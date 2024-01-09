Best of Milwaukee 2023: Locally-Owned Food - Retail

Best of Milwaukee 2023 banner
ARTISANAL CHEESE / CHEESE SELECTION / SAUSAGE SHOP
West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe
6832 W. Becher St., West Allis
Looking beyond sliced cheddar and processed cheese? West Allis Cheese & Sausage has a wide selection with many specialty items. Goat Gouda? You can find it here. The busy café adjacent to the Shoppe has great breakfasts, sandwiches and—look for it as the special du jour—cheese soup. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists - Artisanal Cheese:
- Alpinage Cheese
- Clock Shadow Creamery
- The Village Cheese Shop
Finalists - Cheese Selection:
- Alpinage Cheese
- Sendik's Food Market
- Widmer's Cheese Cellars
Finalists - Sausage Shop
- Bunzel's Meat Market
- Karl's Country Market
- South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats
BACON
Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meat
203 N. Genesee St., Wittenberg
Nueske’s Bacon is beloved by true bacon connoisseurs everywhere. Made from a lean cut of pork that’s slowly smoked over applewood, yields a wonderfully meaty bacon loaded with a delicious smoky aroma. When it’s cooked to crispy perfection, Nueske’s elevates everything it’s paired with, from humble breakfasts to mouth-watering burgers. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists:
- Becher Meats
- Bunzel's Meat Market
- Held's Meat and Cheese Market
- Usinger's Famous Sausage
BAKERY
Rocket Baby Bakery
6822 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa
Crusty loaves of freshly baked bread, tantalizing pastries, croissants, cookies, and many more tasty delights await you at Rocket Baby. They even make specialty dog biscuits to treat your four-legged friends! It is pretty hard to resist expertly made-from-scratch baked goods, and Rocket Baby does a beautiful job making theirs utterly irresistible. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists:
- Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop
- Bakehouse 23
- BB Cakes Bakery
BEER SELECTION / LIQUOR STORE
Discount Liquor
Multiple locations
If you can’t find it at Discount Liquor, it probably can’t be found in Milwaukee. They stock some 2,00 import, craft and domestic beers and more than 8,000 wines from many countries around the globe. More than 4,000 varieties of spirits from national and local distillers line the shelves. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists - Beer Selection
- 1840 Brewing Company
- Consumer Outlet Beverage
- Ray's Wine & Spirits
Finalists - Liquor Store
- Consumer Outlet Beverage
- Bert's Beer & Liquor
- Ray's Wine & Spirits
- Siegel's Liquor
BRATWURST / SAUSAGE
Usinger's Famous Sausage
1030 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
What would an outdoor gathering in Wisconsin be without a grill loaded down with brats and sausages? Thankfully, that is something we may never have to discover as Milwaukee is home to one of the best, longest operating, family-owned purveyors of bratwurst and sausages around. Since1880 the Usinger family sausage recipes have been an integral part of picnics, ball games, and festivals for generations of Milwaukeeans. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists - Bratwurst and Sausage
- Bunzel's Meat Market
- Karl's Country Market
- South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats
BUTCHER SHOP / MEAT SELECTION / HOME COOKING MEAL KITS
Bunzel's Meat Market
9015 W. Burleigh St.
Generations of Milwaukee cooks have made Bunzel’s their go-to spot for high quality meats. Shoppers will only find the freshest cuts of chicken, beef, pork, and more, here. The well-stocked meat case is a tempting array of “what to make for dinner” solutions. Whether it’s delicious sausages for the grill, weeknight fajitas, or a fancy dinner, Bunzel’s will make any mealtime special. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists - Butcher Shop and Meat Selection
- Becher Meats
- Ray's Butcher Shoppe
- South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats
Finalists - Home Cooking Meal Kits
- A to Z Dinners
- Freshchef Meal Prep
- The Real Good Life
CHEESE CURDS
Clock Shadow Creamery
138 W. Bruce St.
Cheese curds are a favorite among Milwaukeeans. And while there’s so many different types and preparations for this beloved Wisconsin favorite, it’s the Clock Shadow curds that come out on top. Is it “the squeak” that comes from their fresh curds? There’s only one way to find out. Pick some up. And listen. Then of course, munch away. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Hill Valley Dairy LLC
- West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe
- Widmer's Cheese Cellars
CHOCOLATIER
Freese's Candy Shoppe
7312 W. Greenfield Ave.
You had us at the word “chocolate.” But at Freese’s Candy Shoppe, the choices are (thankfully) endless. Perhaps the deliciousness factor lies in the family recipes. Or the unique one-of-a-kind creations like Brandy Old-Fashioned Smore On-a-stick—the perfect “swizzle stick” to accompany the famous state beverage. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Indulgence Chocolatiers
- Kilwins Milwaukee Bayshore
- Melt Chocolates, Ltd.
CRAFT BEER
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N. Commerce St.
Lakefront’s hospitality is legendary, and so are their beers and an extensive restaurant menu with everything from Friday fish fry and cheese curds to mac & cheese, brats and kielbasa. Don’t miss their famous brewery tour! (Barry Houlehen)
Finalists:
- Eagle Park Brewing Company
- OPE! Brewing Co.
- Vennture Brew Co.
CUPCAKES
Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop
7328 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis
Aggie’s Bakery & Cake Shop has been dubbed “Metro Milwaukee’s #1 Cake Shop” and with good reason. The West Allis staple offers specialized cakes for every occasion, with more than enough options for any bakery lover to enjoy. The family owned and operated business has a long history of handcrafted pastries going back generations. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists:
- Bakehouse 23
- Classy Girl Cupcakes
- Cupkate
- Jen's Sweet Treats
DISTILLED SPIRITS
Great Lakes Distillery & Tasting Room
616 W. Virginia St.
Fact: Great Lakes Distillery is Wisconsin’s first distillery since Prohibition. Fun: its tours and the big wind-up ... it’s Tasting Room. GLD has been making distilled spirits in small batches including its award-winning Rehorst Vodka, Gin, Citrus Honey Vodka, Roaring Dan's Rum, Kinnickinnic Whiskey, Amerique 1912 Absinthe Verte & Absinthe Rouge.(Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Bass Bay Brewhouse
- Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen & Craft Distillery
- Twisted Path Distillery
FARMERS MARKET
West Allis Farmers Market
6501 W. National Ave., West Allis
Farmers markets were once rare in Milwaukee, but since 1919, the West Allis Farmers Market has been bringing produce from the farm into the city. The seasonal market reopens in May and will continue through Thanksgiving. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Riverwest Farmers Market
- South Shore Farmers Market
- Tosa Farmers Market
FROZEN PIZZA
Screamin' Sicilian Pizza
3301 W. Canal St.
You scream, I scream, we all scream for Screamin’ Sicilian frozen pizza. And while they have all the familiar combos, go outside your familiar “pizza zone” and try the Bacon-Roni, Bessie’s Revenge, Boss Hog or the Mambo Italiano. With so much to choose from, it’s a great excuse to go back and try them all. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Cedar Teeth
- Flourchild Pizza
- Palermo Villa
GOURMET POPCORN
Lush Popcorn
Marcia Taylor, a biomedical engineer, never intended to start a popcorn business. But when her homemade gourmet popcorn became a hit with friends, family and coworkers, she realized she was on to something. Moving into the space formerly Klinger’s East, Lush has found a home in Riverwest. (Blaine Schultz)
Finalists:
- Goody Gourmets
- Knights Gourmet Popcorn and Candies
- Pop's Kettle Corn
GROCERY - ALL PURPOSE
Woodman's Food Market
Multiple Locations
What began as a single shop in Janesville over a century ago has bloomed into a 19-store grocery empire all across Wisconsin and into Illinois. The employee-owned stores feature a huge array of fresh produce, bakery, and meat, plus a large liquor section and even gas stations. Woodman’s is the kind of place where you can find that one elusive ingredient that no one else seems to stock. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists:
- G. Groppi Food Market
- Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View
- Sendik's Food Market
GROCERY – ETHNIC / GROCERY – GOURMET / TAKE-OUT DELI
Glorioso's Italian Market
1101 E. Brady St.
Everything changes, it seems, especially on Brady Street. Yet since 1946 Glorioso's Italian Market has offered a deli counter with made-to-order sandwiches, pasta, pizza and flatbreads, as well as favorites such as gelato, espresso, cheese, fresh sausage and meats, wine and beer. Turns out brothers Joe, Eddie and Teddy Glorioso were onto something. (Benjamin Dover)
Finalists - Ethnic Grocery:
- El Rey
- Jerusalem Market
- Ono Kine Grindz
Finalists - Gourmet Grocery:
- Frannie's Market
- G. Groppi Food Market
- Sendik's Food Market
Finalists - Take-Out Deli:
- Bunzel's Meat Market
- Hannah’s Kitchen Catering & Events
- Ono Kine Grindz
GROCERY – ORGANIC
Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View
2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Outpost has locations in Milwaukee, Mequon and Wauwatosa, but our readers seem to favor Bay View. Located inside a former Sentry store, this Outpost maintains the tradition of the Outpost coop, founded in the ‘70s to spread the word on healthy eating and provide an alternative model of ownership. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Beans & Barley
- Fresh Thyme Market
- Good Harvest Market
HARD CIDER
Lost Valley Cider Co.
408. W. Florida St.
Lost Valley Cider Co. has found the secret to exposing Milwaukee to the flavors of hard cider. With cider flights, seasonally rotating cider cocktails, and over 12 taps specifically for cider, with origins ranging from around the world to a selection brewed in house. Lost Valley also offers gourmet popcorn, kombucha and a rotating beer draft. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists:
- Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill
- Cache Cider
- Pomona Cider Company
HOT HAM & ROLLS
Grebe's Bakery
5132 W. Lincoln Ave.
Everyone in Milwaukee knows that Fridays are for fish frys. But, what about Sundays? Sundays are for hot ham and rolls, of course. Two relatively simple things, freshly baked rolls and hot ham slices, pair perfectly together for a quick meal after church or before watching a sporting event. Grebe’s is so well known for this combo, that they offer it Tuesdays - Sundays. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists:
- Peter Sciortino Bakery
- Layton Fruit Market
- South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats
SODA
Sprecher Brewing Co.
701 W. Glendale Ave.
The name Sprecher is synonymous with beer, Milwaukeeans have also discovered they make a great line of sodas. Root Beer, Cream, Cheery Cola are nostalgic flavors but there’s also creative updates like the Maple Root Beer and the Blonde-Barrel Aged Root Beer. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Black Bear
- Dead Bird Brewing Company
- Lakefront Brewery Golden Maple Root Beer
TEA
Rishi Tea & Botanicals
185 S. 33rd Court
Loose leaf, bagged, seasonal, organic, you name it. Rishi has it all—and then some since their teas come from around the world. There are chai teas and concentrates, powers, sachets ... this list goes on and on. Choose from teaware, learn the proper temperature to brew tea. There’s even recipes for cocktails. Tea-tails anyone? (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary Cafe
- Tippecanoe Herbs and Apothecary
- Urbal Tea
WINE SELECTION
Ray's Wine & Spirits
8930 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa
For over 60 years, Ray’s has been the go-to place for wine selection with a knowledgeable staff who can help you navigate your options. With over 8,000 wines from all around the globe, you’re sure to find a new or different wine each time you visit. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists:
- Discount Liquor
- Nonfiction Natural Wines
- Waterford Wine & Spirits Milwaukee