Best of Milwaukee 2022: Sports & Recreation

by

Bowling Alley

Bay View Bowl

Highland Lanes

Holler House

Landmark Lanes

South Shore Bowl

Endurance Event

Polar Bear Plunge

Best Dam Bike Tour

Ride Across Wisconsin

We Run They Fly 5K

Favorite Brewers Player

Christian Yelich

Corbin Burnes

Rowdy Tellez

Willie Adames

Favorite Bucks Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bobby Portis

Jrue Holiday

Khris Middleton

Favorite Packers Player

Aaron Jones

Aaron Rodgers

AJ Dillon

Jaire Alexander

Golf Course

Brown Deer Park Golf Course

Blue Mound Golf and Country Club

Hansen Park Golf Course

New Berlin Hills Golf Course

Mini Golf Course

Moorland Road Golf Center

Nine Below

Prairieville Park

Swing Time Germantown

Tee Aire

Paddlesports - Rent Or Buy

Milwaukee Kayak Company

Brew City Kayak

Koha SUP

PROLITE Sports

Sherper's

Rec Sports League

The Rock Sports Complex

Adlai Horn Pickleball & Tennis Courts

Bavarian United Soccer Club

Elmbrook United

Greenfield Softball Leagues at Konkel Park

Milwaukee Curling Club

Milwaukee Gay Volleyball

Newport Volleyball

NorthSouth Club

Rock Climbing Venue

Adventure Rock

Bounce Milwaukee

Turner Hall Climbing Gym