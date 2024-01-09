Best of Milwaukee 2023: Out & About

Best of Milwaukee 2023 banner
ALL-AGES VENUE / LIVE MUSIC VENUE / ROCK CLUB
Cactus Club
2496 S. Wentworth Ave.
All-ages shows, an all-inclusive mission statement, outdoor socializing and a nearly ever-present food truck. Bay View’s Cactus Club has hosted bands like Low, The Reigning Sound and The White Stripes (who played their first out of town show here) and countless local acts—the club also hosts all sorts of non-music events. When is a music club more than a music club? When it is Cactus Club. (Blaine Schultz)
ARCADE/GAMING / VIDEO ARCADE
Up-Down MKE
615 E. Brady St.
updownarcadebar.com/milwaukee/
Up-Down Milwaukee blends a vibrant, neon arcade bar into a perfect fusion of ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia for friends and family to enjoy. Attendees can choose from over 60 retro video games, pinball machines and skee-ball, as well as indulge in an extensive craft beer selection and house-made pizza. (Sophia Hamdan)
ART STUDIO/CLASSES (NON-BAR)
Cream City Clay, Inc. Pottery School & Art Studio
7105 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis
The studio provides an environment—the equipment as well as the support—where student as well as artists can learn and grow. (Morton Shlabotnik)
ATTRACTION FOR OUT-OF-TOWN GUESTS / BREWERY TOUR / MILWAUKEE TOUR
Lakefront Brewery
1872 N. Commerce St.
Lakefront’s hospitality is legendary, and so are their beers and an extensive restaurant menu with everything from Friday fish fry and cheese curds to mac & cheese, brats and kielbasa. Don’t miss their famous brewery tour! (Barry Houlehen)
AXE THROWING BAR
Axe MKE
1924 E. Kenilworth Place
Axe MKE is a novelty Milwaukee bar that allows for a safe way to experience axe throwing. Perfect for any event, gathering, or individual with rage issues, Axe MKE turns axe throwing into an exhilarating sport and hobby. Recently, Axe MKE started to offer ‘glow throw,’ which means the bar is flooded with black light and lasers, as if the axe throwing itself wasn’t thrilling enough. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
BAR FOR QUIET CONVERSATION / COCKTAIL LOUNGE / ROMANTIC BAR
At Random
2501 S. Delaware Ave.
The retro-sophisticated vibe underscores the fun of a visit to this evening only lounge (5 p.m. if you’re checking the time). Since 1964, At Random has been providing drinks made with its secret ingredients. They have added an outdoor patio for the summer and heated huts for our Wisconsin winter weather (by reservation only). (Harry Cherkinian)
BAR ON A BUDGET
The Drunk Uncle
1902 S. 68th St., West Allis
If you are the end point of the annual Santa Cycle Rampage you’ve made a mark. The friendly West Allis neighborhood tap The Drunk Uncle—call it a dive bar if you like—boasts 48 drafts, sports on TV, bar games and cheap booze. (Benjamin Dover)
BAR TO BE SEEN IN / HOTEL LOUNGE
The Bar at Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel
139 E. Kilbourn Ave.
Well, there’s plenty of artwork to be seen at the Saint Kate, and Milwaukeeans also like to be seen there as well. And many do given the packed bar area, especially on weekends. So, dress your best. This is the place to get your selfies on! (Harry Cherkinian)
BAR TO WATCH SOCCER / SPORTS BAR / TRIVIA NIGHT
Moran's Pub
912 Milwaukee Ave., South Milwaukee
With Milwaukee poised to host professional soccer, Moran’s Pub will be the spot to talk local football or World Cup. “I love how soccer brings everyone closer together where you leave as friends no matter the outcome of the match,” owner James Moran said. (Blaine Schultz)
BAR WITH A PATIO / MOCKTAIL SELECTION
Boone & Crockett
818 S. Water St.
In the summer of 2022 as we were cautiously easing out of the pandemic, Boone & Crockett’s parking lot hosted a concert by Alejandro Escovedo. With a cruise ship in the harbor dwarfed by the Hoan Bridge, Taco Moto food truck serving up dinner and the Paddle Tavern launching kayaks, what more could you ask for? Well, if you needed a space for a wedding reception that evening, the adjacent Cooperage had you covered. (Blaine Schultz)
BEER GARDEN
South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden
2900 S. Shore Drive
At this point, South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden’s greatness is an open secret. A beer, wine and food selection; dozens of park benches to enjoy a view of Milwaukee’s skyline, boats and a beach—South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden wins again. Need some exercise? Follow the path south and hike as long as you like. (Blaine Schultz)
BLOODY MARY
Sobelman's
Multiple Locations
Sobelman’s Bloody Marys are a drink and a “meal” with those over-the-top toppings: Colby jack cheese, a pickled Polish sausage, a pickled mushroom, a pickled Brussels sprout, an asparagus, a celery stalk, a green onion, and on another toothpick a shrimp, a lemon wedge, and a grape tomato. (Harry Cherkinian)
COCKTAIL KIT
Great Lakes Distillery & Tasting Room
616 W. Virginia St.
Fact: Great Lakes Distillery is Wisconsin’s first distillery since Prohibition. Fun: its tours and the big wind-up ... it’s the Tasting Room. GLD has been making distilled spirits in small batches including its-award winning Rehorst Vodka, Gin, Citrus Honey Vodka, Roaring Dan's Rum, Kinnickinnic Whiskey, Amerique 1912 Absinthe Verte & Absinthe Rouge. (Harry Cherkinian)
CRAFT BEER SELECTION AT A BAR
Sugar Maple
441 E. Lincoln Ave.
The tap beers are endless, with plenty of booze-based drinks available as well. Contributing to its low-key vibe, Sugar Maple even features hemp-based drinks. From Slip-N-Cider to Three Sheets, Sugar Maple serves it up just the way you like it. (Harry Cherkinian)
DANCE CLUB
Mad Planet
533 E. Center St.
For decades, Mad Planet has been a local institution for all things club dance. The eclectic bar specializes in satisfyingly nostalgic playlists and immaculate vibes. Mad Planet is the place to hear well-known music or live performances under brightly colored lights and bright party ambiance, making it the groovy Milwaukee bar scene staple it has always been. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
ESCAPE ROOM
Escape the Room Milwaukee
220 E. Erie St. #10
Escape the Room MKE features four intricately designed puzzle rooms that allow for players to follow a storyline as they try to find their way out. Escape the Room offers a fun challenge that hopefully encourages teamwork and camaraderie and not actual rage. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
HAPPY HOUR
Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill
8933 S. 27th St., Franklin
Sláinte! The hybrid Irish pub-sports bar in Franklin boasts a boatload of taps mixing craft beer, macro mainstays and the usual Irish suspects—Guinness, Harp, Magners and Smithwick’s. Hungry? The menu is wide-ranging, from a savory Jameson whiskey-glazed salmon to Irish classics like shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash served with a killer Guinness-based gravy to pub pizzas. They feature a half dozen fish fry choices plus a combo platter year-round on Friday but during Lent, the fryers are also working on Wednesday. (Blaine Schultz)
HOOKAH LOUNGE
Casablanca
Multiple Locations
For over 30 years, Casablanca has been serving up some of the very best in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean dishes. And there’s literally something for every type of appetite, including burgers to vegetarian, wraps and sandwiches. You name it, Casablanca does it. And there’s even a hookah lounge to get into the vibe. (Harry Cherkinian)
IMPORT BEER SELECTION AT A BAR
Von Trier
2235 N. Farwell Ave.
It’s a remnant of Germania wedged onto a busy corner of Milwaukee’s East Side with dark wood, stained glass and a wide selection of German beer. Added in recent years is a “German inspired” food menu. Drink or dine in the beer garden during the warm months. (David Luhrssen)
IRISH PUB
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
1234 N. Astor St.
Yes, they have corned beef and cabbage and plenty of potato dishes, but County Clare also offers a creative menu of Irish American fare served in their charming dining room. Where else can you buy the entire kitchen staff a round of pints? (Barry Houlehen)
JAZZ CLUB
Caroline's
401 S. Second St.
For those seeking the cool, retro nostalgic atmosphere of live jazz, Caroline’s is where you want to go. And the voters agree. Local performers combine with an intimate atmosphere to make it all upbeat and personal. Throw in some martinis and old fashioneds. Tune in and check it out. (Harry Cherkinian)
KARAOKE BAR
Drunken Cobra Bar & Grill
6818 West North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI 53213drunkencobratosa.comFood, drinks, trivia, parties and most importantly, karaoke – Drunken Cobra has it all. Nestled between Rocket Baby Bakery and Speedway, this neighborhood pub prides itself on their diverse selection of brews, locally-inspired food and genuine community of friends and families. Get yourself ready for a night full of endless entertainment. (Sophia Hamdan)
MARGARITA
Café Corazón
Multiple Locations
Wendy and George Mireles opened the first Café Corazon location in Riverwest in 2009. Today there are additional restaurants in Bay View and Brown Deer. Using locally sourced ingredients the menu offers plenty of options. Entrees like the Taco Truck Dinner and Salmon Burrito are reasons voters made Café Corazón Best of Milwaukee. (Benjamin Dover)
MARTINI
Elsa's On the Park
833 N. Jefferson St.
Elsa’s brought European elegance to Milwaukee nightlife at a time when most bars were covered in barnwood paneling. They have great burgers, imaginative bar food, local art displayed on the walls and, yes, those martinis are a knock-out! (David Luhrssen)
MICROBREWERY/TAPROOM / PET-FRIENDLY ESTABLISHMENT
OPE! Brewing Co.
6751 W. National Ave., West Allis
More than tasty beers and seltzers: food trucks, bar games, live music and more, including a taproom membership. Dog friendly inside and out. (Blaine Schultz)
NEW BAR (OPENED IN 2023)
Camp Karma
7033 W. Becher St.
This West Allis bar boasts delicious cocktails and beer, as well as pool, darts, and gambling machines in an inviting atmosphere. Camp Karma is a place ideal for their bar dice and live music, with refreshing new beverages. (Elizabeth Lintonen)
PLACE FOR FAMILY FUN
SafeHouse
777 N. Front St.
Part restaurant, part “spy bar,” Safehouse is more than just good food and drink. Once you figure out the location, “spy recruits” have to pass a test to enter. And then the fun really begins. (Harry Cherkinian)
STRIP CLUB
Silk Exotic Downtown MKE
730 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Here we are in 2024 and there is still a category for Best Strip Club. With other “gentlemen’s clubs” in the running it remains obvious that there is still a demand. Or as Art Kumbalek once said, “If you have a wad of Washingtons burning a hole in your pocket, and you’re itching to stick a couple, three or more of them within the friendly confines of someone’s G-string or what-have-you, I suggest that your grocery store, fast-food joint or walk-in health clinic is not the place to perform such a charitable deed. No sir; you get your gift-giving fingers over to Silk Exotic, adult entertainment par excellence, I kid you not.” (Benjamin Dover)
WHISKEY SELECTION AT A BAR
The Vanguard
2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
It’s late and you are hungry. Where to go? Vanguard has you covered if you are looking for sausage, spirits or beer. Open until midnight or 1 a.m., the menu boasts hot dogs, bratwurst and outliers like the Duck BLT and Kozlov (Ukrainian Kovbasa pork sausage). The extensive spirits list offers more varieties of bourbon, rye, scotch and other hard stuff than is easily sampled. (Blaine Schultz)
WINERY
SoLu Estate Winery & Meadery
W8269 County Road F, Cascade
Located on the Kettle Moraine Trail in Sheboygan County, SoLu Estate is a working winery and meadery with a full bar, dining area, retail component, live music nights, tastings and tours. Fourteen different varietals grow in the vineyard and are used in their French-inspired dry and fruit wines. (Sheila Julson)
