Best of Milwaukee 2022: Services Rendered

Accountant/Tax Adviser

Simply Balanced Accounting

Hawkins Ash CPAs

Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd

Tushaus & Associates, LLC

Aesthetician

Rose Aesthetics - Third Ward

Beauty Marked LLC

Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique

Nourish Skin and Sugar Studio

Animal Welfare Organization

Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus

Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County

Lucky Mutts Rescue Adoption Center

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Urban Cat Coalition

Auto Body Shop

Pinkey's Capital Auto Body (TIE)

Caliber Collision (TIE)

Girard's Service Center

Pro Comp Auto Body Inc

Auto Detailer

Metro Car Wash

Detail Doctors

Endless Detailing

The Manly Detail

Auto Service & Repair

Matt's Foreign Car Specialists

Knepper Brothers Inc

Midcoast Auto

Riverside Automotive Service

Bank

North Shore Bank

Bank Five Nine

BMO Harris Bank

Chase Bank

Bed And Breakfast

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

Sheridan's Bed and Breakfast

The Muse Gallery Guesthouse

Body Piercing Studio

Avant-Garde

Bay Street Tattoo Co.

Body Ritual

Golden Crystal Body Piercing

Boutique Hotel

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

Dubbel Dutch Hotel

Kimpton Journeyman Hotel

Kinn Guesthouse Downtown Milwaukee

Caterer

Bunzel's Meat Market

Emerald City Catering/The Enchanted Forest Event Venue

Over the Moon Bartending

Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

College / University

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Alverno College

Marquette University

Milwaukee Area Technical College Downtown Milwaukee Campus

Credit Union

Educators Credit Union

Landmark Credit Union

Summit Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Doggy Day Care/Boarding

Bay View Bark

Central Bark Eastside

Central Bark Wauwatosa

Dog City Hotel & Spa

Financial Institution For Getting A Business Loan

Educators Credit Union

Summit Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Financial Institution For Getting A Home Mortgage

Educators Credit Union

Summit Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation

Financial Institution For Opening A Checking Account

Educators Credit Union

Associated Bank

Bank Five Nine

Summit Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Financial Institution Providing Best Customer Service

Educators Credit Union

Bank Five Nine

Summit Credit Union

UW Credit Union

Financial Planner/Stock Broker

Educators Credit Union

Summit Credit Union

The Albrecht Group - Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

Green Business

The Ivy House

Everything Grows LLC

Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

Hair Removal

Rose Aesthetics - Third Ward

District 108 Salon & Spa

Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique

Nourish Skin and Sugar Studio

Hair Salon - Men's

Hedwig's Hair Salon

District 108 Salon & Spa

Gent's Classic Barber Shop

Lovely Salon and Spa

Hair Salon - Women's

Lovely Salon and Spa

District 108 Salon & Spa

Hedwig's Hair Salon

Monarch Loft LLC

Hotel Rooms

The Pfister Hotel

Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel

The Iron Horse Hotel

Insurance Agency

Shorewest Insurance Associates LLC

Cream City Insurance

Mac Gillis Agency Inc

Reilly Insurance Services, Inc.

Insurance Agent / Broker

Claudia Reilly

Brian MacGillis

Jerad Steinfeld

Joe Woelfle

John Hillyer

Law Firm - Bankruptcy

Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee

Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check S. C.

Miller & Miller Law, LLC

Riverwest Law Firm

Law Firm - Business

Fox O'Neill & Shannon

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Law Firm - Criminal Defense

Kim & LaVoy, S.C.

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Jacob Manian

Law Firm - Divorce

Gagne McChrystal De Lorenzo & Burghardt

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Kim & LaVoy, S.C.

MacGillis Wiemer, LLC

Law Firm - Estate Planning

Fox O'Neill & Shannon

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Law Offices of Carlson & Lunde, S.C.

Moertl Wilkins & Campbell

Law Firm - Family Law

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Gagne McChrystal De Lorenzo & Burghardt

Kim & LaVoy, S.C

Law Firm - Full Service

Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Inc.

Fox O'Neill & Shannon

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Groth Law Accident Injury Attorneys

Law Firm - Personal Injury

Hupy and Abraham, S.C.

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

Groth Law Accident Injury Attorneys

Gruber Law Offices, LLC

Pet Grooming/Services

Community Bark Dog Wash & Groom - Bay View

Embark Pet Spa

Honeysuckle Hounds

Pretty Paws Pet Spa, LLC

Photographer

Premier Headshots

Eric Halvie

Jamie Robarge Photography

Lien Phu Photography

Picture Framing Gallery

South Shore Gallery & Framing

Bresler Eitel Framing Gallery

Greenwood Park Gallery & Framing, INC

Noble Arts

Nail Salon

Nail Bar Milwaukee

Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique

WELL Spa + Salon

Tattoo Parlor

Black Dawn Tattoo

Color Bomb Tattoo Shop and Body Piercing

The Foundry Tattoo Company

Walker's Point Tattoo Co.

Veterinarian

Community Veterinary Clinic

Bayshore Veterinary Clinic

Brentwood Animal Hospital

Milwaukee Vet Clinic

Shorewood Animal Hospital

Wedding Venue

The Ivy House

Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery

Glacier Hills County Park

Story Hill Firehouse

The Pfister Hotel