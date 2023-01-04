Best of Milwaukee 2022: Out & About

× Expand Best of Milwaukee 2022

Cactus Club

2496 S Wentworth Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53207

CactusClubMilwaukee.com

The White Stripes, Spoon, Queens of the Stone Age and hundreds of other bands have graced the stage at Bay View’s music institution, Cactus Club. While a long-running rock haven, the venue has also transformed into a community hub, with an ever-increasing amount of all-ages, inclusive programming thanks to a dedicated team. Not only will you discover your next favorite act at Cactus Club, but you’ll feel like part of a welcoming community, as well. (Allen Halas)

Arcade/Gaming / Video Arcade

Up-Down MKE

615 E. Brady St.

updownarcadebar.com

A nostalgic gamer’s dream, Up-Down MKE features more than 60 arcade games, all at 25 cents apiece. In addition to ‘80s and ‘90s pinball, Nintendo 64 console gaming, and classic skee-ball, this bar also offers an extensive craft beer menu and house-made pizza by the slice. Conveniently located on Brady Street, Up-Down MKE is the perfect place to find tons of retro fun. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Art Studio/Classes (Non-Bar)

Milwaukee Blacksmith

140 W. Oklahoma Ave.

MKESchoolOfIron.com

Forged in fire, strong as iron, Milwaukee Blacksmith has become a fixture in the city. Moving beyond the conventional ironworking operation, the Knapp family has made Milwaukeeans part of their operation, offering classes in iron art creation. Whether you want to make your own beer holder or shepherd’s hook, or are looking for something more intricate, Milwaukee Blacksmith can help you out. (Allen Halas)

Attraction For Out-Of-Town Guests / Brewery Tour / Milwaukee Tour

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee

lakefrontbrewery.com

Lakefront’s tours are over the top and their beers are second to none, so they were a cinch to sweep the “tour” categories and win best craft beer. As for the cheese curds? Good luck trying to eat just one. Come for the tour, stay for the food, enjoy some ales fresh from the finishing tank, and have some fun in the beer hall, where there’s always a good time going on. (Barry Houlehen)

Axe Throwing Bar

AXE MKE

1924 E. Kenilworth Place

axemke.com

More than just a place to heave axes like your barbarian forebears, Axe MKE is an event destination where they can set you up for an axe-flinging birthday party, date night, or even a large celebration, complete with beer, cocktails, champagne, catering, and, um axes! (Barry Houlehen)

Bar For Quiet Conversation / Craft Beer Selection At A Bar

The Sugar Maple

441 E. Lincoln Ave.

mysugarmaple.com

Quiet conversation in a romantic setting makes The Sugar Maple a double winner and the perfect place for either or both. The tap beers are endless, with plenty of booze-based drinks available as well. Contributing to its low-key vibe, Sugar Maple features even features hemp-based drinks as well. From Slip-N-Cider to Three Sheets, if hemp is on your menu, Sugar Maple serves it up just the way you like it. (Harry Cherkinian)

Bar On A Budget

The Drunk Uncle

1902 S. 68th St.

While you might not find a drunk uncle on your first visit, you will find close to 50 tap beers, plenty of drink specials and a friendly staff to serve your every need. And if a drunk uncle shows up, well, he’s definitely found his namesake. (Harry Cherkinian)

Bar To Be Seen In / Hotel Lounge

The Bar at Saint Kate

Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel

139 E. Kilbourn Ave.

saintkatearts.com

Since 2019, Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel, has offered live music, art exhibits, theater, cocktails, and food from steak to pizza. Its location is close to the Riverwalk, theaters, Lake Michigan and the Third Ward. Winning in multiple categories is a feather in the cap for this unique destination. The galleries, one of them run by MOWA and the other by the hotel, are alone worth a visit. (Blaine Schultz)

Bar To Watch Soccer

Nomad World Pub

1401 E. Brady St.

NomadWorldPub.com

Soccer is the world’s game. While in Milwaukee the options to take in the action from all over the globe are expanding, few can create the atmosphere of Nomad World Pub. The East Side bar caters to both club and international football, in a celebration of the beautiful game unlike any other. Raise a pint or two, support your club loudly and proudly, and take in a matchday on Brady Street. (Allen Halas)

Bar With A Patio / Trivia Night

Blackbird Bar

3007 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

blackbirdbayview.com

Blackbird Bar debuted its attractive patio in 2021 and added a colorful, tropical-inspired mural in 2022. The outdoor space serves as a charming respite for enjoying craft brews and decent wines. Their popular Team Trivia night each Thursday at 7 p.m. has challenged and entertained patrons for more than a decade. (Sheila Julson)

Beer Garden

South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden

2900 S. Shore Drive

southshoreterrace.com

South Shore Terrace again comes out on top in the Beer Garden category. Visitors can choose from good beer and wine selections, along with snacks, entrées and sides, while savoring lake breezes and scenic views of Lake Michigan, South Shore Park beach and the downtown skyline. What screams summer in Milwaukee more than that? (Sheila Julson)

Bloody Mary

Sobelmans

Multiple locations

sobelmanspubandgrill.com

Sobelmans Bloody Marys are a drink and meal with those over-the-top toppings: Colby jack cheese, a pickled Polish sausage, a pickled mushroom, a pickled Brussels sprout, an asparagus, a celery stalk, a green onion, and on another toothpick a shrimp, a lemon wedge, and a grape tomato. (Harry Cherkinian)

Cocktail Lounge / Romantic Bar

At Random

2501 W. Delaware Ave.

atrandom.com

Hip. Retro. Cool. That’s At Random. And its handcrafted cocktails and stealthily sophisticated vibe underscore the fun of a visit to this evening only lounge (5 p.m. if you’re checking the time). Since 1964, At Random has been providing drinks made with its secret ingredients as well the Magic Forest: its outdoor patio for the summer and heated huts for our Wisconsin winter weather (by reservation only). (Harry Cherkinian)

Cocktail Kit

Foundation Bar

2718 N. Bremen St.

foundationbar.com

In 1893 Jon Gunzkewitz moved a building from beneath the Holton viaduct to the present-day Riverwest location of the Foundation Bar. In 1995, the owners began their odyssey toward what has become one of the finest Tiki bars around. The rum-centric drink menu features a Mai Tai (natch) and over 40 exotic cocktails. Since 2017, the apartment upstairs has been available for what is most likely Milwaukee’s only Tiki-themed Air B&B. (Blaine Schultz)

Dance Club

Mad Planet

533 E. Center St.

mad-planet.net

Since 1990, DJ retro dance parties, live music, low cover charges, reasonably priced drinks, and an all-around eclectic vibe have made Mad Planet Milwaukee’s favorite dance club. On Friday and Saturday nights the beats are irresistible, and the dance floor is packed all night. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Escape Room

Escape the Room Milwaukee

222 E. Erie St.

escapetheroom.com/milwaukee

Escape the Room Milwaukee offers four escape rooms, each with its own theme including an Indiana Jones theme, Mission Impossible theme, an apartment, and an ‘80s rec room. The clues are just challenging enough to keep your group busy for the whole hour, and unlike some other places, Escape the Room MKE offers private rooms for just your own group. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Happy Hour

Mason Street Grill

425 E. Mason St.

masonstreetgrill.com

Located in the Pfister Hotel on the main floor, Mason Street Grill is the classic place for steaks and other chophouse fare cooked on wood-fire grills, featuring live jazz music. But there’s plenty of other choices including fish, chicken and barley risotto. Something for every palate. (Harry Cherkinian)

Hookah Lounge

Casablanca

Multiple locations

casablancaonbrady.com

Casablanca has long roots that began on Milwaukee’s South Side before the move to Brady Street early this century. And they have just kept growing. A few years ago, the already attractively designed East Side restaurant added a colonnaded upper level with a veranda. What better environment for smoking the hookah than a Middle Eastern restaurant. (David Luhrssen)

Import Beer Selection At A Bar

Von Trier

2235 N. Farwell Ave.

vontriers.com

Walking into Von Trier sometimes feels like you’ve stumbled into a Bavarian hunting lodge, and their beer list does nothing to dispel that vibe. You’ll need to visit quite a few times to work your way through the imports alone, with German and Belgians well represented, and then you can start on the craft beers. Hey, it’s a good excuse to keep coming back! (Barry Houlehen)

Irish Pub

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

1234 N. Astor St.

countyclare-inn.com

County Clare is one of those Irish pubs with just the right mix of snug and cheery, with its authentic feeling bar and bright dining room. It’s got the selection of great draft beers and whiskeys you’d expect, live Irish music every week, and a food menu of Irish American comfort food like cottage pie, pot roast and smoked salmon for a great dinner or Sunday brunch. (Barry Houlehen)

Jazz Club

The Jazz Estate

2423 N. Murray Ave.

jazzestate.com

Milwaukee’s jazz scene is a vibrant one, if slightly under the radar. Once again, The Jazz Estate takes the BOM honors. The club’s four-decade pedigree means you can count on the nightspot for some serious jazz and more. The history includes performances from Joe Henderson, Cedar Walton, Red Rodney, Brian Lynch, Arturo O’ Farrill, and Charles McPherson. If you are looking for an intimate lounge with a timeless vibe, this is it. (Benjamin Dover)

Karaoke Bar

Landmark Lanes

2220 N. Farwell Ave.

landmarklanes.com

Landmark Lanes is considered a place where all are welcome and has been a mixing pot of Milwaukeeans for decades. It is known as a place where friends and strangers alike get together to bowl, drink, play video games and be amongst each other in a heartfelt and laid-back environment. Where everyone can get loose. This year, Landmark Lanes has invested in renovations meant to bring back its glory days including a new marquee, renovated bars, new arcade games and hand-painted signs by Milwaukee Sign Painter. (Ava Elizabeth Carmody)

Margarita

Café Corazón

Multiple Locations

corazonmilwaukee.com

Café Corazon offers several excellent burritos. From their classic Corazon burrito filled with familiar ingredients like rice, beans, cheese to more creative options like the Seafood Trio Burrito, it’s tough to make a “wrong” choice. Corazon straight up has a Best Burrito on the menu which is as fantastic as it is filling! Be sure to pair your meal with a delicious traditionally made margarita served on the rocks with plenty of lime. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Martini

Elsa’s on the Park

833 N. Jefferson St.

elsas.com

Shaken. Stirred. Neat. On the Rocks. Elsa’s does all that with the martini and infinitely more. Lemon Drop. Grapefruit. Espresso. Sourtini. Flirtini. The choices are endless. So stop in. Sit down. And sip the night away. (Harry Cherkinian)

Microbrewery/Taproom

Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton St.

eagleparkbrewing.com

It's no surprise that Eagle Park Brewing won in the microbrewery/taproom category, given its popularity as a go-to spot for fine beers, food and a great hangout location on the Lower East Side (plus a taproom and distillery in Muskego). Their tap brews, which also include their recent acquisitions from the Milwaukee Brewing Company, range from classic styles like lagers and stouts, through lots of IPAs and an eccentric selection of flavored sours, slushes, milkshakes, and hard seltzers. (Barry Houlehen)

New Bar (Opened In 2022)

OPE! Brewing Co.

6751 W. National Ave., West Allis

opebrewingco.com

This year’s best new bar is a brewery, the Stallis-themed Ope! Brewing Company on National. It’s a spacious venue (including the bar itself and the parking lot) with plenty of comfortable seating, and of course, a large selection of their own beers, many of which are named for Wisconsin slang, hey? So ope, just gonna sneak past ya, didn’t see ya there ... (Barry Houlehen)

Paint & Wine Bar

Arte Wine and Paint

1442 Underwood Ave., Wauwatosa

artewineandpaint.com

Who doesn’t love a night out with a tasty adult beverage and an activity that allows you to stretch your creativity? Arté Wine & Paint offers this opportunity and does it well. Sessions have a theme and a guide to direct you which is quite helpful if you’re new to painting. It’s fun to see how similar, yet different, the “same” painting will look depending on the artist. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Pet-Friendly Establishment

Black Husky Brewing

909 E. Locust St.

blackhuskybrewing.com

Black Husky Brewing is dog-friendly? Wait, I thought it was a dog establishment that’s human-friendly! This place actually sells their own dog products like shampoo and paw balm at the bar. So while your best friends have some fun making new friends, you non-dogs can enjoy some fine Black Husky ales at this popular Riverwest taproom. (Barry Houlehen)

Place For Family Fun

Bounce Milwaukee

2801 S. 5th Court

bouncemilwaukee.com

Bounce Milwaukee is a locally owned alternative to big chain family entertainment centers. Children and adults can have fun on the rock-climbing wall, play laser tag and arcade games, or cut loose in an inflatable sports area and indoor playground. A full menu features food made with fresh ingredients, and nothing is fried. Party packages are available for children, adults and corporate events. (Sheila Julson)

Sports Bar

Steny’s

800 S. Second St.

StenysTavern.com

The beauty of Steny’s Tavern in Walker’s Point is that the bar and restaurant knows the importance of game day. Whether you’re having a pregame meal, or celebrating a big win, they have everything that you need. Wall to wall televisions have sports on from around the country, and when it’s time to get to the game, their shuttles are more than likely running to get you to the stadium entrances on time. Pregame or postgame, Steny’s is your place for sports. (Allen Halas)

Strip Club

Silk Exotic Gentlemen's Club

Multiple locations

silkexotic.com

Here we are in 2023 and there is still a category for Best Strip Club. With three other “gentlemen’s clubs” in the running it remains obvious that there is still a demand. Or as Art Kumbalek once said, “If you have a wad of Washingtons burning a hole in your pocket, and you’re itching to stick a couple, three or more of them within the friendly confines of someone’s G-string or what-have-you, I suggest that your grocery store, fast-food joint or walk-in health clinic is not the place to perform such a charitable deed. No sir; you get your gift-giving fingers over to Silk Exotic, adult entertainment par excellence, I kid you not.” (Benjamin Dover)

Whiskey Selection At A Bar

The Vanguard

2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

VanguardBar.com

You don’t have to be a whiskey snob to appreciate the vast selection of spirits at The Vanguard in Bay View. Bottles line the wall, and the staff is more than ready to serve up shots or a mixer, depending on the situation. With a full array of specialized sausages and more, and the atmosphere of a trendy restaurant mixed with a Bay View dive (depending on your time of day,) you’ll walk away from The Vanguard feeling glad that you stopped in. Be somebody at The Vanguard. (Allen Halas)

Winery

SoLu Estate Winery & Meadery

W8269 County Road F, Cascade, Wis.

soluestate.com

Located on the Kettle Moraine Trail in Sheboygan County, SoLu Estate is a working winery and meadery with a full bar, dining area, retail component, live music nights, tastings and tours. Fourteen different varietals grow in the vineyard and are used in their French-inspired dry and fruit wines. (Sheila Julson)

