Ethereal Gold Dispensary Opens Physical Location in Waukesha

After launching online this past April—on 4/20 Day—Ethereal Gold Dispensary now has a physical location at 237 Harrison Ave., in Waukesha. The Fuchs, the family behind the hemp-derived cannabinoid dispensary, is dedicated to in-depth vetting of the products. They are ardent supporters of those that had been adversely affected by the war on drugs.

Entrepreneur Bill M. Fuchs has been a lifelong athlete and had worked in construction. He experienced extreme pain and lack of sleep after shoulder surgery and was prescribed oxycodone. “Not only did it (oxycodone) not help me sleep, but I felt like I had the worst tequila hangover ever. I was foggy, groggy and tired.”

As founder of Logical Green Solutions, a consulting firm that helps cannabis farmers and indoor growers with layout, grow systems and LED grow lights, Fuchs had connections with the cannabis industry. He ordered gummies with Delta 8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a cannabinoid that became federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill

“I took one, and I slept through the night for the first time since surgery,” Fuchs says. Those positive results sent Fuchs on a mission to help others obtain premium cannabinoids.

Deciphering the Certificates of Analysis

Fuchs partnered with his sons Michael and Erik to form Ethereal Gold Dispensary. Fuchs wife, Lesley, is the business manager. The Food and Drug Administration has yet to release federal rules and regulations for hemp-derived products, leading users to navigate a dizzying array of cannabinoid products that may or may not be what they seem. The challenge to find quality items inspired Fuchs’ stringent quality control system.

“For every single product we have, every single SKU (stock keeping unit), it’s mandatory that the manufacturer has a full, complete panel COA,” Fuchs says. “Many products have the bare minimum lab reports that only disclose the potency. You should also be testing for solvents, pesticides, heavy metals and other contaminants. Otherwise, you don’t know what you’re ingesting.”

Fuchs says they call laboratories to verify and spot-check that manufacturers have not altered the COAs. “We have found some companies that have COAs on their website that had been modified,” Fuchs says. Those modifications included editing out the solvent disclosure section, COAs in a doctored PDF with edits in different fonts, or no QR codes, which when scanned displays a live lab report. Fuchs has also seen companies take a competitor’s test and put their name on it.

Fuchs says they had initially contacted about 90 cannabinoid product manufacturers that they thought were legitimate manufacturers. Out of those 90, Ethereal gold Dispensary only carries 11 of those products. “So less than 10 percent or manufacturers are really looking out for this. The reason is that it costs about $600 for a complete panel test, versus about $150 for a potency test.”

The Ethereal Gold Dispensary team teaches customers how to read and understand COAs, even for competitor’s products. They do educational presentations; one is scheduled later this summer for the Waukesha County Green Team. Fuchs spoke about COAs at the Shepherd Express’ Cannabis Expo in June.

Fuchs credits most of their knowledge to the Midwest Hemp Council, of which he’s a member through Logical Green Solutions.

Premium Product Lines

Brands carried by Ethereal Gold Dispensary include Koi cannabidiol (CBD) gummies, energy shots and pet products. The company is run by a brother and sister team in California. In addition, they’ve got Joy Organics CBD tinctures and gummies; Wyld sparkling water and gummies; Kriva massage oils and lotions; Rare Cannabinoid gummies; and Bhumi Delta 8 and Delta 9 chocolates. Unique products include energy shots and hemp cigarettes with flavor balls.

Fuchs says they offer discount codes, a rewards program, and discounts for senior citizens and first responders.

Fuchs wants to help communities that had been adversely affected by the war on drugs. Ethereal Gold Dispensary donates five percent of their net profits each quarter to nonprofits dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform and reentry services. After launching their online sales component this past April, they’re ready to make their first quarterly donation and are finalizing a nonprofit to which to donate.

For more information, visit etherealgolddispensary.com.