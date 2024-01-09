Best of Milwaukee 2023: Body, Mind & Spirit

×
ACUPUNCTURIST
Milwaukee Community Acupuncture
- Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates
- Amanda Gawrysz
- Heaven & Earth Acupuncture and Wellness
ALTERNATIVE MEDICAL CLINIC
MKE MindBody Wellness
Finalists:
- 8 Branches Chinese Medicine
- A Right Path Wellness
- Natural Escape LLC
- Thrive Holistic Medicine
- Zuza's Way Integrative Care
BOUTIQUE FITNESS
Healium HIIT
Finalists:
- Afterglow MKE
- Burn Boot Camp
- SPIRE Fitness
- Train Moment MKE
CROSSFIT-STYLE GYM
BrewCity CrossFit
Finalists:
- Badger CrossFit
- Dropout CrossFit
GYM
Wisconsin Athletic Club
Finalists:
- Burn Boot Camp
- Peak Physique Personal Training
- SPIRE Fitness
- Vita Fitness & Physical Therapy
MASSAGE THERAPIST
Jay by the Bay Massage and Wellness
Finalists:
- 9th Cloud Therapy
- RPM Bodywork
- Susan Arenkill
- Zen Garden Bodywork
PERSONAL TRAINER
Margaux Chandler
Finalists:
- Alex Feavel
- Garrett Van Auken
- Michael McVicker
PILATES STUDIO
Flying Squirrel Pilates
Finalists:
- Afterglow MKE
- Club Pilates
- East Side Pilates
REIKI STUDIO
MKE MindBody Wellness
Finalists:
- A Right Path Wellness
- Angelic Roots
- Lovely Salon and Spa
- MKE Yoga Social
- Susan Arenkill
SPA
Lovely Salon and Spa
Finalists:
- Beau-T Works, LLC
- CORA Beauty and Spa
- Elie Bleu Threading and Spa
- Kalm Wellness Services Center for Integrated Healing
YOGA STUDIO
Healium Hot Yoga
Finalists:
- Embody Yoga
- Empower Yoga
- The Heart Revival Center for Yoga & Buddhism
- Tribal Yoga School
- Yoga by Analisia