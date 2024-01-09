Best of Milwaukee 2023: Locally-Owned Restaurant

× Expand Best of Milwaukee 2023 banner

AFRICAN RESTAURANT

Blue Star Café

1619 N. Farwell Ave.

bluestarcafewi.com

If you drive too fast down Farwell, you’ll miss this half-hidden local treasure. The small counter service café serves East African dishes Somali style, including savory crepes and sambusas, tender chicken and goat entrees, salmon dishes and some of Milwaukee’s best sandwiches. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Alem Ethiopian Village

Ethiopian Cottage Restaurant

Immy's African Cuisine

BAGEL

Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette

135 E. National Ave.

allieboysmke.com

A few years ago, it was hard to find a good bagel in Milwaukee—that’s a pun because the chain store bagels were often hard as cement. Allie Boy’s Bagelry does it right, with flavors ranging from plain to pumpernickel and plenty of schmears. Carry out or enjoy the airy Walker’s Point ambiance. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Big Apple Bagels

Bruegger's Bagels

Ruby’s Bagels

BAR FOOD

Camino

Multiple locations

caminomke.com

When it comes to bar food, Camino comes up a winner with its mix of classic and contemporary dishes to accompany all those beverages. Try the cabbage pierogi or the chorizo chili for starters. And then move on to house sausages (ask about the Banger of the Month), wings, sandwiches, and of course, dessert. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Crafty Cow

Drunken Cobra Bar & Grill

Pete's Pub

BARBECUE / RIBS

Double B's BBQ Restaurant

7412 W. Greenfield Ave.

doublebs.com

They call themselves “Wisconsin’s best kept secret. “But not anymore. Fans agree that their barbecue is the best. This is a family run operation that knows their way around a brisket as well as kielbasa, chicken, pork, ham, you name it. That even includes their own unique take on dessert: smoked pecan pie! (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists - Barbecue:

Heaven's Table BBQ

Smoke Shack

Speed Queen Bar-B-Q

Finalists - Ribs

Junior's Smoked BBQ

Pitch's Lounge & Restaurant

Saz's State House

BREAKFAST / BRUNCH

Blue's Egg

317 N. 76th St.

bluesegg.com

For over a decade, Blue’s Egg has topped “best of” lists for their outstanding breakfasts and brunch offerings. Known for their perfectly poached eggs, stuffed hashbrowns, and variations on eggs benedict, as well as a solid menu of classics. It should come as no surprise that the popularity of Blue’s Egg may come with a lengthy wait at peak breakfast times, so plan ahead and make a reservation! (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists - Breakfast:

Comet Cafe

Ma Fischer's

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

Finalists - Brunch:

Comet Cafe

Honeypie Cafe

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

Vocado MKE

BUFFET / INDIAN/PAKISTANI RESTAURANT

Cafe India Bay View

2201 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

cafeindiamke.us

An Indian restaurant was a welcome addition to the dining options on S. KK, which has become Milwaukee’s restaurant row. Along with the usual South Asian delicacies (and lunch buffet), Café India has a full bar including Indian beer and wine. An enclosed patio provides additional seating. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists - Buffet:

India Garden

Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet

Maharaja

Finalists - Indian/Pakistani Restaurant:

India Garden

Maharaja

Taste of India

BURGERS / ICE CREAM-FROZEN CUSTARD

Kopp's Frozen Custard

Multiple Locations

kopps.com

Milwaukeeans love burgers, and we love our custard. So, it’s not too much of a surprise that Kopp’s tops the list for both categories. Kopp’s burger offerings stick to the classics - the “jumbo” burger patty, toasted bun, with or without cheese, topped “with the works” or without. Kopp’s custard selection features two flavors a day on a rotating schedule with creamy and creative mouthwatering options like “Maple Syrup and Pancakes” or “Banana Walnut Chocolate Chunk.” (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists - Burgers:

Camino

Crafty Cow - Burgers & Fried Chicken

Oscar's Pub & Grill

Finalists - Ice Cream/Frozen Custard:

Joy Ice Cream Social

Leon's Frozen Custard

Purple Door Ice Cream

BURRITO / TACO

Café Corazón

Multiple Locations

corazonmilwaukee.com

Wendy and George Mireles opened the first Café Corazon location in Riverwest in 2009. Today there are additional restaurants in Bay View and Brown Deer. Using locally sourced ingredients the menu offers plenty of options. Entrees like the Taco Truck Dinner and Salmon Burrito are the reason voters made Café Corazón Best of Milwaukee. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists - Burrito:

Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant

Judy’s on North

Tavos Signature Cuisine

Finalists - Taco:

BelAir Cantina

Paloma Taco and Tequila

Tavos Signature Cuisine

CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

Cubanitas

Multiple Locations

getbianchini.com

Cubanitas (which means “little Cuban girls” in Spanish) offers the definition of Cuban cuisine. Empanadas. Plantains. Lechon Asado (pulled pork) and the ever-popular ropa vieja (shredded flank steak with tomato sauce, onions, red and green bell peppers). Of course, there must be specialty drinks like the Cuba Libre! (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

McCoco's restaurants

Mobay Café

Sabor Tropical

CENTRAL/SOUTH AMERICAN RESTAURANT

Chef Paz Restaurant

9039 W. National Ave., West Allis

chefpaz.com

Since she was a little girl, Chef Maritza Paz longed to cook with her mother in the kitchen; Paz grew up in the city of Iquitos, Peru, along the shores of the Amazon River. She believes that the dishes are small works of art which show a little of her personality. Chef Paz specializes in Peruvian cuisine, which combines Incan, African, Japanese, French, German, Spanish and Italian influences. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

Amilinda

Mara's Grill

Triciclo Peru

CHEAP EATS / GREEK RESTAURANT / PLACE TO EAT ALONE

Oakland Gyros

oaklandgyros.com

Multiple Locations

It’s nothing fancy but offers generous portions of tasty Greek food at reasonable prices and served up quickly. The formula for the East Side location near UWM was so successful that Oakland Gyros replicated itself on the South Side. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists - Cheap Eats:

Conejito's Place

Martino's Italian Beef and Hot Dogs

Ma Fischer's

Finalists - Greek Restaurant:

Apollo Cafe

Cosmos Cafe

Gyros West

Finalists - Place to Eat Alone:

Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza

Pete's Pub

Zaffiro's Pizza

CHEF

Adam Pawlak

Adam Pawlak’s passion is pasta, among other things. As a local chef, Pawlak owns and operates Egg & Flour Pasta Bar in Bay View. He is committed to bringing a memorable experience to the community with every plate of handcrafted pasta he makes. Pawlak also has been featured on Food Network and in cooking classes at the Milwaukee Public Market. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Anthony Gallarday

Gregory Leon

PJ Carini

CHICKEN SANDWICH

Crafty Cow

Multiple Locations

craftycowwi.com

Crafty Cow’s chicken sandwiches provide a variety to choose from for all tastes and appetites: there’s the Classic Chicken with a “special sauce”; the Fancy Chicken, which includes snap pea & broccoli slaw, and chipotle mayo. And for those who like more than just one chicken patty, there’s the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, a “double decker” with, you guessed, honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Heirloom MKE

Palomino Bar

Pete's Pub

CHICKEN WINGS

Points East Pub

1501 N. Jackson St.

thepointseastpub.com

The restaurant calls them their famous wings and the voters clearly agree. Deep-fried and mixed with a special sauce, these wings are served with celery and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. You get to choose six, 12 or 18. But given how good they are, more is more—and a whole lot more. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Mangos Cafe East

Mr. Wings

TomKen's Bar & Grill

CHINESE RESTAURANT / KOREAN RESTAURANT

Momo Mee Asian Cuisine

110 E. Greenfield Ave.

momomerestaurant.com

This pan-Asian restaurant is a favorite for Chinese and Korean cuisine. It’s well known for its Xiou Long Bao (soup dumplings). But there is, oh, so much more to choose from with a wide variety of clay pot, rice and noodle dishes. And if you’re wondering about the name, it’s simple: Momo means “dumplings”; “Mee” are noodles. (Harry Cherkinan)

Finalists - Chinese:

Emperor of China

Jing's

Sze Chuan Restaurant

Finalists - Korean:

Char'd

Maru Korean Bistro

Stone Bowl Grill

COFFEE SHOP

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

Multiple Locations

anodynecoffee.com

The first place any Milwaukee coffee-lover turns for their daily fix, Anodyne coffee features a smooth espresso and bold coffee, each location offering beverages handcrafted and full of flavor. The Walker’s Point location frequently hosts live concerts, making Anodyne a community cornerstone. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Avenue Coffeehouse

Discourse Coffee - Downtown

Stone Creek Coffee

DONUTS

Cranky Al's

6901 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

crankyals.com

The next time you’re craving a freshly made donut that will “wow” you, get yourself over to Cranky Al’s. Cake donuts, filled donuts, vegan or gluten friendly, it doesn’t matter, because all of the donuts here are a treat for your taste buds. And, for cruller-lovers, Cranky Al’s makes one that just can’t be missed. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Grebe's Bakery

Mochinut

Supernova Coffee and Doughnuts

FAMILY FRIENDLY RESTAURANT

SafeHouse

777 N. Front St.

safe-house.com

Part restaurant, part “spy bar,” Safehouse is more than just good food and drink. Once you figure out the location, “spy recruits” have to pass a test to enter. And then the fun really begins. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant

Kin by Rice N Roll

Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza

FARM-TO-TABLE RESTAURANT / GOURMET RESTAURANT

Odd Duck

939 S. Second St.

oddduckrestaurant.com

There’s a very good reason why Odd Duck scores big with the voting foodies: its ever-changing, eclectic and innovative menu. Chili Crisp Devilled Eggs, Lamb and Potato Pierogi, Wood-Fired Za’atar Bread with Muhammarah and create-your-own Charcuterie Boards. The creative cocktails are just as inviting. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists - Farm-to-Table Restaurant:

Amilinda

Birch

ParkSide 23

Finalists - Gourmet Restaurant:

Amilinda

Morel

Sanford Restaurant

FISH FRY / FRIED CHEESE CURDS / RESTAURANT SERVICE

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

lakefrontbrewery.com

Lakefront’s hospitality is legendary, and so are their beers and an extensive restaurant menu with everything from a Friday fish fry and cheese curds to mac & cheese, brats and kielbasa. Don’t miss their famous brewery tour! (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists - Fish Fry:

Kegel's Inn

The Packing House

Pete's Pub

Finalists - Fried Cheese Curds:

Camino

Crafty Cow

Pete's Pub

Finalists - Restaurant Service

Amilinda

Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant

Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza

FRENCH RESTAURANT

Le Reve Pâtisserie & Café

7610 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa

lerevecafe.com

French food at its finest and a menu guaranteed to have you speaking French in no time. The menu is extensive and easy to follow. And if your motto in life is, “eat dessert first,” then look no further. The dazzling, colorful display macarons will be a great start, or finish, or both. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Lake Park Bistro

North Shore Boulangerie

Pastiche Bistro

FROZEN YOGURT SHOP

Yo Mama!

1349 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa

yomamagoodness.com

Yo Mama! prides itself on their homemade, premium ice cream and offers self-service, soft-serve machines and various toppings to choose from. Their rotating menu options and probiotic cultures in the yogurt allow everyone to enjoy. Discover the delightful frozen yogurt that is Yo Mama! and build your own masterpiece in-store or order online. (Sophia Hamdan)

Finalists:

Daddy Yo's Frozen Yogurt

Hefner's Frozen Custard & Jumbo Burgers

Smart Cow

GELATO SHOP

Glorioso's Italian Market

1101 E. Brady St.

gloriosos.com

Everything changes, it seems, especially on Brady Street. Yet since 1946 Glorioso's Italian Market has offered a deli counter with made-to-order sandwiches, pasta, pizza and flatbreads, as well as favorites such as gelato, espresso, cheese, fresh sausage and meats, wine and beer. Brothers Joe, Eddie and Teddy Glorioso were onto something. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists

Babe's Ice Cream & Dessert

Cold Spoons Gelato

Divino Gelato Cafe

GERMAN RESTAURANT

Mader's Restaurant

1041 N. Old World Third St.

madersrestaurant.com

Founded in 1902, when the majority of Milwaukee’s population were German immigrants and they drank, what else? Beer. Mader’s is still as popular as ever today, serving traditional German dishes in Bavarian decor with plenty of unique German brews. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Bavarian Bierhaus

Kegel's Inn

Old German Beer Hall

GLUTEN-FREE/FRIENDLY RESTAURANT

Cafe Manna

3815 N. Brookfield Road, Brookfield

cafemanna.com

As the first Certified Green Restaurant in Wisconsin, Café Manna doesn’t fail to deliver fresh, flavorful food while keeping it 100% vegetarian—not to mention their wide variety of gluten-friendly options. With most ingredients locally grown, dishes are high in quality and bring you the comfort of good, nutritional food. (Sophia Hamdan)

Finalists:

Cubanitas

Lakefront Brewery

Maya Ophelia’s

HOT DOG / KITCHEN OPEN AFTER 10 P.M.

The Vanguard

2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

vanguardbar.com

It’s late and you are hungry. Where to go? Vanguard has you covered if you are looking for sausage, spirits or beer. Open until midnight or 1 a.m., the menu boasts hot dogs, bratwurst and outliers like the Duck BLT and Kozlov (Ukrainian Kovbasa pork sausage). The extensive spirits list offers more varieties of bourbon, rye, scotch and other hard stuff than is easily sampled. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists - Hot Dog:

The Dogg Haus

Martino's Italian Beef and Hot Dogs

Sammy's Taste of Chicago

Finalists - Open After 10 P.M.:

Elsa's On the Park

Oakland Gyros (Oakland Ave)

Pete's Pub

HOTEL RESTAURANT / RESTAURANT OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY

Mason Street Grill

425 E. Mason St.

masonstreetgrill.com

Located in the Pfister Hotel on the main floor, Mason Street Grill is the classic place for steaks and other chophouse fare cooked on wood-fire grills, featuring live jazz music. But there’s plenty of other choices including fish, chicken and barley risotto. Something for every palate.(Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists - Hotel Restaurant:

ARIA – The Restaurant at Saint Kate

Il Cervo

Tre Rivali

Finalists - Restaurant Open on Christmas Day:

Emperor of China

India Garden

Sze Chuan Restaurant

IRISH RESTAURANT

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

1234 N. Astor St.

countyclare-inn.com

Yes, they have corned beef and cabbage and plenty of potato dishes, but County Clare also offers a creative menu of Irish-American fare served in their charming dining room. Where else can you buy the entire kitchen staff a round of pints? (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists:

McBob's Pub & Grill

Mo's Irish Pub

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Tenuta's Italian Restaurant

2995 S. Clement Ave.

tenutasitalian.com

Bay View has so many good places for pizza that choosing is hard. Tenuta’s has good pizza but also serves a menu of other Italian dishes pronounced as “authentic” by Milwaukeeans who have spent time in Italy. Be sure to try the arancini (fried rice balls, Italian sausage, cheeses) for an appetizer. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant

Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza

Sala - Modern Sicilian Dining

JAPANESE RESTAURANT / RAMEN

Hungry Sumo

2663 S Kinnickinnic Ave.

hungrysumosushibar.com

Hungry Sumo’s Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro shines as a powerhouse in Bayview. From ramen to donburi, and sushi to teriyaki, this restaurant offers a variety of delicious food for everyone to enjoy. Not to mention, you can find several gluten-free and vegetarian options. Stop in for an authentic plate and one of Milwaukee’s best Asian fusion restaurants. (Sophia Hamdan)

Finalists - Japanese:

Kanpai Izakaya

Kin by Rice N Roll

Kyoto

Finalists - Ramen:

Easy Tyger

Kawa Ramen and Sushi

Kin by Rice N Roll

JEWISH/KOSHER-STYLE RESTAURANT

Benji's Deli

Multiple locations

benjisdeliandrestaurant.com

A Kosher-style Jewish deli is more than just a place to get cold cuts, soups and salads, it’s more of a diner that leans heavily Jewish. Let’s say you’re not into lox or fried matzoh, Benji’s also offers simple breakfast plates and various sandwiches fit for all eaters. (Sandy Reitman)

Finalists:

Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette

Friendship Cafe & Bakery

Jake's Deli

LOUISIANA-SOUTHERN RESTAURANT / SOUL FOOD

Maxie's

6732 W. Fairview Ave.

maxiesmke.com

Maxie’s is known for delicious cuisine, for savory flavors and propensity for plenty of spices. The ambient restaurant offers food that is all things Louisiana, Creole, and Cajun, with a bar full of plenty of wine, beer and whiskey options. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists - Louisiana-Southern Restaurant:

Belli’s Bistro & Spirits

Crawdaddy's on Greenfield

Lowcountry Milwaukee

Finalists - Soul Food:

Daddy's Soul Food & Grille

Nino's Southern Sides

Sam's Place Jazz Cafe

MAC & CHEESE

Comet Café

1947 N. Farwell Ave.

thecometcafe.com

The East Side’s Comet Cafe specializes in local comfort food in a cozy cafe setting. Their mac n’ cheese is known for its full flavor and a nourishing quality with thick, melty cheese in a sizeable portion built to share. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Crafty Cow

Lakefront Brewery

Out & Out Eatery

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT / MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT

Casablanca

Multiple Locations

casablancaonbrady.con

For over 30 years, Casablanca has been serving up some of the very best in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes. And there’s literally something for every type of appetite, including burgers to vegetarian, wraps and sandwiches. You name it, Casablanca does it. And there’s even a hookah lounge to get into the vibe. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists - Mediterranean Restaurant:

Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant

Lebnani house

Lupi & Iris

Finalists - Middle Eastern Restaurant:

Damascus Gate Restaurant

Lebnani house

Pita Palace Mediterranean Cuisine

MEXICAN RESTAURANT

Botanas Restaurant

816 S. Fifth St.

botanasoriginal.com

The original Botanas in Walker’s Point has been a mainstay for Mexican food for decades. A dependable menu coupled with friendly service and a patio in the warm months have made the restaurant one of the destination points on Milwaukee’s near South Side. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Finalists:

Café Corazón

Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant

Señor Tomas Mexican - Latin Restaurant

Tavos Signature Cuisine

NEW RESTAURANT (OPENED IN 2023)

Heirloom MKE

2378 S. Howell Ave.

heirloommke.com

The husband-and-wife team of Jess and Pete have quickly made their mark on the local restaurant scene with their “from scratch” approach to focusing on foods grown with heirloom seeds. That includes supporting local farms and purveyors. But there’s plenty of meat and seafood inspired dishes as well. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Hannah’s Kitchen Catering & Events

Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza

The Edison

OUTDOOR DINING

Barnacle Bud's

1955 S. Hilbert St.

barnaclebuds.com

It’s like the restaurant Gilligan and the Skipper would have opened if marooned in Milwaukee—a sea shanty along the Kinnickinnic River. You can even tie up your boat and walk onto the deck to enjoy good seafood and bar food and a unique water’s edge view of the city. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Café Benelux

Pier Garden at The Starling

The Bridgewater Modern Grill

PIZZERIA - DEEP DISH / PIZZERIA -WOOD-FIRED OVEN / STREET FOOD VENDOR

Flour Girl & Flame

8121 W. National Ave., West Allis

flourgirlandflame.com

Flour Girl & Flame is a rustic, homestyle wood-fired pizza restaurant whose owners want to encourage inclusion throughout the farming community. They feel strongly about making sure everyone has the opportunity to work as a farmer, grower, or producer. In the summer, they offer farm-fresh food, and in the winter, they can be found making pizzas and delicious appetizers at their West Allis location. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists - Deep Dish Pizzeria:

Capri di Nuovo

Fixture Pizza Pub

Tomaso's

Finalists - Wood-Fired Oven Pizzeria:

Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant

Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza

Wy'east Pizza

Finalists - Street Food Vendor:

EZ Tiki

Maya Ophelia’s

Vocado MKE

PIZZERIA - THIN CRUST

Balistreri's Italian American Ristorante

812 N. 68th St., Wauwatosa

balistreris.com

Like a pastry shell, the thin crust on Balistreri’s imaginative gourmet pizzas holds bountiful flavors—and is good enough to eat by itself! Along with pizza arrabbiata, the Mediterranean (artichokes, olives, sundried tomatoes), Balistreri serves familiar pizzas loaded with pepperoni, mozzarella and the works. They also serve fine pasta dishes. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Fixture Pizza Pub

Lisa's Pizzeria

Tomaso's

Zaffiro's Pizza

RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW

Harbor House

550 N. Harbor Drive

bartolottas.com

Mention the restaurant Harbor House and the first words are the view, the view, and the view. And it is a beautiful one looking out onto Lake Michigan. But, as the saying goes, it’s what’s inside that counts. And the food and drink add so much more to “that view.” (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Lake Park Bistro

Lakefront Brewery

The Bridgewater Modern Grill

ROMANTIC RESTAURANT

Lake Park Bistro

3133 E. Newberry Blvd.

bartolottas.com

Perched on a bluff with gorgeous views of Lake Michigan, it’s easy to understand how this Bartolotta restaurant creates the perfect atmosphere for romance along with outstanding French inspired food. If you’re on a staycation or just looking to channel French mood and food in Milwaukee, this is the place to go—and romance the night away. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Amilinda

Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant

Milwaukee ChopHouse

SANDWICH / TAKEOUT/CURBSIDE PICKUP

LuLu Cafe and Bar

lulubayview.com

Located at the triangle intersection of Howell, Kinnickinnic and Lincoln, since 2001 Café Lulu’s scratch-made menu items have drawn a following. Revolving sandwich specials and favorites like the Mooney Tuna will make you forget this place once was a Geroge Webb’s; the rhubarb pie ala mode just might become your go-to dessert. Sarah Jonas and Cameryne Roberts’ vision has become a destination for relaxed dining and a Bay View hub. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists - Sandwich:

Benji's Deli

Hannah’s Kitchen Catering & Events

Riley's Sandwich Co.

Finalists - Takeout/Curbside Pickup:

Café Hollander - Downer

Hannah’s Kitchen Catering & Events

Ono Kine Grindz

SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

St. Paul Fish Company

stpaulfish.com

St. Paul Fish Company is a cornerstone of the Milwaukee Public Market. An incredible selection of fresh fish and seafood from clams to shark; sole to perch; lobster to Bayview herring. Dine at the bar, dining room or find a cozy spot outside int the Third Ward, when Mother Nature permits. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant

Harbor House

Lowcountry Milwaukee

SOUPS

The Soup Market

Multiple Locations

thesoupmarket.com

Since 2004, The Soup Market has been warming Milwaukeeans with steaming bowls of tasty soup. With four locations around the city, a presence at local farmer’s markets, and daily availability in “red bag” Sendik’s stores, it’s easy to find, and fill up, on restorative chicken noodle, chicken dumpling, chili, and up to six additional varieties during any given week. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Café Zupas

Libby Montana

Pete's Pub

STEAKHOUSE / SUPPER CLUB

Five O'Clock Steakhouse

2416 W. State St.

fiveoclocksteakhouse.com

If it’s classic steak and all the fixings you’re craving, then pay a visit to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse. From baked French onion soup and shrimp cocktail to every type of steak imaginable, this steakhouse has it all. And there’s also land and sea and surf and turf dishes. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists - Steakhouse:

Carnevor

Mo’s, A Place for Steaks

Rare Steakhouse

Finalists - Supper Club

Mo’s, A Place for Steaks

Schwarz's Supper Club

The Packing House

SUB SANDWICH

Cousins Subs

Multiple locations

cousinssubs.com

Submarine sandwiches were more or less unknown in Milwaukee before the ‘70s and Cousins was one of the pioneers. Their sandwiches are reliably fresh and tasty, prepared on site with a good variety of meat and non-meat options. With many locations across metro Milwaukee, you’re never far from a Cousins. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs

Suburpia - Wauwatosa

The Chocolate Factory

SUSHI

Kin by Rice N Roll

7484 W. State St., Wauwatosa

kinbyricenroll.com

Tosa’s village has plenty of highly regarded restaurants to choose from. Operated by family members who also helm Rice n Roll on the Milwaukee’s East Side, entrees at Kin are separated on the menu by Thai Street Food, Chef Specialties and Sushi Bar maki rolls. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

Kanpai Izakaya

Kyoto

Screaming Tuna Milwaukee

TAPAS (SMALL PLATES)

La Merenda

125 E. National Ave.

lamerenda125.com

Tapas are small plates, Spanish in origin and savory, served along with wine and drinks at a bar. In Italian, it means “early snacks.” La Merenda features both cuisines including local Wisconsin artisan cheese and beet salad, to Italian influenced salads and veggies. The global influences are many. So, start sampling! (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Movida at Hotel Madrid

Odd Duck

Story Hill BKC

THAI RESTAURANT

Rice N Roll Bistro

1852 N. Farewell Ave.

ricenrollbistro.com

In its nine years, Rice N Roll Bistro has established itself as a leader in Asian fusion cuisine as well as sushi. Its Thai dishes have captured the palates of its devoted fans with such creations as the Milwaukee (shrimp tempura with a mix of veggies and sauces) to a new dish, MKE Dangerous (tuna, salmon and more veggies in a spicy sauce). Thai it all! (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Bangkok House Authentic Thai Cuisine

EE-Sane Thai-Lao Cuisine

Sticky Rice

Sweet Basil

VEGAN-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT

Twisted Plants

Multiple Locations

twistedplants.com

Plant Vibes, the latest concept by Twisted Plants owners Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne, opened at Sherman Phoenix, Twisted Plants still serves their vegan comfort foods at two brick-and-mortar locations in Cudahy and Milwaukee’s East Side, with a third planned for West Allis. Their food truck also appears at events throughout the area. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Beerline Cafe

Cafe Manna

Strange Town

VEGETARIAN-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT

Beans & Barley

1901 E. North Ave.

beansandbarley.com

Beans & Barley was on the leading edge when it opened as a health food store in 1973 and even a decade later, with the addition of a small café, it was still teaching Milwaukee that it’s possible to enjoy eating well without fried food and red meat. The dining room, lunch counter and grocery remain a locally owned hub for healthy dining. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Beerline Cafe

Cafe Manna

Twisted Plants

VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT

Huế Asian Kitchen

2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

huerestaurants.com

Everything changes. Huế has settled in a few doors east, to the corner spot that formerly housed Sven’s Café. The outdoor patio is a gem in warm weather. Sure, Milwaukee is home to the weekly fish fry, but Hue’s Vietnamese fish fry is a delightful twist on a classic. Turmeric marinated, beer battered swai is served with garlic fried rice, Asian slaw and Thai basil aioli. Their food truck is ubiquitous at summer events around town as well. (Bemjamin Dover)

Finalists:

Mekong Cafe

Pho Saigon

Vientiane Noodle Shop

WINE LIST

huerestaurants.com

5100 W. Bluemound Road

storyhillbkc.com

Story Hill BKC is well known for its extraordinary food. But it’s the affordable wine list that’s just as impressive. Glasses run from $9 to $12. Full bottles range from $36 to $48. But it’s what’s inside those bottles that counts. Reds. Whites. Sparkling. Sip and sup. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: