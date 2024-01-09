Best of Milwaukee 2023: City Confidential

× Expand Best of Milwaukee 2023 banner

LOCAL ACTIVIST

Vaun Mayes

The leader of the Community Task Force is a powerful presence, strong and resolute. Yet now and then a gentle quality blooms, especially around the young people he mentors. “We need to get our youth off the streets and involved in more positive activities, provide them with mentorship,” Mayes said. (Tom Jenz)

Finalists:

Brad Schlaikowski

Peter Burgelis

Deisy Espana

LOCAL CHARACTER

Charlie Berens

charlieberens.com

Charlie Berens, the Midwest comedy king, his sets filled with tales of supper club cocktails and overuse of the word “ope,” is also an award-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author. Between hosting the Manitowoc Minute and writing his new book The Midwest Survival Guide, Berens stays busy as the cornerstone of Midwest humor. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Art Kumbalek

Dear Ruthie

Isaiah Funderburke & Nerissa Kaiming

Milverine

LOCAL ENTREPRENEUR

Ryan Laessig

milwaukeemakersmarket.com

Ryan Laessig, owner of Milwaukee Makers Market and founder of Milwaukee Alt., set out to create Milwaukee Makers Market in 2015. The Market continues to thrive in the local art scene and fuel Laessig’s creative passion. His ambition as a Maker and entrepreneur reflects his artistic prowess and genuine support for Milwaukee’s small business community. (Sophia Hamdan)

Finalists:

Geoff Hoen

Noel Kegel

Scott Noll

LOCAL PODCAST

Radio Free Galaxy

Radio Free Galaxy is a podcast network with a vision to give everyone a voice to speak about their passions. Movies, music games, television—interviews with the coolest bands or argue about Star Wars for a couple hours—it is all here. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

2 Familiar Podcast

Bridge the City

Tell Them You Mean Business

MILWAUKEE ALDERPERSON

Marina Dimitrijevic

Dimitrijevic has a long record of public service. In 2004 she became the youngest woman ever elected to the county board and became the board’s chairwoman in 2012. The longtime Bay View resident has represented her district on the common council since 2020. She is a champion for building a stronger community through environmentalism, inclusion and economic development. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Mark Borkowski

Jonathan Brostoff

JoCasta Zamarripa

MILWAUKEE COUNTY SUPERVISOR

Ryan Clancy

Ryan Clancy was a Peace Corps volunteer and political activist. He taught in Milwaukee Public Schools before entering politics, becoming the first democratic socialist elected to office in Milwaukee since the 1950s. Clancy has been an advocate for public education and prison reform. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Liz Sumner

Marcelia Nicholson

Peter Burgelis

MILWAUKEE INFLUENCER

DJ Shawna

Shawna Nicols, or DJ Shawna, is the official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks, and has been the opener for a variety of famed artists, from Lizzo to Jonas Blue. The former professional athlete is also a motivational speaker, author, and podcast host whose personal mission is spreading love and positivity throughout the community. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Christopher Novak

Discover Milwaukee

JMatt

MILWAUKEEAN OF THE YEAR

Symphony Swan

Symphony Swan is an interdisciplinary artist who specializes in painting, printmaking, photo and film. Swan’s work focuses on themes of community and femininity, with an emphasis on motherhood and lived experience as a Black woman. She is also the cofounder of BlankSpace MKE, an urban arts co-operative that works with creatives throughout the city. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Hazel Jones

Ryan Laessig

MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS

Twisted Plants

Multiple Locations

twistedplants.com

Plant Vibes, the latest concept by Twisted Plants owners Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne, opened at Sherman Phoenix, Twisted Plants still serves their vegan comfort foods at two brick-and-mortar locations in Cudahy and Milwaukee’s East Side, with a third planned for West Allis. Their food truck also appears at events throughout the area. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Artery Ink

Funky Fresh Spring Rolls

Paw Perfecta

MOST BELOVED POLITICIAN

Tammy Baldwin

As our U.S. Senator, Baldwin has pushed to lower prescription drug prices and extend high-quality health care for all; she has advocated for veterans and dairy farmers and for holding Wall Street accountable for leveraging our lives. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Peter Burgelis

Ron Johnson

Tony Evers

MOST DESPISED POLITICIAN

Ron Johnson

Johnson looked genuinely stunned by almost losing to Mandela Barnes. Guess he doesn’t realize how disliked he is. He’s kept quiet since the election, but don’t forget: he spread the Big Lie of Trump’s victory, voted for tax cuts benefitting himself, denied the science of climate change and opposed raising the minimum wage. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Bob Donovan

Robin Vos

Tony Evers

MOST TRUSTED PUBLIC OFFICIAL

Tony Evers

During the turbulent months of Covid and the Kenosha unrest, Tony Evers remained the calm voice of reason amidst the shouted slogans, paranoia and feverish attempts to politicize everything. He’s the picture of a good public servant, unflashy and focused on the public interest. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Chris Larson

Mandela Barnes

Marina Dimitrijevic

NON-PROFIT/HUMAN SERVICES ORGANIZATION

Courage MKE

1544 S. Sixth St.

couragemke.org

Founded in 2015 by foster parents Brad and Nick Schlaikowski in their own home, Courage MKE Provides housing for displaced LGBTQ+ youth as well as scholarships four post high school education. Forty percent of homeless young adults identify as LGBTQ+. And as many age out of the foster system, Courage MKE has a second location currently in the works. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Ex Fabula

Ignite The Spirit

Mattie's Memory

ORGANIZATION SUPPORTING VETERANS

Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative

6300 W. National Ave.

mhvivets.org

MHVI was founded and is currently still run by veterans that help homeless and at-risk veterans by providing services that help them regain a sense of independence. From providing household items as well as non-perishable foods, the organization strives to support and collaborate with other veterans organizations wherever possible. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Dryhootch Coffeehouse

Float Milwaukee

Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce (WVCC)

PHILANTHROPIST

Bader Philanthropies

3300 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

bader.org

Bader Philanthropies’ location on North MLK since 2018 may offer a clue to the organizations’ commitment to helping the city of Milwaukee. Likewise, Frank Cumberbatch, vice president for engagement at Bader Philanthropies, summed the philosophy up neatly saying, “People need a decent place to live in order to focus on their growth.” Bader’s grants and programs related investments in a variety of areas that focus on making life better for people living in neighborhoods in Milwaukee, rural Wisconsin and around the world. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

David & Julie Uihlein

Katie Heil

PLACE TO PICK UP THE SHEPHERD EXPRESS

Colectivo Coffee

Multiple locations

colectivocoffee.com

With its warm ambiance and the sweet aroma of coffee, Colectivo creates an ideal atmosphere to read the Shepherd Express. Their coffee is roasted on-site at the Riverwest location, ensuring fresh, locally sourced coffee. Pair your cup with their many delicious artisan breads, pastries and croissants, made with quality ingredients. It’s truly a Milwaukee fan favorite. (Sophia Hamdan)

Finalists:

Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View

Pick n Save

Metro Market

PLACE TO WORK FOR ENVIRONMENTAL CHANGE

Urban Ecology Center

Multiple Locations

urbanecologycenter.org

A nonprofit that began by cleaning parks in 1991, the Urban Ecology Center educates Milwaukee about the environment, conservation, sustainability and other issues related to urban ecology while highlighting the city’s natural assets. Their programs for adults and children promote environmental stewardship. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Advanced Ionics

Auburn Supply Group

Milwaukee Riverkeeper

PLACE TO WORK FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE

ACLU Wisconsin

aclu-wi.org

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has a mission statement to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. The organization remains in demand and active now as much as ever. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

Ex Fabula

Milwaukee Turners

UBUNTU Research & Evaluation

STATE LEGISLATOR

Chris Larson

Chris Larson has been a strong champion for social justice in the state senate and a highly respected senator. Larson served on the Milwaukee County board before his election to the Wisconsin state senate in 2010, representing the area of Milwaukee County along the lakeshore. As a senator, he has held leadership positions in the Democratic caucus and has authored bills to advance tenants’ rights and prison reform. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Evan Goyke

Robyn Vining

Ryan Clancy

WOMAN-OWNED BUSINESS

Flour Girl & Flame

8121 W. National Ave., West Allis

flourgirlandflame.com

Flour Girl & Flame is a rustic, homestyle wood-fired pizza restaurant whose owners want to encourage inclusion throughout the farming community. They feel strongly about making sure everyone has the opportunity to work as a farmer, grower or producer. In the summer, they offer farm-fresh food, and in the winter, they can be found making pizzas and delicious appetizers at their West Allis location. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists: