Best of Milwaukee 2022: Locally Owned Food - Retail

Artisinal Cheese

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe

Multiple locations

westallischeese.com

This popular café and cheese shop, with its impressive variety of artisan cheese and meats, again wins the nod for Best Cheese Selection. The café menu features more than a dozen signature sandwiches (several, of course, with cheese!) and creative daily specials. The build-your-own sandwich option lets customers choose from a variety of breads, cheeses, meats and toppings. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Alpinage Cheese

Clock Shadow Creamery

Glorioso's Italian Market

The Village Cheese Shop

Bacon

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meat

nueskes.com

Nueske’s Applewood Bacon is a tasty delight. It appears on restaurant menus all around town, paired with breakfasts, burgers, bloody marys, and even as a topping on doughnuts. Nueske’s really stands out because they use a lean cut that is slowly smoked over applewood, resulting in an incredibly flavorful, meaty bacon that crisps up to perfection when cooked. Next time you’re looking to elevate your bacon experience, seek out the Nueske’s! (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Becher Meats

Bunzel's Meat Market

Held's Meat and Cheese Market

Karl's Country Market (World Famous Sausage)

Kettle Range Meat Company

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

Bakery / Hot Ham And Rolls

Grebe's Bakery

5132 W. Lincoln Ave.

grebesbakery.com

Grebe’s has spent years providing Milwaukee’s bakery lovers mouth-watering donuts, ham, and rolls, as well as many other deli and coffee options. A trip to Grebe’s is sure to be full of comforting nostalgia and unparalleled pastries, and this Milwaukee essential is a perfect stop on any holiday, gathering, or regular Sunday. A Grebe’s chocolate iced custard-filled donut tastes of nothing less than home. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists: Bakery

Jen's Sweet Treats

Peter Sciortino Bakery

Rocket Baby Bakery

Finalists: Hot Ham and Rolls

Jen's Sweet Treats

Layton Fruit Market

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

Beer Selection / Liquor Store

Discount Liquor Inc

Multiple locations

Discountliquorinc.com

Chances are if you can’t find it here, it can’t be found. Discount Liquor stocks some 1,500 import, craft and domestic beers and more than 8,000 wines from many countries. More than 3,500 varieties of spirits from national and local distillers line the shelves. The folks at Discount Liquor know their product. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists: Beer Selection

National Liquor & Wine

Ray's Wine & Spirits

Finalists: Liquor Store

Avenue Wine & Liquor Inc

Otto's Wine & Spirits on Oakland

Ray's Wine & Spirits

Bratwurst / Sausage / Sausage Shop

Usinger's™ Famous Sausage, Inc.

1030 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

usinger.com

Let's be frank (sorry—it’s hard not to find a good sausage, especially bratwurst, in Milwaukee. In a city of wurst, where we are blessed by sausage makers from large companies to small independents, one stands above the rest: the revered Usinger’s Famous Sausage, a true taste of old Milwaukee since 1880. Find their brats for your grill, and other fine varieties to sample, at their shop downtown or in stores throughout southeast Wisconsin. (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists: Bratwurst

Bunzel's Meat Market

Foltz Family Market

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

Finalists: Sausage

G. Groppi Food Market

Karl's Country Market (World Famous Sausage)

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

Finalists: Sausage Shop

Bunzel's Meat Market

C & R Market

Foltz Family Market

Karl's Country Market (World Famous Sausage)

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

Butcher Shop / Meat Selection

Bunzel's Meat Market

9015 W. Burleigh St.

bunzels.com

For generations, Milwaukee cooks who want the highest quality meats and choicest cuts of beef, pork, chicken and more, have known they’ll find what they are looking for at Bunzel’s. Beautifully displayed in a well-stocked case, there’s always something that looks tempting. And, if you need a special cut of meat, the helpful butchers on-hand will prep it however you request. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: Butcher’s Shop

Becher Meats

Kettle Range Meat Company

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

Finalists: Meat Selection

Kettle Range Meat Company

Ray's Butcher Shoppe

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

Cheese Curds

Clock Shadow Creamery

Clock Shadow Creamery’s signature product, Squeaks, are cheddar cheese curds with a fresh cheddar flavor and a unique squeak sound heard while chewing the curds. The curds are made through a time-honored technique in which cheese makers stack and restack cheddar cheese slabs and let the whey drain. The curds are cut and salted by hand and delivered fresh soon after production. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Cedar Valley Cheese Store

Karl's Country Market (World Famous Sausage)

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe

Widmer's Cheese Cellars

Finalists:

Glorioso's Italian Market

Larry's Market

Wisconsin Cheese Mart

Chocolatier

Indulgence

211 S. Second St.

indulgencechocolatiers.com

Chocolates and truffles and bars. Oh my! Is this the stairway to chocolate heaven? The vote is in. And the answer is “yes!” There’s cocoa mix and dipped fruit and seasonal chocolate and ... well you know the rest. Simply ... indulge.(Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Cocoa Tree Confectionery

Freese's Candy Shoppe

Jen's Sweet Treats

Craft Beer

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee

lakefrontbrewery.com

Lakefront’s tours are over the top and their beers are second to none, so they were a cinch to sweep the “tour” categories and get best craft beer. As for the cheese curds? Good luck trying to eat just one. Come for the tour, stay for the food, enjoy some ales fresh from the finishing tank, and have some fun in the beer hall, where there’s always a good time going on. (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists:

Black Husky Brewing

Eagle Park Brewing Company

Third Space Brewing

Cupcakes

Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop

7328 W. Greenfield Ave.

www.aggiesbakery.com

There are a lot of places in town to get cupcakes, but Aggie’s cupcakes have become a favorite of so many because of their delicious real buttercream frosting and the skill of their expert cake decorators who create beautiful cupcake confections. Be sure to check out Aggie’s incredible cream puff cupcakes which pair all the goodness of a cupcake with the decadence of a State Fair cream puff. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Classy Girl Cupcakes

CupKate - Homemade Vegan Cupcakes

Jen's Sweet Treats

Distilled Spirits

Great Lakes Distillery &Tasting Room

616 W. Virginia St.

greatlakesdistillery.com

Fact: Great Lakes Distillery is Wisconsin’s first since Prohibition. Fun: its tours and the big wind-up ... it’s Tasting Room. GLD has been been making distilled spirits in small batches including its award winning Rehorst Vodka, Gin, Citrus Honey Vodka, Roaring Dan's Rum, Kinnickinnic Whiskey, Amerique 1912 Absinthe Verte & Absinthe Rouge, plus a host of seasonal spirits. Not sure what to try first? You can always come back for another tour, another tasting. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen & Craft Distillery

Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling

Twisted Path Distillery

Farmers Market

West Allis Farmers Market

6501 W. National Ave., West Allis

Since 1919, the West Allis Farmers Market (6501 W. National Ave.) has been a foundation of the community, serving as a lively, festive marketplace connecting urban residents with rural farmers selling vegetables, fruit, flowers, honey, maple syrup and artisan foods. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Greenfield Farmers Market

South Shore Farmers Market

Tosa Farmers Market

Frozen Pizza

Palermo’s Pizza

3301 W. Canal St.

palermospizza.com

A staple in the frozen pizza aisle at most supermarkets in Milwaukee and beyond, Palermo’s line of frozen pizza brands includes Urban Pie, Connie’s, Screamin’ Sicilian and Surfer Boy. Each features different styles for different tastes. Founded by the Fallucca family, Palermo’s began as an Italian bakery and restaurant on Milwaukee’s East Side before pivoting to pizza manufacturing in 1979. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Cedar Teeth

Lotza Motzza

Screamin' Sicilian

Gourmet Popcorn

Pop's Kettle Corn

S75W17461 Janesville Road

thepopskettlecorn.com

Pop’s Kettle Corn is known for both traditional and unconventional flavored popcorn, as well as its own unique charm. The Muskego location is well worth the trip for its kettle corn, popcorn tins, assortments of pretzels, personalized gifts, bloody mary mix, and even unicorn flavored popcorn. The only way to fully experience this range of flavor and hometown quality is to taste it for yourself. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Goody Gourmets

Knights Gourmet Popcorn and Candies

Lush Popcorn

Grocery—All Purpose

Woodman’s Food Market

Multiple locations

woodmans-food.com

Employee-owned and headquartered in Janesville where it began as a produce stand in 1919, with locations in Oak Creek, Menomonee Falls, Waukesha and Kenosha, Woodman’s offers a large selection at competitive prices. Best advice? Map out a game plan or detailed shopping list and get your steps in. As big as this place is, shopping during non-peak hours is a breeze. Besides reasonably priced groceries, Woodman’s stores include liquor departments, gas stations and oil change centers. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

G. Groppi Food Market

Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View

Sendik's Food Market

Grocery - Ethnic/Grocery – Gourmet/Take-Out Deli

Glorioso's Italian Market

1101 E. Brady St.

gloriosos.com

When brothers Joe, Eddie and Teddy Glorioso founded Glorioso’s Italian Market on Brady Street in 1946, they might not have realized at the time that they were building the cornerstone for a destination and a Milwaukee institution. Still family-owned, Glorioso’s offers a deli counter with made-to-order sandwiches, pasta, pizza and flatbreads, as well as favorites such as gelato, espresso, cheese, fresh sausage and meats, wine and beer. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Ethnic Grocery

Cermak Fresh Market

El Rey

Parthenon Foods - European Market

Wioletta's Polish Market

Finalists: Gourmet Grocery

G. Groppi Food Market

Sendik's Food Market

Whole Foods Market

Finalists: Take-out Deli

Bunzel's Meat Market

G. Groppi Food Market

Jen's Sweet Treats

Grocery - Organic

Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View

2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

outpostcoop.com

Outpost was among the organic food pioneers in Milwaukee and growing numbers of Milwaukeeans have come to trust the coop’s four locations as a primary source for groceries. Like the other Outposts, the Bay View location offers produce, dairy, wine, beer, spirits, meat and supplements along with many gluten-free and vegan products. Outpost also sells sandwiches, sushi and other ready-to-heat-or-eat items. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists

Fresh Thyme Market

Trader Joe's

Whole Foods Market

Hard Cider

Lost Valley Cider Co.

408 W. Florida St.

lostvalley.com

For those who like the sweet or dry tastes of a good hard cider, Lost Valley is the place, with a constantly rotating menu from different cideries. They also serve mead (from honey) and hard kombucha (fermented tea), and even some beer and non-alcoholic offerings. It’s dog-friendly and you can order flights of samples to get a taste of all the different flavors they have available. (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists:

AEppelTreow Winery

Apple Works Winery

Cache Cider

Home Cooking Meal Kits

Freshchef Meal Prep

8103 W. Tower Ave.

freshchefmke.com

Even people that love to cook sometimes get too busy to plan, shop and cook a wholesome meal each night (and who wants all that cleanup?). Freshchef Meal Prep delivers clean, nutritious, single-serving prepared meals and family style meal components for busy folks that want to eat healthy but don’t always have the time. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Kettle Range Meat Company

Miltown Eats

The Real Good Life

Soda

Sprecher Brewing Co.

701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale

SprecherBrewery.com

Sprecher Brewing may be known in particular for its craft beer and root beer, but their soda line has expanded to be quite impressive, as well. With dozens of bold flavors, and a name that is a Milwaukee institution dating back to the oldest craft brewery in the city, Sprecher sodas can be found in all of their varieties all over Milwaukee. You don’t get to be the oldest producer of craft sodas in the city without being well liked, and Sprecher is certainly a favorite around town. (Allen Halas)

Finalists:

Black Bear

Dang That's Good Beverages

Two Brothers Cola

Tea

Rishi Tea & Botanicals

185 S. 33rd Court

rishi-tea.com

Loose leaf, bagged, seasonal, organic, you name it—Rishi has it all—and then some since their teas come from around the world. There are chai teas and concentrates, powers, sachets...this list goes on and on. Choose from teaware, learn the proper temperature to brew tea. There’s even recipes for cocktails.

Tea-tails anyone? (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Fava Tea Company

Urbal Tea

Wine Selection

Total Wine & More

Multiple locations

totalwine.com

Total Wine & More boasts that it is “America’s wine superstore.” The retail chain, with locations in 27 states, carries thousands of wines from regions and countries around the globe. In addition to a vast selection of vino, wine enthusiasts can also find gifts and accessories. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Discount Liquor Inc.

Ray's Wine & Spirits

Thief Wine Shop & Bar