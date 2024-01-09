Best of Milwaukee 2023: Locally-Owned Food - Retail

× Expand Best of Milwaukee 2023 banner

ARTISANAL CHEESE / CHEESE SELECTION / SAUSAGE SHOP

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe

6832 W. Becher St., West Allis

westallischeese.com

Looking beyond sliced cheddar and processed cheese? West Allis Cheese & Sausage has a wide selection with many specialty items. Goat Gouda? You can find it here. The busy café adjacent to the Shoppe has great breakfasts, sandwiches and—look for it as the special du jour—cheese soup. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists - Artisanal Cheese:

Alpinage Cheese

Clock Shadow Creamery

The Village Cheese Shop

Finalists - Cheese Selection:

Alpinage Cheese

Sendik's Food Market

Widmer's Cheese Cellars

Finalists - Sausage Shop

Bunzel's Meat Market

Karl's Country Market

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

BACON

Nueske's Applewood Smoked Meat

203 N. Genesee St., Wittenberg

nueskes.com

Nueske’s Bacon is beloved by true bacon connoisseurs everywhere. Made from a lean cut of pork that’s slowly smoked over applewood, yields a wonderfully meaty bacon loaded with a delicious smoky aroma. When it’s cooked to crispy perfection, Nueske’s elevates everything it’s paired with, from humble breakfasts to mouth-watering burgers. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Becher Meats

Bunzel's Meat Market

Held's Meat and Cheese Market

Usinger's Famous Sausage

BAKERY

Rocket Baby Bakery

6822 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

rocketbabybakery.com

Crusty loaves of freshly baked bread, tantalizing pastries, croissants, cookies, and many more tasty delights await you at Rocket Baby. They even make specialty dog biscuits to treat your four-legged friends! It is pretty hard to resist expertly made-from-scratch baked goods, and Rocket Baby does a beautiful job making theirs utterly irresistible. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Finalists:

Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop

Bakehouse 23

BB Cakes Bakery

BEER SELECTION / LIQUOR STORE

Discount Liquor

Multiple locations

discountliquorinc.com

If you can’t find it at Discount Liquor, it probably can’t be found in Milwaukee. They stock some 2,00 import, craft and domestic beers and more than 8,000 wines from many countries around the globe. More than 4,000 varieties of spirits from national and local distillers line the shelves. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists - Beer Selection

1840 Brewing Company

Consumer Outlet Beverage

Ray's Wine & Spirits

Finalists - Liquor Store

Consumer Outlet Beverage

Bert's Beer & Liquor

Ray's Wine & Spirits

Siegel's Liquor

BRATWURST / SAUSAGE

Usinger's Famous Sausage

1030 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

usinger.com

What would an outdoor gathering in Wisconsin be without a grill loaded down with brats and sausages? Thankfully, that is something we may never have to discover as Milwaukee is home to one of the best, longest operating, family-owned purveyors of bratwurst and sausages around. Since1880 the Usinger family sausage recipes have been an integral part of picnics, ball games, and festivals for generations of Milwaukeeans. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists - Bratwurst and Sausage

Bunzel's Meat Market

Karl's Country Market

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

BUTCHER SHOP / MEAT SELECTION / HOME COOKING MEAL KITS

Bunzel's Meat Market

9015 W. Burleigh St.

bunzels.com

Generations of Milwaukee cooks have made Bunzel’s their go-to spot for high quality meats. Shoppers will only find the freshest cuts of chicken, beef, pork, and more, here. The well-stocked meat case is a tempting array of “what to make for dinner” solutions. Whether it’s delicious sausages for the grill, weeknight fajitas, or a fancy dinner, Bunzel’s will make any mealtime special. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists - Butcher Shop and Meat Selection

Becher Meats

Ray's Butcher Shoppe

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

Finalists - Home Cooking Meal Kits

A to Z Dinners

Freshchef Meal Prep

The Real Good Life

CHEESE CURDS

Clock Shadow Creamery

138 W. Bruce St.

clockshadowcreamery.com

Cheese curds are a favorite among Milwaukeeans. And while there’s so many different types and preparations for this beloved Wisconsin favorite, it’s the Clock Shadow curds that come out on top. Is it “the squeak” that comes from their fresh curds? There’s only one way to find out. Pick some up. And listen. Then of course, munch away. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Hill Valley Dairy LLC

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe

Widmer's Cheese Cellars

CHOCOLATIER

Freese's Candy Shoppe

7312 W. Greenfield Ave.

freescandy.com

You had us at the word “chocolate.” But at Freese’s Candy Shoppe, the choices are (thankfully) endless. Perhaps the deliciousness factor lies in the family recipes. Or the unique one-of-a-kind creations like Brandy Old-Fashioned Smore On-a-stick—the perfect “swizzle stick” to accompany the famous state beverage. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Indulgence Chocolatiers

Kilwins Milwaukee Bayshore

Melt Chocolates, Ltd.

CRAFT BEER

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

lakefrontbrewery.com

Lakefront’s hospitality is legendary, and so are their beers and an extensive restaurant menu with everything from Friday fish fry and cheese curds to mac & cheese, brats and kielbasa. Don’t miss their famous brewery tour! (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists:

Eagle Park Brewing Company

OPE! Brewing Co.

Vennture Brew Co.

CUPCAKES

Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop

7328 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

aggiesbakery.com

Aggie’s Bakery & Cake Shop has been dubbed “Metro Milwaukee’s #1 Cake Shop” and with good reason. The West Allis staple offers specialized cakes for every occasion, with more than enough options for any bakery lover to enjoy. The family owned and operated business has a long history of handcrafted pastries going back generations. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Bakehouse 23

Classy Girl Cupcakes

Cupkate

Jen's Sweet Treats

DISTILLED SPIRITS

Great Lakes Distillery & Tasting Room

616 W. Virginia St.

greatlakesdistillery.com

Fact: Great Lakes Distillery is Wisconsin’s first distillery since Prohibition. Fun: its tours and the big wind-up ... it’s Tasting Room. GLD has been making distilled spirits in small batches including its award-winning Rehorst Vodka, Gin, Citrus Honey Vodka, Roaring Dan's Rum, Kinnickinnic Whiskey, Amerique 1912 Absinthe Verte & Absinthe Rouge.(Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Bass Bay Brewhouse

Central Standard Crafthouse & Kitchen & Craft Distillery

Twisted Path Distillery

FARMERS MARKET

West Allis Farmers Market

6501 W. National Ave., West Allis

Farmers markets were once rare in Milwaukee, but since 1919, the West Allis Farmers Market has been bringing produce from the farm into the city. The seasonal market reopens in May and will continue through Thanksgiving. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Riverwest Farmers Market

South Shore Farmers Market

Tosa Farmers Market

FROZEN PIZZA

Screamin' Sicilian Pizza

3301 W. Canal St.

screaminsicilian.com

You scream, I scream, we all scream for Screamin’ Sicilian frozen pizza. And while they have all the familiar combos, go outside your familiar “pizza zone” and try the Bacon-Roni, Bessie’s Revenge, Boss Hog or the Mambo Italiano. With so much to choose from, it’s a great excuse to go back and try them all. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Cedar Teeth

Flourchild Pizza

Palermo Villa

GOURMET POPCORN

Lush Popcorn

lushpopcorn.com

Marcia Taylor, a biomedical engineer, never intended to start a popcorn business. But when her homemade gourmet popcorn became a hit with friends, family and coworkers, she realized she was on to something. Moving into the space formerly Klinger’s East, Lush has found a home in Riverwest. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

Goody Gourmets

Knights Gourmet Popcorn and Candies

Pop's Kettle Corn

GROCERY - ALL PURPOSE

Woodman's Food Market

Multiple Locations

woodmans-food.com

What began as a single shop in Janesville over a century ago has bloomed into a 19-store grocery empire all across Wisconsin and into Illinois. The employee-owned stores feature a huge array of fresh produce, bakery, and meat, plus a large liquor section and even gas stations. Woodman’s is the kind of place where you can find that one elusive ingredient that no one else seems to stock. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

G. Groppi Food Market

Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View

Sendik's Food Market

GROCERY – ETHNIC / GROCERY – GOURMET / TAKE-OUT DELI

Glorioso's Italian Market

1101 E. Brady St.

gloriosos.com

Everything changes, it seems, especially on Brady Street. Yet since 1946 Glorioso's Italian Market has offered a deli counter with made-to-order sandwiches, pasta, pizza and flatbreads, as well as favorites such as gelato, espresso, cheese, fresh sausage and meats, wine and beer. Turns out brothers Joe, Eddie and Teddy Glorioso were onto something. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists - Ethnic Grocery:

El Rey

Jerusalem Market

Ono Kine Grindz

Finalists - Gourmet Grocery:

Frannie's Market

G. Groppi Food Market

Sendik's Food Market

Finalists - Take-Out Deli:

Bunzel's Meat Market

Hannah’s Kitchen Catering & Events

Ono Kine Grindz

GROCERY – ORGANIC

Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View

2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

outpost.coop

Outpost has locations in Milwaukee, Mequon and Wauwatosa, but our readers seem to favor Bay View. Located inside a former Sentry store, this Outpost maintains the tradition of the Outpost coop, founded in the ‘70s to spread the word on healthy eating and provide an alternative model of ownership. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Beans & Barley

Fresh Thyme Market

Good Harvest Market

HARD CIDER

Lost Valley Cider Co.

408. W. Florida St.

lostvalley.com

Lost Valley Cider Co. has found the secret to exposing Milwaukee to the flavors of hard cider. With cider flights, seasonally rotating cider cocktails, and over 12 taps specifically for cider, with origins ranging from around the world to a selection brewed in house. Lost Valley also offers gourmet popcorn, kombucha and a rotating beer draft. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Blake's Orchard & Cider Mill

Cache Cider

Pomona Cider Company

HOT HAM & ROLLS

Grebe's Bakery

5132 W. Lincoln Ave.

grebesbakery.com

Everyone in Milwaukee knows that Fridays are for fish frys. But, what about Sundays? Sundays are for hot ham and rolls, of course. Two relatively simple things, freshly baked rolls and hot ham slices, pair perfectly together for a quick meal after church or before watching a sporting event. Grebe’s is so well known for this combo, that they offer it Tuesdays - Sundays. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Peter Sciortino Bakery

Layton Fruit Market

South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

SODA

Sprecher Brewing Co.

701 W. Glendale Ave.

sprecherbrewery.com

The name Sprecher is synonymous with beer, Milwaukeeans have also discovered they make a great line of sodas. Root Beer, Cream, Cheery Cola are nostalgic flavors but there’s also creative updates like the Maple Root Beer and the Blonde-Barrel Aged Root Beer. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Black Bear

Dead Bird Brewing Company

Lakefront Brewery Golden Maple Root Beer

TEA

Rishi Tea & Botanicals

185 S. 33rd Court

rishi-tea.com

Loose leaf, bagged, seasonal, organic, you name it. Rishi has it all—and then some since their teas come from around the world. There are chai teas and concentrates, powers, sachets ... this list goes on and on. Choose from teaware, learn the proper temperature to brew tea. There’s even recipes for cocktails. Tea-tails anyone? (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary Cafe

Tippecanoe Herbs and Apothecary

Urbal Tea

WINE SELECTION

Ray's Wine & Spirits

8930 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

rayswine.com

For over 60 years, Ray’s has been the go-to place for wine selection with a knowledgeable staff who can help you navigate your options. With over 8,000 wines from all around the globe, you’re sure to find a new or different wine each time you visit. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: