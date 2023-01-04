Best of Milwaukee 2022: Locally Owned Food - Retail

Best of Milwaukee 2022
Artisinal Cheese
West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe
Multiple locations
westallischeese.com
This popular café and cheese shop, with its impressive variety of artisan cheese and meats, again wins the nod for Best Cheese Selection. The café menu features more than a dozen signature sandwiches (several, of course, with cheese!) and creative daily specials. The build-your-own sandwich option lets customers choose from a variety of breads, cheeses, meats and toppings. (Sheila Julson)
Finalists:
Alpinage Cheese
Clock Shadow Creamery
Glorioso's Italian Market
The Village Cheese Shop
Bacon
Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meat
nueskes.com
Nueske’s Applewood Bacon is a tasty delight. It appears on restaurant menus all around town, paired with breakfasts, burgers, bloody marys, and even as a topping on doughnuts. Nueske’s really stands out because they use a lean cut that is slowly smoked over applewood, resulting in an incredibly flavorful, meaty bacon that crisps up to perfection when cooked. Next time you’re looking to elevate your bacon experience, seek out the Nueske’s! (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists:
Becher Meats
Bunzel's Meat Market
Held's Meat and Cheese Market
Karl's Country Market (World Famous Sausage)
Kettle Range Meat Company
South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats
Bakery / Hot Ham And Rolls
Grebe's Bakery
5132 W. Lincoln Ave.
grebesbakery.com
Grebe’s has spent years providing Milwaukee’s bakery lovers mouth-watering donuts, ham, and rolls, as well as many other deli and coffee options. A trip to Grebe’s is sure to be full of comforting nostalgia and unparalleled pastries, and this Milwaukee essential is a perfect stop on any holiday, gathering, or regular Sunday. A Grebe’s chocolate iced custard-filled donut tastes of nothing less than home. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Stay on top of the news of the day
Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays.
Finalists: Bakery
Jen's Sweet Treats
Peter Sciortino Bakery
Rocket Baby Bakery
Finalists: Hot Ham and Rolls
Jen's Sweet Treats
Layton Fruit Market
South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats
Beer Selection / Liquor Store
Discount Liquor Inc
Multiple locations
Discountliquorinc.com
Chances are if you can’t find it here, it can’t be found. Discount Liquor stocks some 1,500 import, craft and domestic beers and more than 8,000 wines from many countries. More than 3,500 varieties of spirits from national and local distillers line the shelves. The folks at Discount Liquor know their product. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists: Beer Selection
National Liquor & Wine
Ray's Wine & Spirits
Finalists: Liquor Store
Avenue Wine & Liquor Inc
Otto's Wine & Spirits on Oakland
Ray's Wine & Spirits
Bratwurst / Sausage / Sausage Shop
Usinger's™ Famous Sausage, Inc.
1030 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
usinger.com
Let's be frank (sorry—it’s hard not to find a good sausage, especially bratwurst, in Milwaukee. In a city of wurst, where we are blessed by sausage makers from large companies to small independents, one stands above the rest: the revered Usinger’s Famous Sausage, a true taste of old Milwaukee since 1880. Find their brats for your grill, and other fine varieties to sample, at their shop downtown or in stores throughout southeast Wisconsin. (Barry Houlehen)
Finalists: Bratwurst
Bunzel's Meat Market
Foltz Family Market
South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats
Finalists: Sausage
G. Groppi Food Market
Karl's Country Market (World Famous Sausage)
South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats
Finalists: Sausage Shop
Bunzel's Meat Market
C & R Market
Foltz Family Market
Karl's Country Market (World Famous Sausage)
South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats
Butcher Shop / Meat Selection
Bunzel's Meat Market
9015 W. Burleigh St.
bunzels.com
For generations, Milwaukee cooks who want the highest quality meats and choicest cuts of beef, pork, chicken and more, have known they’ll find what they are looking for at Bunzel’s. Beautifully displayed in a well-stocked case, there’s always something that looks tempting. And, if you need a special cut of meat, the helpful butchers on-hand will prep it however you request. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists: Butcher’s Shop
Becher Meats
Kettle Range Meat Company
South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats
Finalists: Meat Selection
Kettle Range Meat Company
Ray's Butcher Shoppe
South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats
Cheese Curds
Clock Shadow Creamery
Clock Shadow Creamery’s signature product, Squeaks, are cheddar cheese curds with a fresh cheddar flavor and a unique squeak sound heard while chewing the curds. The curds are made through a time-honored technique in which cheese makers stack and restack cheddar cheese slabs and let the whey drain. The curds are cut and salted by hand and delivered fresh soon after production. (Sheila Julson)
Finalists:
Cedar Valley Cheese Store
Karl's Country Market (World Famous Sausage)
West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe
Widmer's Cheese Cellars
Cheese Selection
West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe
Multiple locations
westallischeese.com
This popular café and cheese shop, with its impressive variety of artisan cheese and meats, again wins the nod for Best Cheese Selection. The café menu features more than a dozen signature sandwiches (several, of course, with cheese!) and creative daily specials. The build-your-own sandwich option lets customers choose from a variety of breads, cheeses, meats and toppings. (Sheila Julson)
Finalists:
Glorioso's Italian Market
Larry's Market
Wisconsin Cheese Mart
Chocolatier
Indulgence
211 S. Second St.
indulgencechocolatiers.com
Chocolates and truffles and bars. Oh my! Is this the stairway to chocolate heaven? The vote is in. And the answer is “yes!” There’s cocoa mix and dipped fruit and seasonal chocolate and ... well you know the rest. Simply ... indulge.(Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
Cocoa Tree Confectionery
Freese's Candy Shoppe
Jen's Sweet Treats
Craft Beer
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee
lakefrontbrewery.com
Lakefront’s tours are over the top and their beers are second to none, so they were a cinch to sweep the “tour” categories and get best craft beer. As for the cheese curds? Good luck trying to eat just one. Come for the tour, stay for the food, enjoy some ales fresh from the finishing tank, and have some fun in the beer hall, where there’s always a good time going on. (Barry Houlehen)
Finalists:
Black Husky Brewing
Eagle Park Brewing Company
Third Space Brewing
Cupcakes
Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop
7328 W. Greenfield Ave.
www.aggiesbakery.com
There are a lot of places in town to get cupcakes, but Aggie’s cupcakes have become a favorite of so many because of their delicious real buttercream frosting and the skill of their expert cake decorators who create beautiful cupcake confections. Be sure to check out Aggie’s incredible cream puff cupcakes which pair all the goodness of a cupcake with the decadence of a State Fair cream puff. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists:
Classy Girl Cupcakes
CupKate - Homemade Vegan Cupcakes
Jen's Sweet Treats
Distilled Spirits
Great Lakes Distillery &Tasting Room
616 W. Virginia St.
greatlakesdistillery.com
Fact: Great Lakes Distillery is Wisconsin’s first since Prohibition. Fun: its tours and the big wind-up ... it’s Tasting Room. GLD has been been making distilled spirits in small batches including its award winning Rehorst Vodka, Gin, Citrus Honey Vodka, Roaring Dan's Rum, Kinnickinnic Whiskey, Amerique 1912 Absinthe Verte & Absinthe Rouge, plus a host of seasonal spirits. Not sure what to try first? You can always come back for another tour, another tasting. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen & Craft Distillery
Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling
Twisted Path Distillery
Farmers Market
West Allis Farmers Market
6501 W. National Ave., West Allis
Since 1919, the West Allis Farmers Market (6501 W. National Ave.) has been a foundation of the community, serving as a lively, festive marketplace connecting urban residents with rural farmers selling vegetables, fruit, flowers, honey, maple syrup and artisan foods. (Sheila Julson)
Finalists:
Greenfield Farmers Market
South Shore Farmers Market
Tosa Farmers Market
Frozen Pizza
Palermo’s Pizza
3301 W. Canal St.
palermospizza.com
A staple in the frozen pizza aisle at most supermarkets in Milwaukee and beyond, Palermo’s line of frozen pizza brands includes Urban Pie, Connie’s, Screamin’ Sicilian and Surfer Boy. Each features different styles for different tastes. Founded by the Fallucca family, Palermo’s began as an Italian bakery and restaurant on Milwaukee’s East Side before pivoting to pizza manufacturing in 1979. (Sheila Julson)
Finalists:
Cedar Teeth
Lotza Motzza
Screamin' Sicilian
Gourmet Popcorn
Pop's Kettle Corn
S75W17461 Janesville Road
thepopskettlecorn.com
Pop’s Kettle Corn is known for both traditional and unconventional flavored popcorn, as well as its own unique charm. The Muskego location is well worth the trip for its kettle corn, popcorn tins, assortments of pretzels, personalized gifts, bloody mary mix, and even unicorn flavored popcorn. The only way to fully experience this range of flavor and hometown quality is to taste it for yourself. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists:
Goody Gourmets
Knights Gourmet Popcorn and Candies
Lush Popcorn
Grocery—All Purpose
Woodman’s Food Market
Multiple locations
woodmans-food.com
Employee-owned and headquartered in Janesville where it began as a produce stand in 1919, with locations in Oak Creek, Menomonee Falls, Waukesha and Kenosha, Woodman’s offers a large selection at competitive prices. Best advice? Map out a game plan or detailed shopping list and get your steps in. As big as this place is, shopping during non-peak hours is a breeze. Besides reasonably priced groceries, Woodman’s stores include liquor departments, gas stations and oil change centers. (Blaine Schultz)
Finalists:
G. Groppi Food Market
Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View
Sendik's Food Market
Grocery - Ethnic/Grocery – Gourmet/Take-Out Deli
Glorioso's Italian Market
1101 E. Brady St.
gloriosos.com
When brothers Joe, Eddie and Teddy Glorioso founded Glorioso’s Italian Market on Brady Street in 1946, they might not have realized at the time that they were building the cornerstone for a destination and a Milwaukee institution. Still family-owned, Glorioso’s offers a deli counter with made-to-order sandwiches, pasta, pizza and flatbreads, as well as favorites such as gelato, espresso, cheese, fresh sausage and meats, wine and beer. (Sheila Julson)
Finalists: Ethnic Grocery
Cermak Fresh Market
El Rey
Parthenon Foods - European Market
Wioletta's Polish Market
Finalists: Gourmet Grocery
G. Groppi Food Market
Sendik's Food Market
Whole Foods Market
Finalists: Take-out Deli
Bunzel's Meat Market
G. Groppi Food Market
Jen's Sweet Treats
Grocery - Organic
Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View
2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
outpostcoop.com
Outpost was among the organic food pioneers in Milwaukee and growing numbers of Milwaukeeans have come to trust the coop’s four locations as a primary source for groceries. Like the other Outposts, the Bay View location offers produce, dairy, wine, beer, spirits, meat and supplements along with many gluten-free and vegan products. Outpost also sells sandwiches, sushi and other ready-to-heat-or-eat items. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists
Fresh Thyme Market
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods Market
Hard Cider
Lost Valley Cider Co.
408 W. Florida St.
lostvalley.com
For those who like the sweet or dry tastes of a good hard cider, Lost Valley is the place, with a constantly rotating menu from different cideries. They also serve mead (from honey) and hard kombucha (fermented tea), and even some beer and non-alcoholic offerings. It’s dog-friendly and you can order flights of samples to get a taste of all the different flavors they have available. (Barry Houlehen)
Finalists:
AEppelTreow Winery
Apple Works Winery
Cache Cider
Home Cooking Meal Kits
Freshchef Meal Prep
8103 W. Tower Ave.
freshchefmke.com
Even people that love to cook sometimes get too busy to plan, shop and cook a wholesome meal each night (and who wants all that cleanup?). Freshchef Meal Prep delivers clean, nutritious, single-serving prepared meals and family style meal components for busy folks that want to eat healthy but don’t always have the time. (Sheila Julson)
Finalists:
Kettle Range Meat Company
Miltown Eats
The Real Good Life
Soda
Sprecher Brewing Co.
701 W. Glendale Ave., Glendale
SprecherBrewery.com
Sprecher Brewing may be known in particular for its craft beer and root beer, but their soda line has expanded to be quite impressive, as well. With dozens of bold flavors, and a name that is a Milwaukee institution dating back to the oldest craft brewery in the city, Sprecher sodas can be found in all of their varieties all over Milwaukee. You don’t get to be the oldest producer of craft sodas in the city without being well liked, and Sprecher is certainly a favorite around town. (Allen Halas)
Finalists:
Black Bear
Dang That's Good Beverages
Two Brothers Cola
Tea
Rishi Tea & Botanicals
185 S. 33rd Court
rishi-tea.com
Loose leaf, bagged, seasonal, organic, you name it—Rishi has it all—and then some since their teas come from around the world. There are chai teas and concentrates, powers, sachets...this list goes on and on. Choose from teaware, learn the proper temperature to brew tea. There’s even recipes for cocktails.
Tea-tails anyone? (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
Fava Tea Company
Urbal Tea
Wine Selection
Total Wine & More
Multiple locations
totalwine.com
Total Wine & More boasts that it is “America’s wine superstore.” The retail chain, with locations in 27 states, carries thousands of wines from regions and countries around the globe. In addition to a vast selection of vino, wine enthusiasts can also find gifts and accessories. (Sheila Julson)
Finalists:
Discount Liquor Inc.
Ray's Wine & Spirits
Thief Wine Shop & Bar