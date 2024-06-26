Five Questions with Educators Credit Union

× Expand Educators Credit Union logo

Tell us a little bit about your credit union.

At Educators Credit Union, we’re celebrating over 85 years of helping members make financial decisions that are right for them! Our culture is based on “people helping people,” and we consistently go above and beyond to ensure members experience better rates, lower fees and exceptional rewards. Outside the office, we’re dedicated to providing free financial literacy, partnering with nonprofit organizations, and volunteering at local events.

What is a fun fact about your credit union?

We’ll give you three!

Our first president, Erwin Wall, used his home as the first “branch” where transactions and services were completed right at his kitchen table. Today, we have 23 branch locations and an abundance of digital services, including an option to video chat with us from the comfort of your own kitchen table.

Way back in 1937, the joining fee was $5 to become a member, and it’s still $5 today! This $5 is your ticket to becoming a member-owner of Educators Credit Union. Membership is open to anyone who lives or works in southeastern Wisconsin, no matter your career.

We have five branches in local high schools, including one at Hamilton High School in Milwaukee. Over 7,000 students have direct access to open an account, get their own debit card, make withdrawals and deposits, use the onsite ATM, and learn how to independently manage their finances.

Why do you think your credit union thrives?

Our members! Every decision we make is with our members in mind, and everything we accomplish is only because of their trust and support.

What sets you apart from similar financial institutions?

We’re deeply committed to investing in future leaders. One way we live out this commitment is through our award-winning program, Reality Check Day. During this real-world immersive experience, students are first given the option of selecting their occupation, while other areas of their life are randomly assigned such as their credit score, marital status, and if they need to pay child support. Then, they use their income to pay bills, purchase food, buy a house and car, pay off credit card debt and budget for retirement. Over 5,500 students attend this program annually! Students learn how to manage financial gains and losses, stick to a budget, track expenses, and save for important life events.

Each year, we also award $70,000 in scholarships to students heading off to college, provide over 25,000 students of all ages with free financial literacy courses, and host a Youth Apprenticeship Program for high school juniors and seniors.

Why should someone choose Educators Credit Union?

Educators Credit Union is truly a family. We take pride in building relationships with our members, and we couldn’t be more honored to help them buy their first home or car, finance the cost of college, open their small business, plan for retirement and so much more. But don’t take our word for it. …

“Educators Credit Union is much more than a banking institution; it feels like family. Whenever I utilize any of their services, the employees’ tenacity in trying to help me goes above and beyond their scope of being "just a job." I love their phenomenal customer service, but what I love most is that I'm not the only one treated with the highest regard, but every member is. I will be banking there as long as I am living. – Cindy L. (Educators Credit Union member)

