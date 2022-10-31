Marijuana is on the Ballot next Tuesday

× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Kind Oasis Press Conference

With the November 8 elections fast approaching, advocates of marijuana legalization are looking to raise awareness to a referendum on Milwaukee County ballots this fall regarding the decriminalization of marijuana. On Monday, State Senator Melissa Agard, County Supervisor Ryan Clancy, along with Wisconsin Justice Initiative Action president Joe Czarnecki and cannabis researcher Brad Rowe spoke at Kind Oasis on Milwaukee’s East Side.

State Senator Agard, who introduced a bill to the state legislature in favor of recreational consumption of cannabis for individuals 21 years of age and older, clarified that the referendum would not only allow for legalized cannabis products, but regulation methods that would promote a safer use of marijuana. Other speakers noted that the passing of the referendum would allow for clarity in regards to cannabis products, including testing and regulating the amount of THC that is legal in products being sold over the counter. Legalization in Milwaukee County would also advocate for proper education of those who work at dispensaries, similar to the licensing process that bartenders must go through in the state.

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas State Senator Melissa Agard State Senator Melissa Agard × 2 of 4 Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Brad Rowe Cannabis researcher Brad Rowe × 3 of 4 Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas County Supervisor Ryan Clancy County Supervisor Ryan Clancy × 4 of 4 Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Joe Czarnecki Joe Czarnecki of Wisconsin Justice Initiative Action Prev Next

“What this would do is essentially bring cannabis out of the darkness into the light” said Rowe. “With this referendum passed, we could further educate people on proper use of cannabis.”

Currently, Wisconsin is one of just 13 states where any form of cannabis use is still illegal. In the Midwest, Illinois and Michigan currently allow for recreational use of marijuana, and Minnesota has allowed medical marijuana consumption, as well as permitted use of edibles and drinks containing THC. Passage of some marijuana legislation allow for the state of Wisconsin to see tax revenue from cannabis as well, which all of the aforementioned states currently have.