

Minority-Owned Business

Funky Fresh Spring Rolls

In addition to the spot a Sherman Phoenix, you can find Funky Fresh Spring Rolls at 28 grocery stores and bodegas in the greater Milwaukee area. Founded by TrueMan McGee in 2013 and born out of a need for healthy food options for his personal training clients, the handcrafted spring rolls quickly outgrew the workouts in demand. With fillings like kale, broccoli, mushroom, sweet potato and black beans, the rotating selection is a healthy and tasty alternative to deep fried egg rolls. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists:

All Goods

Maranta Plant Shop

Ruby’s Bagels

The House of the Gypsy

Twisted Plants

Most Beloved Politician / Rising Star In Politics

Mandela Barnes

Mandela Barnes gained hands-on lawmaking experience through two terms in the state assembly. He became one of the more prominent lieutenant governors in recent Wisconsin history, taking the lead on important issues and serving with Gov. Tony Evers through the difficult months of pandemic response and protest over the death of George Floyd. Barnes was narrowly defeated in his bid for U.S. Senate seat by Ron Johnson’s well-funded ad campaign based on lies and not-so-subtle racism. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists: Most Beloved Politician

Cavalier Johnson

Ron Johnson

Tony Evers

Finalists: Rising Star in Politics

Cavalier Johnson

Kalan Haywood

Priscilla Coggs-Jones

Ryan Clancy

Tim Michels

Most Despised Politician

Ron Johnson

Apparently assured of an easy win through an ugly, billionaire-financed campaign of deceit and racism, Ron Johnson was shocked by how close his margin of victory was over Mandela Barnes. Wisconsin has no reason to feel proud over its junior senator. Johnson remains an election denier, even after being caught on camera admitting Donald Trump’s loss in Wisconsin. He remains a threat to American values for his plan to cut Social Security and Medicare. (Frank Grey)

Finalists:

Bob Donovan

Tim Michels

Tony Evers

Most Trusted Public Official

Tammy Baldwin

From her years in the Wisconsin legislature through her service in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, Tammy Baldwin has been an elected official who knows how to get things done. She has shown an extraordinary capacity to work across the aisle to achieve bipartisanship—even with politicians with whom she has little in common. She recently authored the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies marriage equality in federal law that was recently signed into law by President Biden. (Louis Fortis)

Finalists:

Mandela Barnes

Ryan Clancy

Tony Evers

Organization Supporting Veterans

Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative

6300 W. National Ave., West Allis

mhvivets.com

Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative (MHVI) serves homeless and at-risk veterans and their families by filling in the gaps that other veterans’ service organizations might miss. Programs include outreach, emergency food, crisis management, furniture and household items, and a women’s initiative addressing unique challenges faced by female veterans. Their Bikes for Stripes donation program provides bicycles for veterans and their children. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Dryhootch Coffeehouse

Fisher House

Float Milwaukee

Non-Profit/Human Services Organization / Place To Work For Social Justice

Planned Parenthood

Since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision this summer, Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin has led the way for local women whose right to choose has been taken away. As soon as the decision came down, Wisconsin’s archaic 1849 abortion ban was reinstated. Planned Parenthood immediately began working with doctors and clinics in neighboring states to assist women who prefer living in the 21st century. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: Non-Profit/Human Services Organization

Ex Fabula

Ignite The Spirit- Milwaukee

Mattie's Memory

Moms Mental Health Initiative

Finalists: Place to Work for Social Justice

BLOC (Black Leaders Organizing Communities)

Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Inc.

Marquette University Center for Peacemaking

MICAH Milwaukee Innercity Congregations Allied for Hope

UBUNTU Research & Evaluation

WISDOM: Linking people of faith across Wisconsin to work for justice

YWCA Southeast Wisconsin

Philanthropist

Bader Philanthropies

3300 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

bader.org

With Bader Philanthropies, the season for giving is year-round. Founded in 1992, the organization has committed more than $426 million in grants and program related investments in a variety of areas that focus on making life better for people living in neighborhoods in Milwaukee, rural Wisconsin and around the world. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Andy Nunemaker

Jan Serr & John Shannon

Madeleine Lubar

Place To Pick Up The Shepherd Express

Milwaukee Public Libraries

Multiple locations

Many metropolitan areas lack a library system as extensive as Milwaukee and surrounding suburbs. Despite the predictions by Y2K futurists, books have not gone away, and the libraries remain vital hubs of community life. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Beans & Barley

Outpost Natural Foods

Pick 'n Save

Place To Work For Environmental Change

Urban Ecology Center

Since 1991, the Urban Ecology Center has offered a multitude of programs educating the community about the environment, conservation, sustainability and other issues related to urban ecology. Through programs for adults and children, the nonprofit highlights the natural assets of the city and promotes urban environmental stewardship. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Milwaukee Riverkeeper

The Farm Cooperative

State Legislator

Chris Larson

As a county supervisor, Chris Larson led the campaign to save the Hoan Bridge. Then he was encouraged to run for State Senate in the district representing the eastern side of Milwaukee County from the top of the city’s East Side south to the Racine County line. He has effectively served as a state senator since 2011. In the heavily gerrymandered GOP-controlled legislature. He currently serves as Senate Democratic Caucus Chair. (Frank Grey)

Finalists:

Evan Goyke

Jonathan Brostoff

Robin Vos

Woman-Owned Business

Flour Girl & Flame

Flour Girl & Flame, operated by Dana Spandet, is woman-owned and part of the LGBTQ+ community. Spandet built a following selling her flavorful pizzas, baked in a 900-degree wood-fired pizza oven, at pop-ups around town. Now with a permanent carryout location, which operates during winter, she stays committed to supporting local, diverse farmers and producers while engaging in environmentally sustainable business practices. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

GlampMKE

Infinite Gymnastics

Nourish Skin and Sugar Studio