Infinite Vapor is now Turning Leaf

× Expand Photo: Turning Leaf - shopturningleaf.com Turning Leaf Turning Leaf

As an industry-leading CBD, wellness, vapor and cigar retail store with nine locations throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, Turning Leaf cares about the needs of the community through education and encouraging a healthier lifestyle, providing quality services and diverse products for everyone along their lifestyle journey.

The team of dedicated and knowledgeable professionals collectively work towards providing supportive service and superior products along your wellness journey. The staff incorporates various lifestyle experiences and perspectives that allow them to understand the needs of customers. The average person can learn more about the current and upcoming ingredients in wellness products. How to discern high-quality, intentional products from others on the market.

Learn more about Global Organic at Wisconsin Cannabis Expo, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., June 4 at the Wisconsin Center. For tickets and more information, visit wicannabisexpo.com.