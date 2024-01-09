Best of Milwaukee 2023: Body, Mind & Spirit

ACUPUNCTURIST

Milwaukee Community Acupuncture

  • Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates
  • Amanda Gawrysz
  • Heaven & Earth Acupuncture and Wellness

ALTERNATIVE MEDICAL CLINIC

MKE MindBody Wellness

Finalists:

  • 8 Branches Chinese Medicine
  • A Right Path Wellness
  • Natural Escape LLC
  • Thrive Holistic Medicine
  • Zuza's Way Integrative Care

BOUTIQUE FITNESS

Healium HIIT

Finalists:

  • Afterglow MKE
  • Burn Boot Camp
  • SPIRE Fitness
  • Train Moment MKE

CROSSFIT-STYLE GYM

BrewCity CrossFit

Finalists:

  • Badger CrossFit
  • Dropout CrossFit

GYM

Wisconsin Athletic Club

Finalists:

  • Burn Boot Camp
  • Peak Physique Personal Training
  • SPIRE Fitness
  • Vita Fitness & Physical Therapy

MASSAGE THERAPIST

Jay by the Bay Massage and Wellness

Finalists:

  • 9th Cloud Therapy
  • RPM Bodywork
  • Susan Arenkill
  • Zen Garden Bodywork

PERSONAL TRAINER

Margaux Chandler

Finalists:

  • Alex Feavel
  • Garrett Van Auken
  • Michael McVicker

PILATES STUDIO

Flying Squirrel Pilates

Finalists:

  • Afterglow MKE
  • Club Pilates
  • East Side Pilates

REIKI STUDIO

MKE MindBody Wellness

Finalists:

  • A Right Path Wellness
  • Angelic Roots
  • Lovely Salon and Spa
  • MKE Yoga Social
  • Susan Arenkill

SPA

Lovely Salon and Spa

Finalists:

  • Beau-T Works, LLC
  • CORA Beauty and Spa
  • Elie Bleu Threading and Spa
  • Kalm Wellness Services Center for Integrated Healing

YOGA STUDIO

Healium Hot Yoga

Finalists:

  • Embody Yoga
  • Empower Yoga
  • The Heart Revival Center for Yoga & Buddhism
  • Tribal Yoga School
  • Yoga by Analisia