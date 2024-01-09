Best of Milwaukee 2023: Locally-Owned Restaurant

Best of Milwaukee 2023 banner
AFRICAN RESTAURANT
Blue Star Café
1619 N. Farwell Ave.
If you drive too fast down Farwell, you’ll miss this half-hidden local treasure. The small counter service café serves East African dishes Somali style, including savory crepes and sambusas, tender chicken and goat entrees, salmon dishes and some of Milwaukee’s best sandwiches. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Alem Ethiopian Village
- Ethiopian Cottage Restaurant
- Immy's African Cuisine
BAGEL
Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette
135 E. National Ave.
A few years ago, it was hard to find a good bagel in Milwaukee—that’s a pun because the chain store bagels were often hard as cement. Allie Boy’s Bagelry does it right, with flavors ranging from plain to pumpernickel and plenty of schmears. Carry out or enjoy the airy Walker’s Point ambiance. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Big Apple Bagels
- Bruegger's Bagels
- Ruby’s Bagels
BAR FOOD
Camino
Multiple locations
When it comes to bar food, Camino comes up a winner with its mix of classic and contemporary dishes to accompany all those beverages. Try the cabbage pierogi or the chorizo chili for starters. And then move on to house sausages (ask about the Banger of the Month), wings, sandwiches, and of course, dessert. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Crafty Cow
- Drunken Cobra Bar & Grill
- Pete's Pub
BARBECUE / RIBS
Double B's BBQ Restaurant
7412 W. Greenfield Ave.
They call themselves “Wisconsin’s best kept secret. “But not anymore. Fans agree that their barbecue is the best. This is a family run operation that knows their way around a brisket as well as kielbasa, chicken, pork, ham, you name it. That even includes their own unique take on dessert: smoked pecan pie! (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists - Barbecue:
- Heaven's Table BBQ
- Smoke Shack
- Speed Queen Bar-B-Q
Finalists - Ribs
- Junior's Smoked BBQ
- Pitch's Lounge & Restaurant
- Saz's State House
BREAKFAST / BRUNCH
Blue's Egg
317 N. 76th St.
For over a decade, Blue’s Egg has topped “best of” lists for their outstanding breakfasts and brunch offerings. Known for their perfectly poached eggs, stuffed hashbrowns, and variations on eggs benedict, as well as a solid menu of classics. It should come as no surprise that the popularity of Blue’s Egg may come with a lengthy wait at peak breakfast times, so plan ahead and make a reservation! (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists - Breakfast:
- Comet Cafe
- Ma Fischer's
- Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern
Finalists - Brunch:
- Comet Cafe
- Honeypie Cafe
- Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern
- Vocado MKE
BUFFET / INDIAN/PAKISTANI RESTAURANT
Cafe India Bay View
2201 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
An Indian restaurant was a welcome addition to the dining options on S. KK, which has become Milwaukee’s restaurant row. Along with the usual South Asian delicacies (and lunch buffet), Café India has a full bar including Indian beer and wine. An enclosed patio provides additional seating. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists - Buffet:
- India Garden
- Lovers Lane Sushi and Seafood Buffet
- Maharaja
Finalists - Indian/Pakistani Restaurant:
- India Garden
- Maharaja
- Taste of India
BURGERS / ICE CREAM-FROZEN CUSTARD
Kopp's Frozen Custard
Multiple Locations
Milwaukeeans love burgers, and we love our custard. So, it’s not too much of a surprise that Kopp’s tops the list for both categories. Kopp’s burger offerings stick to the classics - the “jumbo” burger patty, toasted bun, with or without cheese, topped “with the works” or without. Kopp’s custard selection features two flavors a day on a rotating schedule with creamy and creative mouthwatering options like “Maple Syrup and Pancakes” or “Banana Walnut Chocolate Chunk.” (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists - Burgers:
- Camino
- Crafty Cow - Burgers & Fried Chicken
- Oscar's Pub & Grill
Finalists - Ice Cream/Frozen Custard:
- Joy Ice Cream Social
- Leon's Frozen Custard
- Purple Door Ice Cream
BURRITO / TACO
Café Corazón
Multiple Locations
Wendy and George Mireles opened the first Café Corazon location in Riverwest in 2009. Today there are additional restaurants in Bay View and Brown Deer. Using locally sourced ingredients the menu offers plenty of options. Entrees like the Taco Truck Dinner and Salmon Burrito are the reason voters made Café Corazón Best of Milwaukee. (Benjamin Dover)
Finalists - Burrito:
- Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant
- Judy’s on North
- Tavos Signature Cuisine
Finalists - Taco:
- BelAir Cantina
- Paloma Taco and Tequila
- Tavos Signature Cuisine
CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT
Cubanitas
Multiple Locations
Cubanitas (which means “little Cuban girls” in Spanish) offers the definition of Cuban cuisine. Empanadas. Plantains. Lechon Asado (pulled pork) and the ever-popular ropa vieja (shredded flank steak with tomato sauce, onions, red and green bell peppers). Of course, there must be specialty drinks like the Cuba Libre! (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- McCoco's restaurants
- Mobay Café
- Sabor Tropical
CENTRAL/SOUTH AMERICAN RESTAURANT
Chef Paz Restaurant
9039 W. National Ave., West Allis
Since she was a little girl, Chef Maritza Paz longed to cook with her mother in the kitchen; Paz grew up in the city of Iquitos, Peru, along the shores of the Amazon River. She believes that the dishes are small works of art which show a little of her personality. Chef Paz specializes in Peruvian cuisine, which combines Incan, African, Japanese, French, German, Spanish and Italian influences. (Blaine Schultz)
Finalists:
- Amilinda
- Mara's Grill
- Triciclo Peru
CHEAP EATS / GREEK RESTAURANT / PLACE TO EAT ALONE
Oakland Gyros
Multiple Locations
It’s nothing fancy but offers generous portions of tasty Greek food at reasonable prices and served up quickly. The formula for the East Side location near UWM was so successful that Oakland Gyros replicated itself on the South Side. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists - Cheap Eats:
- Conejito's Place
- Martino's Italian Beef and Hot Dogs
- Ma Fischer's
Finalists - Greek Restaurant:
- Apollo Cafe
- Cosmos Cafe
- Gyros West
Finalists - Place to Eat Alone:
- Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza
- Pete's Pub
- Zaffiro's Pizza
CHEF
Adam Pawlak
Adam Pawlak’s passion is pasta, among other things. As a local chef, Pawlak owns and operates Egg & Flour Pasta Bar in Bay View. He is committed to bringing a memorable experience to the community with every plate of handcrafted pasta he makes. Pawlak also has been featured on Food Network and in cooking classes at the Milwaukee Public Market. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists:
- Anthony Gallarday
- Gregory Leon
- PJ Carini
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crafty Cow
Multiple Locations
Crafty Cow’s chicken sandwiches provide a variety to choose from for all tastes and appetites: there’s the Classic Chicken with a “special sauce”; the Fancy Chicken, which includes snap pea & broccoli slaw, and chipotle mayo. And for those who like more than just one chicken patty, there’s the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, a “double decker” with, you guessed, honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Heirloom MKE
- Palomino Bar
- Pete's Pub
CHICKEN WINGS
Points East Pub
1501 N. Jackson St.
The restaurant calls them their famous wings and the voters clearly agree. Deep-fried and mixed with a special sauce, these wings are served with celery and a choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing. You get to choose six, 12 or 18. But given how good they are, more is more—and a whole lot more. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Mangos Cafe East
- Mr. Wings
- TomKen's Bar & Grill
CHINESE RESTAURANT / KOREAN RESTAURANT
Momo Mee Asian Cuisine
110 E. Greenfield Ave.
This pan-Asian restaurant is a favorite for Chinese and Korean cuisine. It’s well known for its Xiou Long Bao (soup dumplings). But there is, oh, so much more to choose from with a wide variety of clay pot, rice and noodle dishes. And if you’re wondering about the name, it’s simple: Momo means “dumplings”; “Mee” are noodles. (Harry Cherkinan)
Finalists - Chinese:
- Emperor of China
- Jing's
- Sze Chuan Restaurant
Finalists - Korean:
- Char'd
- Maru Korean Bistro
- Stone Bowl Grill
COFFEE SHOP
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.
Multiple Locations
The first place any Milwaukee coffee-lover turns for their daily fix, Anodyne coffee features a smooth espresso and bold coffee, each location offering beverages handcrafted and full of flavor. The Walker’s Point location frequently hosts live concerts, making Anodyne a community cornerstone. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists:
- Avenue Coffeehouse
- Discourse Coffee - Downtown
- Stone Creek Coffee
DONUTS
Cranky Al's
6901 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa
The next time you’re craving a freshly made donut that will “wow” you, get yourself over to Cranky Al’s. Cake donuts, filled donuts, vegan or gluten friendly, it doesn’t matter, because all of the donuts here are a treat for your taste buds. And, for cruller-lovers, Cranky Al’s makes one that just can’t be missed. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists:
- Grebe's Bakery
- Mochinut
- Supernova Coffee and Doughnuts
FAMILY FRIENDLY RESTAURANT
SafeHouse
777 N. Front St.
Part restaurant, part “spy bar,” Safehouse is more than just good food and drink. Once you figure out the location, “spy recruits” have to pass a test to enter. And then the fun really begins. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant
- Kin by Rice N Roll
- Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza
FARM-TO-TABLE RESTAURANT / GOURMET RESTAURANT
Odd Duck
939 S. Second St.
There’s a very good reason why Odd Duck scores big with the voting foodies: its ever-changing, eclectic and innovative menu. Chili Crisp Devilled Eggs, Lamb and Potato Pierogi, Wood-Fired Za’atar Bread with Muhammarah and create-your-own Charcuterie Boards. The creative cocktails are just as inviting. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists - Farm-to-Table Restaurant:
- Amilinda
- Birch
- ParkSide 23
Finalists - Gourmet Restaurant:
- Amilinda
- Morel
- Sanford Restaurant
FISH FRY / FRIED CHEESE CURDS / RESTAURANT SERVICE
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N. Commerce St.
Lakefront’s hospitality is legendary, and so are their beers and an extensive restaurant menu with everything from a Friday fish fry and cheese curds to mac & cheese, brats and kielbasa. Don’t miss their famous brewery tour! (Barry Houlehen)
Finalists - Fish Fry:
- Kegel's Inn
- The Packing House
- Pete's Pub
Finalists - Fried Cheese Curds:
- Camino
- Crafty Cow
- Pete's Pub
Finalists - Restaurant Service
- Amilinda
- Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant
- Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza
FRENCH RESTAURANT
Le Reve Pâtisserie & Café
7610 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa
French food at its finest and a menu guaranteed to have you speaking French in no time. The menu is extensive and easy to follow. And if your motto in life is, “eat dessert first,” then look no further. The dazzling, colorful display macarons will be a great start, or finish, or both. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Lake Park Bistro
- North Shore Boulangerie
- Pastiche Bistro
FROZEN YOGURT SHOP
Yo Mama!
1349 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa
Yo Mama! prides itself on their homemade, premium ice cream and offers self-service, soft-serve machines and various toppings to choose from. Their rotating menu options and probiotic cultures in the yogurt allow everyone to enjoy. Discover the delightful frozen yogurt that is Yo Mama! and build your own masterpiece in-store or order online. (Sophia Hamdan)
Finalists:
- Daddy Yo's Frozen Yogurt
- Hefner's Frozen Custard & Jumbo Burgers
- Smart Cow
GELATO SHOP
Glorioso's Italian Market
1101 E. Brady St.
Everything changes, it seems, especially on Brady Street. Yet since 1946 Glorioso's Italian Market has offered a deli counter with made-to-order sandwiches, pasta, pizza and flatbreads, as well as favorites such as gelato, espresso, cheese, fresh sausage and meats, wine and beer. Brothers Joe, Eddie and Teddy Glorioso were onto something. (Benjamin Dover)
Finalists
- Babe's Ice Cream & Dessert
- Cold Spoons Gelato
- Divino Gelato Cafe
GERMAN RESTAURANT
Mader's Restaurant
1041 N. Old World Third St.
Founded in 1902, when the majority of Milwaukee’s population were German immigrants and they drank, what else? Beer. Mader’s is still as popular as ever today, serving traditional German dishes in Bavarian decor with plenty of unique German brews. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Bavarian Bierhaus
- Kegel's Inn
- Old German Beer Hall
GLUTEN-FREE/FRIENDLY RESTAURANT
Cafe Manna
3815 N. Brookfield Road, Brookfield
As the first Certified Green Restaurant in Wisconsin, Café Manna doesn’t fail to deliver fresh, flavorful food while keeping it 100% vegetarian—not to mention their wide variety of gluten-friendly options. With most ingredients locally grown, dishes are high in quality and bring you the comfort of good, nutritional food. (Sophia Hamdan)
Finalists:
- Cubanitas
- Lakefront Brewery
- Maya Ophelia’s
HOT DOG / KITCHEN OPEN AFTER 10 P.M.
The Vanguard
2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
It’s late and you are hungry. Where to go? Vanguard has you covered if you are looking for sausage, spirits or beer. Open until midnight or 1 a.m., the menu boasts hot dogs, bratwurst and outliers like the Duck BLT and Kozlov (Ukrainian Kovbasa pork sausage). The extensive spirits list offers more varieties of bourbon, rye, scotch and other hard stuff than is easily sampled. (Blaine Schultz)
Finalists - Hot Dog:
- The Dogg Haus
- Martino's Italian Beef and Hot Dogs
- Sammy's Taste of Chicago
Finalists - Open After 10 P.M.:
- Elsa's On the Park
- Oakland Gyros (Oakland Ave)
- Pete's Pub
HOTEL RESTAURANT / RESTAURANT OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY
Mason Street Grill
425 E. Mason St.
Located in the Pfister Hotel on the main floor, Mason Street Grill is the classic place for steaks and other chophouse fare cooked on wood-fire grills, featuring live jazz music. But there’s plenty of other choices including fish, chicken and barley risotto. Something for every palate.(Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists - Hotel Restaurant:
- ARIA – The Restaurant at Saint Kate
- Il Cervo
- Tre Rivali
Finalists - Restaurant Open on Christmas Day:
- Emperor of China
- India Garden
- Sze Chuan Restaurant
IRISH RESTAURANT
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
1234 N. Astor St.
Yes, they have corned beef and cabbage and plenty of potato dishes, but County Clare also offers a creative menu of Irish-American fare served in their charming dining room. Where else can you buy the entire kitchen staff a round of pints? (Barry Houlehen)
Finalists:
- McBob's Pub & Grill
- Mo's Irish Pub
- Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Tenuta's Italian Restaurant
2995 S. Clement Ave.
Bay View has so many good places for pizza that choosing is hard. Tenuta’s has good pizza but also serves a menu of other Italian dishes pronounced as “authentic” by Milwaukeeans who have spent time in Italy. Be sure to try the arancini (fried rice balls, Italian sausage, cheeses) for an appetizer. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant
- Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza
- Sala - Modern Sicilian Dining
JAPANESE RESTAURANT / RAMEN
Hungry Sumo
2663 S Kinnickinnic Ave.
Hungry Sumo’s Sushi Bar and Asian Bistro shines as a powerhouse in Bayview. From ramen to donburi, and sushi to teriyaki, this restaurant offers a variety of delicious food for everyone to enjoy. Not to mention, you can find several gluten-free and vegetarian options. Stop in for an authentic plate and one of Milwaukee’s best Asian fusion restaurants. (Sophia Hamdan)
Finalists - Japanese:
- Kanpai Izakaya
- Kin by Rice N Roll
- Kyoto
Finalists - Ramen:
- Easy Tyger
- Kawa Ramen and Sushi
- Kin by Rice N Roll
JEWISH/KOSHER-STYLE RESTAURANT
Benji's Deli
Multiple locations
A Kosher-style Jewish deli is more than just a place to get cold cuts, soups and salads, it’s more of a diner that leans heavily Jewish. Let’s say you’re not into lox or fried matzoh, Benji’s also offers simple breakfast plates and various sandwiches fit for all eaters. (Sandy Reitman)
Finalists:
- Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette
- Friendship Cafe & Bakery
- Jake's Deli
LOUISIANA-SOUTHERN RESTAURANT / SOUL FOOD
Maxie's
6732 W. Fairview Ave.
Maxie’s is known for delicious cuisine, for savory flavors and propensity for plenty of spices. The ambient restaurant offers food that is all things Louisiana, Creole, and Cajun, with a bar full of plenty of wine, beer and whiskey options. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists - Louisiana-Southern Restaurant:
- Belli’s Bistro & Spirits
- Crawdaddy's on Greenfield
- Lowcountry Milwaukee
Finalists - Soul Food:
- Daddy's Soul Food & Grille
- Nino's Southern Sides
- Sam's Place Jazz Cafe
MAC & CHEESE
Comet Café
1947 N. Farwell Ave.
The East Side’s Comet Cafe specializes in local comfort food in a cozy cafe setting. Their mac n’ cheese is known for its full flavor and a nourishing quality with thick, melty cheese in a sizeable portion built to share. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists:
- Crafty Cow
- Lakefront Brewery
- Out & Out Eatery
MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT / MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT
Casablanca
Multiple Locations
For over 30 years, Casablanca has been serving up some of the very best in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes. And there’s literally something for every type of appetite, including burgers to vegetarian, wraps and sandwiches. You name it, Casablanca does it. And there’s even a hookah lounge to get into the vibe. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists - Mediterranean Restaurant:
- Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant
- Lebnani house
- Lupi & Iris
Finalists - Middle Eastern Restaurant:
- Damascus Gate Restaurant
- Lebnani house
- Pita Palace Mediterranean Cuisine
MEXICAN RESTAURANT
Botanas Restaurant
816 S. Fifth St.
The original Botanas in Walker’s Point has been a mainstay for Mexican food for decades. A dependable menu coupled with friendly service and a patio in the warm months have made the restaurant one of the destination points on Milwaukee’s near South Side. (Morton Shlabotnik)
Finalists:
- Café Corazón
- Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant
- Señor Tomas Mexican - Latin Restaurant
- Tavos Signature Cuisine
NEW RESTAURANT (OPENED IN 2023)
Heirloom MKE
2378 S. Howell Ave.
The husband-and-wife team of Jess and Pete have quickly made their mark on the local restaurant scene with their “from scratch” approach to focusing on foods grown with heirloom seeds. That includes supporting local farms and purveyors. But there’s plenty of meat and seafood inspired dishes as well. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Hannah’s Kitchen Catering & Events
- Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza
- The Edison
OUTDOOR DINING
Barnacle Bud's
1955 S. Hilbert St.
It’s like the restaurant Gilligan and the Skipper would have opened if marooned in Milwaukee—a sea shanty along the Kinnickinnic River. You can even tie up your boat and walk onto the deck to enjoy good seafood and bar food and a unique water’s edge view of the city. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Café Benelux
- Pier Garden at The Starling
- The Bridgewater Modern Grill
PIZZERIA - DEEP DISH / PIZZERIA -WOOD-FIRED OVEN / STREET FOOD VENDOR
Flour Girl & Flame
8121 W. National Ave., West Allis
Flour Girl & Flame is a rustic, homestyle wood-fired pizza restaurant whose owners want to encourage inclusion throughout the farming community. They feel strongly about making sure everyone has the opportunity to work as a farmer, grower, or producer. In the summer, they offer farm-fresh food, and in the winter, they can be found making pizzas and delicious appetizers at their West Allis location. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
Finalists - Deep Dish Pizzeria:
- Capri di Nuovo
- Fixture Pizza Pub
- Tomaso's
Finalists - Wood-Fired Oven Pizzeria:
- Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant
- Maggio's Wood Fired Pizza
- Wy'east Pizza
Finalists - Street Food Vendor:
- EZ Tiki
- Maya Ophelia’s
- Vocado MKE
PIZZERIA - THIN CRUST
Balistreri's Italian American Ristorante
812 N. 68th St., Wauwatosa
Like a pastry shell, the thin crust on Balistreri’s imaginative gourmet pizzas holds bountiful flavors—and is good enough to eat by itself! Along with pizza arrabbiata, the Mediterranean (artichokes, olives, sundried tomatoes), Balistreri serves familiar pizzas loaded with pepperoni, mozzarella and the works. They also serve fine pasta dishes. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
Fixture Pizza Pub
Lisa's Pizzeria
Tomaso's
Zaffiro's Pizza
RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW
Harbor House
550 N. Harbor Drive
Mention the restaurant Harbor House and the first words are the view, the view, and the view. And it is a beautiful one looking out onto Lake Michigan. But, as the saying goes, it’s what’s inside that counts. And the food and drink add so much more to “that view.” (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Lake Park Bistro
- Lakefront Brewery
- The Bridgewater Modern Grill
ROMANTIC RESTAURANT
Lake Park Bistro
3133 E. Newberry Blvd.
Perched on a bluff with gorgeous views of Lake Michigan, it’s easy to understand how this Bartolotta restaurant creates the perfect atmosphere for romance along with outstanding French inspired food. If you’re on a staycation or just looking to channel French mood and food in Milwaukee, this is the place to go—and romance the night away. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Amilinda
- Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant
- Milwaukee ChopHouse
SANDWICH / TAKEOUT/CURBSIDE PICKUP
LuLu Cafe and Bar
Located at the triangle intersection of Howell, Kinnickinnic and Lincoln, since 2001 Café Lulu’s scratch-made menu items have drawn a following. Revolving sandwich specials and favorites like the Mooney Tuna will make you forget this place once was a Geroge Webb’s; the rhubarb pie ala mode just might become your go-to dessert. Sarah Jonas and Cameryne Roberts’ vision has become a destination for relaxed dining and a Bay View hub. (Blaine Schultz)
Finalists - Sandwich:
- Benji's Deli
- Hannah’s Kitchen Catering & Events
- Riley's Sandwich Co.
Finalists - Takeout/Curbside Pickup:
- Café Hollander - Downer
- Hannah’s Kitchen Catering & Events
- Ono Kine Grindz
SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
St. Paul Fish Company
St. Paul Fish Company is a cornerstone of the Milwaukee Public Market. An incredible selection of fresh fish and seafood from clams to shark; sole to perch; lobster to Bayview herring. Dine at the bar, dining room or find a cozy spot outside int the Third Ward, when Mother Nature permits. (Blaine Schultz)
Finalists:
- Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant
- Harbor House
- Lowcountry Milwaukee
SOUPS
The Soup Market
Multiple Locations
Since 2004, The Soup Market has been warming Milwaukeeans with steaming bowls of tasty soup. With four locations around the city, a presence at local farmer’s markets, and daily availability in “red bag” Sendik’s stores, it’s easy to find, and fill up, on restorative chicken noodle, chicken dumpling, chili, and up to six additional varieties during any given week. (Susan Harpt Grimes)
Finalists:
- Café Zupas
- Libby Montana
- Pete's Pub
STEAKHOUSE / SUPPER CLUB
Five O'Clock Steakhouse
2416 W. State St.
If it’s classic steak and all the fixings you’re craving, then pay a visit to the Five O’Clock Steakhouse. From baked French onion soup and shrimp cocktail to every type of steak imaginable, this steakhouse has it all. And there’s also land and sea and surf and turf dishes. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists - Steakhouse:
- Carnevor
- Mo’s, A Place for Steaks
- Rare Steakhouse
Finalists - Supper Club
- Mo’s, A Place for Steaks
- Schwarz's Supper Club
- The Packing House
SUB SANDWICH
Cousins Subs
Multiple locations
Submarine sandwiches were more or less unknown in Milwaukee before the ‘70s and Cousins was one of the pioneers. Their sandwiches are reliably fresh and tasty, prepared on site with a good variety of meat and non-meat options. With many locations across metro Milwaukee, you’re never far from a Cousins. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Cheba Hut "Toasted" Subs
- Suburpia - Wauwatosa
- The Chocolate Factory
SUSHI
Kin by Rice N Roll
7484 W. State St., Wauwatosa
Tosa’s village has plenty of highly regarded restaurants to choose from. Operated by family members who also helm Rice n Roll on the Milwaukee’s East Side, entrees at Kin are separated on the menu by Thai Street Food, Chef Specialties and Sushi Bar maki rolls. (Blaine Schultz)
Finalists:
- Kanpai Izakaya
- Kyoto
- Screaming Tuna Milwaukee
TAPAS (SMALL PLATES)
La Merenda
125 E. National Ave.
Tapas are small plates, Spanish in origin and savory, served along with wine and drinks at a bar. In Italian, it means “early snacks.” La Merenda features both cuisines including local Wisconsin artisan cheese and beet salad, to Italian influenced salads and veggies. The global influences are many. So, start sampling! (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Movida at Hotel Madrid
- Odd Duck
- Story Hill BKC
THAI RESTAURANT
Rice N Roll Bistro
1852 N. Farewell Ave.
In its nine years, Rice N Roll Bistro has established itself as a leader in Asian fusion cuisine as well as sushi. Its Thai dishes have captured the palates of its devoted fans with such creations as the Milwaukee (shrimp tempura with a mix of veggies and sauces) to a new dish, MKE Dangerous (tuna, salmon and more veggies in a spicy sauce). Thai it all! (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Bangkok House Authentic Thai Cuisine
- EE-Sane Thai-Lao Cuisine
- Sticky Rice
- Sweet Basil
VEGAN-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT
Twisted Plants
Multiple Locations
Plant Vibes, the latest concept by Twisted Plants owners Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne, opened at Sherman Phoenix, Twisted Plants still serves their vegan comfort foods at two brick-and-mortar locations in Cudahy and Milwaukee’s East Side, with a third planned for West Allis. Their food truck also appears at events throughout the area. (Sheila Julson)
Finalists:
- Beerline Cafe
- Cafe Manna
- Strange Town
VEGETARIAN-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT
Beans & Barley
1901 E. North Ave.
Beans & Barley was on the leading edge when it opened as a health food store in 1973 and even a decade later, with the addition of a small café, it was still teaching Milwaukee that it’s possible to enjoy eating well without fried food and red meat. The dining room, lunch counter and grocery remain a locally owned hub for healthy dining. (David Luhrssen)
Finalists:
- Beerline Cafe
- Cafe Manna
- Twisted Plants
VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT
Huế Asian Kitchen
2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
Everything changes. Huế has settled in a few doors east, to the corner spot that formerly housed Sven’s Café. The outdoor patio is a gem in warm weather. Sure, Milwaukee is home to the weekly fish fry, but Hue’s Vietnamese fish fry is a delightful twist on a classic. Turmeric marinated, beer battered swai is served with garlic fried rice, Asian slaw and Thai basil aioli. Their food truck is ubiquitous at summer events around town as well. (Bemjamin Dover)
Finalists:
- Mekong Cafe
- Pho Saigon
- Vientiane Noodle Shop
WINE LIST
5100 W. Bluemound Road
Story Hill BKC is well known for its extraordinary food. But it’s the affordable wine list that’s just as impressive. Glasses run from $9 to $12. Full bottles range from $36 to $48. But it’s what’s inside those bottles that counts. Reds. Whites. Sparkling. Sip and sup. (Harry Cherkinian)
Finalists:
- Carini's Southern Italian Restaurant
- Mason Street Grill
- Nonfiction Natural Wine