Best of Milwaukee 2022: Sports & Recreation

Best of Milwaukee 2022
Bowling Alley
Bay View Bowl
Highland Lanes
Holler House
Landmark Lanes
South Shore Bowl
Endurance Event
Polar Bear Plunge
Best Dam Bike Tour
Ride Across Wisconsin
We Run They Fly 5K
Favorite Brewers Player
Christian Yelich
Corbin Burnes
Rowdy Tellez
Willie Adames
Favorite Bucks Player
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bobby Portis
Jrue Holiday
Khris Middleton
Favorite Packers Player
Aaron Jones
Aaron Rodgers
AJ Dillon
Jaire Alexander
Golf Course
Brown Deer Park Golf Course
Blue Mound Golf and Country Club
Hansen Park Golf Course
New Berlin Hills Golf Course
Mini Golf Course
Moorland Road Golf Center
Nine Below
Prairieville Park
Swing Time Germantown
Tee Aire
Paddlesports - Rent Or Buy
Milwaukee Kayak Company
Brew City Kayak
Koha SUP
PROLITE Sports
Sherper's
Rec Sports League
The Rock Sports Complex
Adlai Horn Pickleball & Tennis Courts
Bavarian United Soccer Club
Elmbrook United
Greenfield Softball Leagues at Konkel Park
Milwaukee Curling Club
Milwaukee Gay Volleyball
Newport Volleyball
NorthSouth Club
Rock Climbing Venue
Adventure Rock
Bounce Milwaukee
Turner Hall Climbing Gym