Expand Photo by Tim Czerniakowski Boone & Crockett

Best of Milwaukee Winner: Bar with a Patio, Mocktail Selection

I started working with John when we moved to the new location and came from a non-profit and events background. We decided to open The Cooperage and with my knowledge, it was a perfect fit.

Boone and Crockett started our roots 14 years ago in Bay View. As the years went on, we outgrew our location and moved to Walkers Point in 2018. Owners, John Revord and Emily Dell Revord, have always wanted to create a fun, safe, and unique space for locals and visitors alike. It's important that everyone who walks through these doors feel welcome and live by our motto, “Don't be a dick.”

Expand Photo courtesy of Boone & Crockett Boone & Crockett patio Boone & Crockett patio

After the stressful times of Covid, John decided to pivot his career and now manages our vacation rental properties in northern Wisconsin, Witt's End. Emily became sole operating owner, and with the immense help of our general Manager, Jenni, aka Nugget, Boone is woman owned and run.

We are looking forward to our upcoming Riverwalk renovation that will be starting later this summer. Working with the city, we will be the first Riverwalk connection in Walkers Point and it will be a beautiful upgrade to our favorite patio.

It’s important to us to support much needed organizations so we host many events for local non-profits and try to give back through featured cocktails where a portion of the sale is donated to that nonprofit. We work very closely with Milwaukee Riverkeeper and just started selling Boone's Duckweed Lager, made by Central Waters, where a portion of every barrel we sell is donated to the Riverkeepers. It is always on tap at Boone and you can only get it at Boone.

Taco Moto and Dooby Dogs are very integral parts of our patio as well! Nothing better than a cocktail and a taco!

Boone & Crockett