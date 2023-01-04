Best of Milwaukee 2022: Services Rendered

Best of Milwaukee 2022
Accountant/Tax Adviser
Simply Balanced Accounting
Hawkins Ash CPAs
Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd
Tushaus & Associates, LLC
Aesthetician
Rose Aesthetics - Third Ward
Beauty Marked LLC
Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique
Nourish Skin and Sugar Studio
Animal Welfare Organization
Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus
Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County
Lucky Mutts Rescue Adoption Center
Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
Urban Cat Coalition
Auto Body Shop
Pinkey's Capital Auto Body (TIE)
Caliber Collision (TIE)
Girard's Service Center
Pro Comp Auto Body Inc
Auto Detailer
Metro Car Wash
Detail Doctors
Endless Detailing
The Manly Detail
Auto Service & Repair
Matt's Foreign Car Specialists
Knepper Brothers Inc
Midcoast Auto
Riverside Automotive Service
Bank
North Shore Bank
Bank Five Nine
BMO Harris Bank
Chase Bank
Bed And Breakfast
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
Sheridan's Bed and Breakfast
The Muse Gallery Guesthouse
Body Piercing Studio
Avant-Garde
Bay Street Tattoo Co.
Body Ritual
Golden Crystal Body Piercing
Boutique Hotel
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
Dubbel Dutch Hotel
Kimpton Journeyman Hotel
Kinn Guesthouse Downtown Milwaukee
Caterer
Bunzel's Meat Market
Emerald City Catering/The Enchanted Forest Event Venue
Over the Moon Bartending
Tall Guy and a Grill Catering
College / University
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Alverno College
Marquette University
Milwaukee Area Technical College Downtown Milwaukee Campus
Credit Union
Educators Credit Union
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union
Doggy Day Care/Boarding
Bay View Bark
Central Bark Eastside
Central Bark Wauwatosa
Dog City Hotel & Spa
Financial Institution For Getting A Business Loan
Educators Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union
Financial Institution For Getting A Home Mortgage
Educators Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union
Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation
Financial Institution For Opening A Checking Account
Educators Credit Union
Associated Bank
Bank Five Nine
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union
Financial Institution Providing Best Customer Service
Educators Credit Union
Bank Five Nine
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union
Financial Planner/Stock Broker
Educators Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
The Albrecht Group - Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
Green Business
The Ivy House
Everything Grows LLC
Tall Guy and a Grill Catering
Hair Removal
Rose Aesthetics - Third Ward
District 108 Salon & Spa
Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique
Nourish Skin and Sugar Studio
Hair Salon - Men's
Hedwig's Hair Salon
District 108 Salon & Spa
Gent's Classic Barber Shop
Lovely Salon and Spa
Hair Salon - Women's
Lovely Salon and Spa
District 108 Salon & Spa
Hedwig's Hair Salon
Monarch Loft LLC
Hotel Rooms
The Pfister Hotel
Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
The Iron Horse Hotel
Insurance Agency
Shorewest Insurance Associates LLC
Cream City Insurance
Mac Gillis Agency Inc
Reilly Insurance Services, Inc.
Insurance Agent / Broker
Claudia Reilly
Brian MacGillis
Jerad Steinfeld
Joe Woelfle
John Hillyer
Law Firm - Bankruptcy
Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee
Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check S. C.
Miller & Miller Law, LLC
Riverwest Law Firm
Law Firm - Business
Fox O'Neill & Shannon
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Law Firm - Criminal Defense
Kim & LaVoy, S.C.
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Jacob Manian
Law Firm - Divorce
Gagne McChrystal De Lorenzo & Burghardt
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Kim & LaVoy, S.C.
MacGillis Wiemer, LLC
Law Firm - Estate Planning
Fox O'Neill & Shannon
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Law Offices of Carlson & Lunde, S.C.
Moertl Wilkins & Campbell
Law Firm - Family Law
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Gagne McChrystal De Lorenzo & Burghardt
Kim & LaVoy, S.C
Law Firm - Full Service
Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Inc.
Fox O'Neill & Shannon
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Groth Law Accident Injury Attorneys
Law Firm - Personal Injury
Hupy and Abraham, S.C.
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP
Groth Law Accident Injury Attorneys
Gruber Law Offices, LLC
Pet Grooming/Services
Community Bark Dog Wash & Groom - Bay View
Embark Pet Spa
Honeysuckle Hounds
Pretty Paws Pet Spa, LLC
Photographer
Premier Headshots
Eric Halvie
Jamie Robarge Photography
Lien Phu Photography
Picture Framing Gallery
South Shore Gallery & Framing
Bresler Eitel Framing Gallery
Greenwood Park Gallery & Framing, INC
Noble Arts
Nail Salon
Nail Bar Milwaukee
Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique
WELL Spa + Salon
Tattoo Parlor
Black Dawn Tattoo
Color Bomb Tattoo Shop and Body Piercing
The Foundry Tattoo Company
Walker's Point Tattoo Co.
Veterinarian
Community Veterinary Clinic
Bayshore Veterinary Clinic
Brentwood Animal Hospital
Milwaukee Vet Clinic
Shorewood Animal Hospital
Wedding Venue
The Ivy House
Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery
Glacier Hills County Park
Story Hill Firehouse
The Pfister Hotel