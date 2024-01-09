Best of Milwaukee 2023: City Confidential

Best of Milwaukee 2023 banner
LOCAL ACTIVIST
Vaun Mayes
The leader of the Community Task Force is a powerful presence, strong and resolute. Yet now and then a gentle quality blooms, especially around the young people he mentors. “We need to get our youth off the streets and involved in more positive activities, provide them with mentorship,” Mayes said. (Tom Jenz)
Finalists:
- Brad Schlaikowski
- Peter Burgelis
- Deisy Espana
LOCAL CHARACTER
Charlie Berens
Charlie Berens, the Midwest comedy king, his sets filled with tales of supper club cocktails and overuse of the word “ope,” is also an award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author. Between hosting the Manitowoc Minute and writing his new book The Midwest Survival Guide, Berens stays busy as the cornerstone of Midwest humor. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists:
- Art Kumbalek
- Dear Ruthie
- Isaiah Funderburke & Nerissa Kaiming
- Milverine
LOCAL ENTREPRENEUR
Ryan Laessig
Ryan Laessig, owner of Milwaukee Makers Market and founder of Milwaukee Alt., set out to create Milwaukee Makers Market in 2015. The Market continues to thrive in the local art scene and fuel Laessig’s creative passion. His ambition as a Maker and entrepreneur reflects his artistic prowess and genuine support for Milwaukee’s small business community. (Sophia Hamdan)
Finalists:
- Geoff Hoen
- Noel Kegel
- Scott Noll
LOCAL PODCAST
Radio Free Galaxy
Radio Free Galaxy is a podcast network with a vision to give everyone a voice to speak about their passions. Movies, music games, television—interviews with the coolest bands or argue about Star Wars for a couple hours—it is all here. (Blaine Schultz)
Finalists:
- 2 Familiar Podcast
- Bridge the City
- Tell Them You Mean Business
MILWAUKEE ALDERPERSON
Marina Dimitrijevic
Dimitrijevic has a long record of public service. In 2004 she became the youngest woman ever elected to the county board and became the board’s chairwoman in 2012. The longtime Bay View resident has represented her district on the common council since 2020. She is a champion for building a stronger community through environmentalism, inclusion and economic development. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Mark Borkowski
- Jonathan Brostoff
- JoCasta Zamarripa
MILWAUKEE COUNTY SUPERVISOR
Ryan Clancy
Ryan Clancy was a Peace Corps volunteer and political activist. He taught in Milwaukee Public Schools before entering politics, becoming the first democratic socialist elected to office in Milwaukee since the 1950s. Clancy has been an advocate for public education and prison reform. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Liz Sumner
- Marcelia Nicholson
- Peter Burgelis
MILWAUKEE INFLUENCER
DJ Shawna
Shawna Nicols, or DJ Shawna, is the official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks, and has been the opener for a variety of famed artists, from Lizzo to Jonas Blue. The former professional athlete is also a motivational speaker, author, and podcast host whose personal mission is spreading love and positivity throughout the community. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists:
- Christopher Novak
- Discover Milwaukee
- JMatt
MILWAUKEEAN OF THE YEAR
Symphony Swan
Symphony Swan is an interdisciplinary artist who specializes in painting, printmaking, photo and film. Swan’s work focuses on themes of community and femininity, with an emphasis on motherhood and lived experience as a Black woman. She is also the cofounder of BlankSpace MKE, an urban arts co-operative that works with creatives throughout the city. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists:
- Hazel Jones
- Ryan Laessig
MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS
Twisted Plants
Multiple Locations
Plant Vibes, the latest concept by Twisted Plants owners Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne, opened at Sherman Phoenix, Twisted Plants still serves their vegan comfort foods at two brick-and-mortar locations in Cudahy and Milwaukee’s East Side, with a third planned for West Allis. Their food truck also appears at events throughout the area. (Sheila Julson)
Finalists:
- Artery Ink
- Funky Fresh Spring Rolls
- Paw Perfecta
MOST BELOVED POLITICIAN
Tammy Baldwin
As our U.S. Senator, Baldwin has pushed to lower prescription drug prices and extend high-quality health care for all; she has advocated for veterans and dairy farmers and for holding Wall Street accountable for leveraging our lives. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Peter Burgelis
- Ron Johnson
- Tony Evers
MOST DESPISED POLITICIAN
Ron Johnson
Johnson looked genuinely stunned by almost losing to Mandela Barnes. Guess he doesn’t realize how disliked he is. He’s kept quiet since the election, but don’t forget: he spread the Big Lie of Trump’s victory, voted for tax cuts benefitting himself, denied the science of climate change and opposed raising the minimum wage. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Bob Donovan
- Robin Vos
- Tony Evers
MOST TRUSTED PUBLIC OFFICIAL
Tony Evers
During the turbulent months of Covid and the Kenosha unrest, Tony Evers remained the calm voice of reason amidst the shouted slogans, paranoia and feverish attempts to politicize everything. He’s the picture of a good public servant, unflashy and focused on the public interest. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Chris Larson
- Mandela Barnes
- Marina Dimitrijevic
NON-PROFIT/HUMAN SERVICES ORGANIZATION
Courage MKE
1544 S. Sixth St.
Founded in 2015 by foster parents Brad and Nick Schlaikowski in their own home, Courage MKE Provides housing for displaced LGBTQ+ youth as well as scholarships four post high school education. Forty percent of homeless young adults identify as LGBTQ+. And as many age out of the foster system, Courage MKE has a second location currently in the works. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Ex Fabula
- Ignite The Spirit
- Mattie's Memory
ORGANIZATION SUPPORTING VETERANS
Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative
6300 W. National Ave.
MHVI was founded and is currently still run by veterans that help homeless and at-risk veterans by providing services that help them regain a sense of independence. From providing household items as well as non-perishable foods, the organization strives to support and collaborate with other veterans organizations wherever possible. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Dryhootch Coffeehouse
- Float Milwaukee
- Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce (WVCC)
PHILANTHROPIST
Bader Philanthropies
3300 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Bader Philanthropies’ location on North MLK since 2018 may offer a clue to the organizations’ commitment to helping the city of Milwaukee. Likewise, Frank Cumberbatch, vice president for engagement at Bader Philanthropies, summed the philosophy up neatly saying, “People need a decent place to live in order to focus on their growth.” Bader’s grants and programs related investments in a variety of areas that focus on making life better for people living in neighborhoods in Milwaukee, rural Wisconsin and around the world. (Blaine Schultz)
Finalists:
- David & Julie Uihlein
- Katie Heil
PLACE TO PICK UP THE SHEPHERD EXPRESS
Colectivo Coffee
Multiple locations
With its warm ambiance and the sweet aroma of coffee, Colectivo creates an ideal atmosphere to read the Shepherd Express. Their coffee is roasted on-site at the Riverwest location, ensuring fresh, locally sourced coffee. Pair your cup with their many delicious artisan breads, pastries and croissants, made with quality ingredients. It’s truly a Milwaukee fan favorite. (Sophia Hamdan)
Finalists:
- Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View
- Pick n Save
- Metro Market
PLACE TO WORK FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CHANGE
Urban Ecology Center
Multiple Locations
A nonprofit that began by cleaning parks in 1991, the Urban Ecology Center educates Milwaukee about the environment, conservation, sustainability and other issues related to urban ecology while highlighting the city’s natural assets. Their programs for adults and children promote environmental stewardship. (Sheila Julson)
Finalists:
- Advanced Ionics
- Auburn Supply Group
- Milwaukee Riverkeeper
PLACE TO WORK FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE
ACLU Wisconsin
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has a mission statement to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. The organization remains in demand and active now as much as ever. (Blaine Schultz)
Finalists:
- Ex Fabula
- Milwaukee Turners
- UBUNTU Research & Evaluation
STATE LEGISLATOR
Chris Larson
Chris Larson has been a strong champion for social justice in the state senate and a highly respected senator. Larson served on the Milwaukee County board before his election to the Wisconsin state senate in 2010, representing the area of Milwaukee County along the lakeshore. As a senator, he has held leadership positions in the Democratic caucus and has authored bills to advance tenants’ rights and prison reform. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Evan Goyke
- Robyn Vining
- Ryan Clancy
WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS
Flour Girl & Flame
8121 W. National Ave., West Allis
Flour Girl & Flame is a rustic, homestyle wood-fired pizza restaurant whose owners want to encourage inclusion throughout the farming community. They feel strongly about making sure everyone has the opportunity to work as a farmer, grower or producer. In the summer, they offer farm-fresh food, and in the winter, they can be found making pizzas and delicious appetizers at their West Allis location. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists:
- Artery Ink
- For The Love of Drax
- FIFTH-MAIN
- Front Runner Chiropractic