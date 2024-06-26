× Expand Photo by Barry Houlehen Von Trier interior Von Trier

Best of Milwaukee Winner: Import Beer Selection at a Bar

Since July of 1978, Von Trier has proudly served Milwaukeeans and their friends a uniquely German experience. Featuring a robust selection of German import drafts, a creative classic cocktail and hot drink list, an expansive and carefully-curated craft beer draft and bottle selections, a top-notch wine program, and divine German-centric culinary creations, Von Trier has stood the test of time and etched itself into legend as a Milwaukee Institution.

Consistently rated simply as one of the best establishments in the greater Milwaukee area (with the history to boot!), there are few more rewarding places to share an afternoon or evening conversing amongst friends and family; a rare place where one can walk in with strangers and truly find life-long friends.

Gemütlichkeit, the untranslatable German word that conveys the feelings of cheer, friendliness, and warmth, hangs in the air in the beautiful ambiance of Von Trier's Biergarten, classically German Bitburger Bier Stube, and in the picturesque bar room, home to a large collection of authentic German antiquities, original murals, ornate woodwork, and one-of-a-kind Cyril Colnik chandelier from the Pabst Mansion.

Centrally located in the heart of Milwaukee's East Side, a culturally significant and trend-setting neighborhood, the perfect stop before and after an evening at the movies across the street at the historic Oriental Theater or a night out on the town.

Stop by anytime! We’d love you to be our guest.

